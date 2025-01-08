Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Appoints 1st Female Chief Assistant District Attorneys

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit announced the appointment of two female chief assistant district attorneys, marking the first time in the circuit's history that women have held these leadership positions.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said, "Known for their dedication, determination, and tenacity, Walker County natives Deanna Reisman and Lynsay Chapman bring over a decade’s worth of prosecutorial experience to the courtroom.

"Both Ms. Reisman and Ms. Chapman have earned reputations as hard-nosed prosecutors, fiercely committed to upholding the law and seeking justice for victims. Their appointments signify not only a milestone in the circuit's history but also a testament to their unwavering commitment to ensuring safety and accountability within the community."

DA Fuller also said, "First I want to thank our outgoing Chief Assistant Kevin Baugh who did an incredible job as chief and acting district attorney during my military deployment. I appreciate his continued leadership in our office especially in leading our Dade County office as the senior resident.

"But Ms. Reisman and Ms. Chapman are ready day one to fill his shoes. These two extraordinary leaders embody the very essence of justice and dedication to their hometowns. Their relentless pursuit of justice and their commitment to protecting our community make them the right leaders to help me make this the safest community in Georgia.

"This historic moment is a step forward not just for our circuit, but for the larger tough-on-crime approach I am implementing in 2025 and beyond."

Ms. Chapman has led trial teams to convictions in several significant prosecutions in the circuit including in the case Georgia v. Robert Ownby, in which the defendant, Robert Ownby, was convicted for evading law enforcement while discharging a firearm at several members of the Walker County Sheriff's Office. This act prompted a multi-jurisdictional manhunt, culminating in the defendant's eventual apprehension.

Additionally, Ms. Chapman prosecuted Georgia v. Robert Ellis. The defendant in this case was convicted of malice murder after damaging the victim’s truck, breaking windows of the victim’s home, shooting into the home, and ultimately returning to fatally shoot the victim in the head.

Ms. Chapman is from Chickamauga, Ga., and a graduate of Gordon Lee High School. She earned a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Georgia, before obtaining her law degree at the Mississippi College School of Law. Having completed several internships during her undergraduate and law school tenures, she began her career in the LMJC District Attorney’s Office in 2012.

Ms. Chapman currently resides in Walker County with her husband and two daughters, where she continues to serve her community both personally and professionally.

Ms. Reisman was the lead prosecutor in a number of significant convictions involving violent criminals and sexual predators in the circuit. She was the lead prosecutor in securing the conviction of Robert Allen Mowry a cold case from 1994, and recently ensured that Deonna Ragland, Keonte Ragland, and Keishann Rowe were convicted in the murder of 19-year-old Jaylon Eberhardt.

Ms. Reisman is from LaFayette and graduated from LaFayette High School. She is a Double Dawg graduating college and law school from the University of Georgia and has been a member of the Georgia Bar since 2011.

She currently lives in Catoosa County with her four-year-old son, Brock.

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office encompasses the four counties of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Walker Counties.