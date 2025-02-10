Latest Headlines

City Officials Say Downtown Crime Has Decreased Over 30%

  • Monday, February 10, 2025

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers said new data analysis shows a more than 30 percent decrease in crime in Downtown Chattanooga last year. 

CPD analyzed annual crime data in the area of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Chattanooga’s Business Improvement District. There was a 32 percent reduction in violent crime and a 35 percent decrease in property crime from 2023 to 2024. 

Mayor Kelly said, “No matter where you live in Chattanooga, we’re working hard to reduce crime and keep you safe, as proven by our two straight years of double digit citywide crime reduction.

“Downtown is a priority because recent research and reporting tells us that the perception of crime downtown has a big influence on how safe people feel in our city generally. I’m proud that the Chattanooga Police Department’s renewed focus on downtown and their innovative crime prevention work with groups like the 423 Chain Breakers and the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance is paying off. We will continue to make progress until every Chattanoogan is safe and feels safe in our city.” 

Police Chief Chambers said, "The significant decline in crimes against both people and property in our downtown area is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of your CPD officers, the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, and our many partners who share a deep commitment to keeping our community safe.

“Your police department remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen these collaborations, ensuring that safety and peace extend not just downtown, but to every neighborhood in Chattanooga.”


Latest Headlines
Officers Arrest Car Thief - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/10/2025
City Officials Say Downtown Crime Has Decreased Over 30%
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2025
Reports Of Fight Result In DUI Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/10/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Carol Eimers
  • Government
  • 2/10/2025
W Road Closed Monday For General Maintenance
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2025
Woman In Critical Condition After Shooting On Woodland View Circle
Woman In Critical Condition After Shooting On Woodland View Circle
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2025
Breaking News
City Officials Say Downtown Crime Has Decreased Over 30%
  • 2/10/2025

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers said new data analysis shows a more than 30 percent decrease in crime in Downtown Chattanooga last year. CPD analyzed ... more

W Road Closed Monday For General Maintenance
  • 2/10/2025

The W Road will be closed on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for scheduled general maintenance and debris cleanup. Motorists should plan on using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Boulevard/Taft ... more

Woman In Critical Condition After Shooting On Woodland View Circle
Woman In Critical Condition After Shooting On Woodland View Circle
  • 2/10/2025

A 21-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder after police said he shot two people on Sunday. One person was in critical condition. La'Shaun Foster, is also charged ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/10/2025
Man Wanted For Burglaries, Running From Police Is Captured At Soddy Lake
Man Wanted For Burglaries, Running From Police Is Captured At Soddy Lake
  • 2/9/2025
Soddy Daisy Closer To Getting Started On New City Hall
Soddy Daisy Closer To Getting Started On New City Hall
  • 2/9/2025
Theater Evacuated In East Ridge On Saturday Night After Parking Lot Shooting
  • 2/9/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/9/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Top Senate Stories: The Real State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Quit Replaying The Helicopter/Plane Crash Video
  • 2/8/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update Feb. 7
  • 2/7/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Make It Brotherly Shove 31, Swifties 27 In Super Bowl 59
Mark Wiedmer: Make It Brotherly Shove 31, Swifties 27 In Super Bowl 59
  • 2/9/2025
#6/4 LSU Edges #19/17 Lady VolsIin Baton Rouge, 82-77
  • 2/10/2025
Mountaineers Rally To Beat Mocs In SoCon Wrestling Battle
  • 2/9/2025
#4 Vols Cruise To 70-52 Victory at Oklahoma
#4 Vols Cruise To 70-52 Victory at Oklahoma
  • 2/9/2025
Streaking Mocs Grab Share Of SoCon Lead After Sweeping Furman
Streaking Mocs Grab Share Of SoCon Lead After Sweeping Furman
  • 2/8/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Hummus Bowl
Life With Ferris: The Hummus Bowl
  • 2/8/2025
Advantage Funeral Home Receives Veterans Award
Advantage Funeral Home Receives Veterans Award
  • 2/7/2025
Profiles Of Valor: The Amazing Pattillo Brothers
Profiles Of Valor: The Amazing Pattillo Brothers
  • 2/7/2025
DAR America 250! Has Marker Dedication Wednesday
DAR America 250! Has Marker Dedication Wednesday
  • 2/10/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/10/2025
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
  • 2/10/2025
Annual Edmonia Simmons-Everett O'Neal Concert Honors 2 Chattanooga Musicians
Annual Edmonia Simmons-Everett O'Neal Concert Honors 2 Chattanooga Musicians
  • 2/9/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Lee Theatre To Present “Castlewood”
Lee Theatre To Present “Castlewood”
  • 2/8/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Top Senate Stories: The Real State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Gas Prices Fall 10.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/10/2025
2,000 Bikes And Still Rolling
  • 2/7/2025
Chambliss Announces Steve Barham As New President And Managing Shareholder
Chambliss Announces Steve Barham As New President And Managing Shareholder
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
AGC East Tennessee Welcomes New Board Members, Recognizes Excellence At Annual Meeting
  • 2/5/2025
Student Scene
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
  • 2/7/2025
Lee University Partners With LMU-DCOM For Guaranteed Premed Interviews
  • 2/7/2025
Community Pitch Competition At Cleveland State
  • 2/6/2025
Living Well
CRHC Hosts Annual Point-In-Time Count For People Experiencing Homelessness
  • 2/7/2025
Erlanger To Host Nurse Hiring Event Feb. 22
  • 2/7/2025
CHI Memorial Honors Ed Tempel With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Ed Tempel With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 2/5/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
  • 2/10/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Black History Celebration
  • 2/5/2025
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
  • 2/6/2025
Obituaries
Samuel Tatum McMurray
Samuel Tatum McMurray
  • 2/10/2025
William Gary Tucker
William Gary Tucker
  • 2/9/2025
Randall Lee “Randy” Carpenter
Randall Lee “Randy” Carpenter
  • 2/9/2025
Government
Construction Prompts Lane Closures On I-75
  • 2/7/2025
Officers Arrest Car Thief - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/10/2025
Reports Of Fight Result In DUI Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/10/2025