Jail Inmate Caught On Video Stabbing Fellow Inmates

An inmate at the Hamilton County was caught on video stabbing two fellow inmates with a shank, authorities said.

Lonta Montrell Burress Jr., 31, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and having contraband (weapon) in a penal institute.

In the incident on Monday, authorities said the Rollin 60 Crips gang member came up behind an inmate and began to stab him. The inmate tried to fight back, but he was repeatedly stabbed by Burress, it was stated.

Authorities said the inmate sustained life-threatening injuries.

Also, Burress used the same shank in trying to stab a second inmate, it was stated.

A second inmate, Georral Davis, was charged with having a shank also.