Kronos Capital Will Not Build Tall Building At 212 Market, But Use 200 Market Street Space

Kronos Capital officials announced that they have withdrawn their request for re-zoning of 212 Market St. The company plans to acquire and build out space located at 200 Market, which will become their corporate office.

Kronos CEO Nash Bowen said, “We are dedicated to having a presence in downtown Chattanooga but more than that, we’re dedicated to being great corporate neighbors. Because of the concerns we heard, we plan to move forward with an office space in the current building located at 200 Market as we plan for the future of the property. Our doors will be open to our neighbors throughout the process, and we welcome their continued input.”

Leadership noted that their plans call for "a methodical and sensitive approach to development in the city’s Downtown District."

Mr. Bowen said, “Our headquarters will be in close proximity to the important iconic structures that so many think of when Chattanooga comes to mind. Our building will be reflective of the district as well as the city that will welcome so many of our global guests. Our hope is to entice many of these businesses to join us in investing in Chattanooga’s future.”

Kronos Capital plans to make updates to the existing building over the coming weeks before moving into the space in early Spring.

Kronos earlier had plans for a 12-story building at the 200-212 Market site. Officials said that would be reduced to six stories if the taller building was not approved by city officials.

Condo residents on the hill above the site had raised concern about the tall building.

200 Market is the site of a former candy store, and 212 Market was a longtime popular restaurant operated by the Moses family.