Craig Liner Still Under No Bond For Wife's Murder; Hearing Set Feb. 21

Bradley County General Sessions Court Judge Clay Collins said Monday he was leaving a no bond order in effect for a Cleveland man charged with killing his wife last month.

A bond hearing and preliminary hearing are set Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. in the case in which Craig Liner is charged with murdering his wife, Karen Liner, a prominent realtor.

The couple's divorce had been finalized last September.

The Liner attorney asked Judge Collins to step down, saying he had conflicts in the case. He said the judge was sponsored for membership in the Cleveland Rotary Club by Brian Workman of Bender Realty, where Karen Liner worked.

Also, it was stated that the wife of Judge Collins expressed condolences to the Workmans about the death.

Judge Collins denied the motion, saying he had never spoken to the Liners. He said he did not often make it to Tuesday Rotary meetings since Tuesday is "Walmart day" at court.

The defense said Liner was entitled to some sort of bond.