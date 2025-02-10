Latest Headlines

Craig Liner Still Under No Bond For Wife's Murder; Hearing Set Feb. 21

  • Monday, February 10, 2025

Bradley County General Sessions Court Judge Clay Collins said Monday he was leaving a no bond order in effect for a Cleveland man charged with killing his wife last month.

A bond hearing and preliminary hearing are set Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. in the case in which Craig Liner is charged with murdering his wife, Karen Liner, a prominent realtor.

The couple's divorce had been finalized last September.

The Liner attorney asked Judge Collins to step down, saying he had conflicts in the case. He said the judge was sponsored for membership in the Cleveland Rotary Club by Brian Workman of Bender Realty, where Karen Liner worked.

Also, it was stated that the wife of Judge Collins expressed condolences to the Workmans about the death.

Judge Collins denied the motion, saying he had never spoken to the Liners. He said he did not often make it to Tuesday Rotary meetings since Tuesday is "Walmart day" at court.

The defense said Liner was entitled to some sort of bond.

Latest Headlines
Craig Liner Still Under No Bond For Wife's Murder; Hearing Set Feb. 21
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2025
City Launches Engage Chattanooga Platform With Survey On Community Centers
  • Government
  • 2/10/2025
200 Market Street Developers Change Plans On Tall Building; Planning Commission Recommends Denial
200 Market Street Developers Change Plans On Tall Building; Planning Commission Recommends Denial
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2025
2 Killed In Head-On Collision On Rossville Boulevard
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2025
Chattanooga Pastor Appears To Sanction Violence Against Elon Musk
Chattanooga Pastor Appears To Sanction Violence Against Elon Musk
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2025
Several Local Teams Among TSWA Basketball Polls
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/10/2025
Breaking News
Craig Liner Still Under No Bond For Wife's Murder; Hearing Set Feb. 21
  • 2/10/2025

Bradley County General Sessions Court Judge Clay Collins said Monday he was leaving a no bond order in effect for a Cleveland man charged with killing his wife last month. A bond hearing and ... more

2 Killed In Head-On Collision On Rossville Boulevard
  • 2/10/2025

Two people were killed in a wreck on Rossville Boulevard that happened early Saturday morning. Chattanooga Police responded at 2:08 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 4900 block of ... more

Outgoing County GOP Chairman Mark Harrison Says Activate Hamilton Slate Using "Fraudulent" Methods; Gail Greene Says "He's Lying"
Outgoing County GOP Chairman Mark Harrison Says Activate Hamilton Slate Using "Fraudulent" Methods; Gail Greene Says "He's Lying"
  • 2/10/2025

The outgoing Hamilton County Republican Party chairman says the conservative grassroots Activate Hamilton slate is using "fraudulent" means to try to register supporters for the upcoming party ... more

Breaking News
City Officials Say Downtown Crime Has Decreased Over 30%
  • 2/10/2025
Governor Lee Gives Preview Of State Of The State Address
  • 2/10/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/10/2025
Heavy Rains Through The Coming Week Could Bring Chattanooga "Significant Flooding"
  • 2/9/2025
Man Wanted For Burglaries, Running From Police Is Captured At Soddy Lake
Man Wanted For Burglaries, Running From Police Is Captured At Soddy Lake
  • 2/9/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Strong Community And Labor Standards Needed In PILOT Program Resolution
  • 2/10/2025
Unhoused ? Invisible
  • 2/10/2025
Top Senate Stories: The Real State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Sports
#6/4 LSU Edges #19/17 Lady Vols In Baton Rouge, 82-77
  • 2/10/2025
Chattanooga Softball Drops 5-4 Game To Stetson At Frank Griffin Classic
  • 2/9/2025
UTC Golf Travels To Texas For Bentwater Intercollegiate
  • 2/9/2025
Mountaineers Rally To Beat Mocs In SoCon Wrestling Battle
  • 2/9/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Make It Brotherly Shove 31, Swifties 27 In Super Bowl 59
Mark Wiedmer: Make It Brotherly Shove 31, Swifties 27 In Super Bowl 59
  • 2/9/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Hummus Bowl
Life With Ferris: The Hummus Bowl
  • 2/10/2025
DAR America 250! Has Marker Dedication Wednesday
DAR America 250! Has Marker Dedication Wednesday
  • 2/10/2025
Celebrate The Scopes100 Centennial In Dayton
  • 2/10/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/10/2025
“First Kick” Ceremony Will Open New “Mini-Pitch” Soccer Field In Dalton
“First Kick” Ceremony Will Open New “Mini-Pitch” Soccer Field In Dalton
  • 2/7/2025
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
  • 2/10/2025
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
  • 2/10/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
PAL Announces 2025 Grants & Scholarships Now Available
PAL Announces 2025 Grants & Scholarships Now Available
  • 2/10/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Strong Community And Labor Standards Needed In PILOT Program Resolution
  • 2/10/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Gas Prices Fall 10.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/10/2025
2,000 Bikes And Still Rolling
  • 2/7/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 2/10/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland State Hosts Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/10/2025
New Scholarships Announced At Baylor Annual Banquet
  • 2/10/2025
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
  • 2/7/2025
Living Well
CRHC Hosts Annual Point-In-Time Count For People Experiencing Homelessness
  • 2/7/2025
Nurse Practitioner Michelle Hamilton Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
Nurse Practitioner Michelle Hamilton Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
  • 2/10/2025
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Partners With Southern Soul Yoga For Wellness Weekend
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Partners With Southern Soul Yoga For Wellness Weekend
  • 2/10/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Blackburn Fork Wildlife Management Area Expanded By 80+ Acres
  • 2/10/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
  • 2/10/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Black History Celebration
  • 2/5/2025
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
  • 2/6/2025
Obituaries
Barbara Faye Overstreet Duncan
Barbara Faye Overstreet Duncan
  • 2/10/2025
Annie B. Johnson
Annie B. Johnson
  • 2/10/2025
Donald Wayne Arterburn
Donald Wayne Arterburn
  • 2/10/2025
Government
Emergency Road Closures - 500 Block McCallie Avenue, Jersey Pike Train Crossing
  • 2/10/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Carol Eimers
  • 2/10/2025
Officers Arrest Car Thief - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/10/2025