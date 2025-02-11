Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Near Crossville

Skeletal remains have been found in a wooded area near Crossville.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Westel Road near the entrance of the Mount Roosevelt Wildlife Management Area after receiving a report of skeletal remains discovered in the vicinity.

Upon arrival, deputies were joined by Sheriff’s Investigators and Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to assess the scene. The remains were collected for further analysis.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office along with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue with the investigation, and are working diligently to identify the remains and determine the circumstances surrounding this discovery, it was stated.

Sheriff Casey Cox said, "We understand that this news is unsettling for the community, but we are committed to identifying the remains and conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.”

Additional updates will be forthcoming as more information becomes available, he said.