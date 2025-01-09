County Schools Closed Friday; UTC Off Friday And Saturday; Other Closings

Due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day, Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Friday.

There will be no SACC child care. All athletic and extracurricular events for Friday and Saturday are canceled.The Chattanooga Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the high possibility of severe winter weather. The Asian Lantern Festival will also be canceled each night.

UTC is closing Friday and Saturday. See details on our Student Scene section.

Asian Lantern Festival tickets that were purchased for January 10 or 11 will be honored on any other festival date during any time slot. The festival runs Wednesday through Sunday nights until its final night on Jan. 19.

For questions about Asian Lantern Festival tickets, please email membership@chattzoo.org. For general inquiries, please email info@chattzoo.org or call 423-697-1322.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be closed on Friday.

The Civitan Club has called off its Friday meeting.

Other closings:

Chattanooga Housing Authority





Crown of Cleveland





Crown Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT





Crown Subaru





Auld Alliance Restaurant (Friday and Saturday)





The Creag Restaurant (Friday)