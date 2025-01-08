Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Appoints 1st Female Chief Assistant District Attorneys

  • Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit announced the appointment of two female chief assistant district attorneys, marking the first time in the circuit's history that women have held these leadership positions.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said, "Known for their dedication, determination, and tenacity, Walker County natives Deanna Reisman and Lynsay Chapman bring over a decade’s worth of prosecutorial experience to the courtroom.

"Both Ms. Reisman and Ms. Chapman have earned reputations as hard-nosed prosecutors, fiercely committed to upholding the law and seeking justice for victims. Their appointments signify not only a milestone in the circuit's history but also a testament to their unwavering commitment to ensuring safety and accountability within the community."

DA Fuller also said, "First I want to thank our outgoing Chief Assistant Kevin Baugh who did an incredible job as chief and acting district attorney during my military deployment. I appreciate his continued leadership in our office especially in leading our Dade County office as the senior resident.

"But Ms. Reisman and Ms. Chapman are ready day one to fill his shoes. These two extraordinary leaders embody the very essence of justice and dedication to their hometowns. Their relentless pursuit of justice and their commitment to protecting our community make them the right leaders to help me make this the safest community in Georgia.

"This historic moment is a step forward not just for our circuit, but for the larger tough-on-crime approach I am implementing in 2025 and beyond."

Ms. Chapman has led trial teams to convictions in several significant prosecutions in the circuit including in the case Georgia v. Robert Ownby, in which the defendant, Robert Ownby, was convicted for evading law enforcement while discharging a firearm at several members of the Walker County Sheriff's Office. This act prompted a multi-jurisdictional manhunt, culminating in the defendant's eventual apprehension.

Additionally, Ms. Chapman prosecuted Georgia v. Robert Ellis. The defendant in this case was convicted of malice murder after damaging the victim’s truck, breaking windows of the victim’s home, shooting into the home, and ultimately returning to fatally shoot the victim in the head.

Ms. Chapman is from Chickamauga, Ga., and a graduate of Gordon Lee High School. She earned a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Georgia, before obtaining her law degree at the Mississippi College School of Law. Having completed several internships during her undergraduate and law school tenures, she began her career in the LMJC District Attorney’s Office in 2012.

Ms. Chapman currently resides in Walker County with her husband and two daughters, where she continues to serve her community both personally and professionally.

Ms. Reisman was the lead prosecutor in a number of significant convictions involving violent criminals and sexual predators in the circuit. She was the lead prosecutor in securing the conviction of Robert Allen Mowry a cold case from 1994, and recently ensured that Deonna Ragland, Keonte Ragland, and Keishann Rowe were convicted in the murder of 19-year-old Jaylon Eberhardt.

Ms. Reisman is from LaFayette and graduated from LaFayette High School. She is a Double Dawg graduating college and law school from the University of Georgia and has been a member of the Georgia Bar since 2011.

She currently lives in Catoosa County with her four-year-old son, Brock.

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office encompasses the four counties of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Walker Counties.

Jail Inmate Caught On Video Stabbing Fellow Inmates
  • 1/8/2025

An inmate at the Hamilton County was caught on video stabbing two fellow inmates with a shank, authorities said. Lonta Montrell Burress Jr., 31, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, ... more

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Appoints 1st Female Chief Assistant District Attorneys
  • 1/8/2025

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit announced the appointment of two female chief assistant district attorneys, marking the first time in the circuit's history that women have held these leadership ... more

Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Evening
  • 1/8/2025

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Tuesday evening. Dallas Bay Fire crews were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire at 1829 Coffeetree Lane in District ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/8/2025
  • 1/8/2025
City Council Weighing Whether To Let IDB Handle Many PILOT Tax Breaks
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
Collegedale Getting 3 New Trucks
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
CHI Memorial Celebrates 'Topping Out' Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
  • 1/7/2025
CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
  • 1/7/2025
City Plans Program With Zoning Incentives For Developers To Boost Affordable Housing
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
City Council Say No To Chamber PILOT Policy
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
Angered, Offended And Disappointed Biden Commuted Rejon Taylor
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
  • 1/8/2025
NPR Bias: Argumentum Ad Hominem - And Response
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
Clean, Affordable Food Shouldn't Be A Luxury—It's A Necessity
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
  • 1/8/2025
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
  • 1/8/2025
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
  • 1/7/2025
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
  • 1/7/2025
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
  • 1/8/2025
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
  • 1/8/2025
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
  • 1/7/2025
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
  • 1/7/2025
Mark Wiedmer: If Vols Are Really No. 1, They'll Show Tonight Against Gators
  • 1/7/2025
Mark Wiedmer: If Vols Are Really No. 1, They’ll Show Tonight Against Gators
  • 1/7/2025
In Partnership With Food City, Wreaths Across Chattanooga Donation Remains At $10
  • 1/7/2025
In Partnership With Food City, Wreaths Across Chattanooga Donation Remains At $10
  • 1/7/2025
Doug Daugherty: The Malaprope
  • 1/8/2025
Doug Daugherty: The Malaprope
  • 1/8/2025
Life With Ferris: George Davenport And The Importance Of Community
  • 1/6/2025
Life With Ferris: George Davenport And The Importance Of Community
  • 1/6/2025
Gospel Of The Working Class Exhibit Opens Jan. 18 At UTC
  • 1/7/2025
Gospel Of The Working Class Exhibit Opens Jan. 18 At UTC
  • 1/7/2025
"In The Open Air" Show On Display In January At In-Town Gallery; Reception Moved To Jan. 15
  • 1/7/2025
“In The Open Air” Show On Display In January At In-Town Gallery; Reception Moved To Jan. 15
  • 1/7/2025
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
  • 1/8/2025
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
  • 1/8/2025
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
  • 1/5/2025
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
  • 1/5/2025
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
  • 1/3/2025
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
  • 1/3/2025
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University's Performing Arts Series
  • 1/3/2025
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
  • 1/3/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/2/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/2/2025
City Council Say No To Chamber PILOT Policy
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
Angered, Offended And Disappointed Biden Commuted Rejon Taylor
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
  • 1/8/2025
Raising Cane's Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Ascension Leadership Conference 2025 Returns After Sold-Out Debut
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
River City Company Seeks Artists For Final District Banner Refresh
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
  • 1/6/2025
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
  • 1/6/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For 2024
  • 1/2/2025
  • 1/2/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2025
  • 1/2/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/2/2025
  • 1/2/2025
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
  • 1/7/2025
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
  • 1/7/2025
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
  • 1/7/2025
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
  • 1/7/2025
Rep. Dan Howell Proposes Cell Phone Restrictions During Classroom Instruction
  • 1/6/2025
  • 1/6/2025
Children's Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of "Sunny Cares For Kids' Health" Radiothon
  • 1/7/2025
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 1/7/2025
AFC Urgent Care Chattanooga-Northshore Celebrates Grand Opening Jan. 16
  • 1/7/2025
  • 1/7/2025
The Momentum Network Invites Pregnant And Single Mom Students To Apply For MPower Program
  • 1/7/2025
The Momentum Network Invites Pregnant And Single Mom Students To Apply For MPower Program
  • 1/7/2025
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
  • 12/27/2024
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
  • 12/20/2024
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
  • 12/23/2024
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
  • 1/7/2025
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
  • 1/7/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
  • 1/2/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
  • 1/2/2025
Creative Discovery Museum Updates Saturday Hours
  • 12/30/2024
  • 12/30/2024
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
  • 1/7/2025
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
  • 1/7/2025
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
  • 1/6/2025
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
  • 1/6/2025
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
  • 1/6/2025
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
  • 1/6/2025
John Allen Deakins, Jr.
John Allen Deakins, Jr.
  • 1/8/2025
Christopher T. Howard
  • 1/8/2025
Nancy "Nan" King Vandergriff
  • 1/8/2025
Nancy "Nan" King Vandergriff
  • 1/8/2025