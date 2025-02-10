City Officials Say Downtown Crime Has Decreased Over 30%

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers said new data analysis shows a more than 30 percent decrease in crime in Downtown Chattanooga last year.

CPD analyzed annual crime data in the area of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Chattanooga’s Business Improvement District. There was a 32 percent reduction in violent crime and a 35 percent decrease in property crime from 2023 to 2024.

Mayor Kelly said, “No matter where you live in Chattanooga, we’re working hard to reduce crime and keep you safe, as proven by our two straight years of double digit citywide crime reduction.

“Downtown is a priority because recent research and reporting tells us that the perception of crime downtown has a big influence on how safe people feel in our city generally. I’m proud that the Chattanooga Police Department’s renewed focus on downtown and their innovative crime prevention work with groups like the 423 Chain Breakers and the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance is paying off. We will continue to make progress until every Chattanoogan is safe and feels safe in our city.”

Police Chief Chambers said, "The significant decline in crimes against both people and property in our downtown area is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of your CPD officers, the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, and our many partners who share a deep commitment to keeping our community safe.

“Your police department remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen these collaborations, ensuring that safety and peace extend not just downtown, but to every neighborhood in Chattanooga.”