Latest Headlines

Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Near Crossville

  • Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Skeletal remains have been found in a wooded area near Crossville.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Westel Road near the entrance of the Mount Roosevelt Wildlife Management Area after receiving a report of skeletal remains discovered in the vicinity.

Upon arrival, deputies were joined by Sheriff’s Investigators and Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to assess the scene.  The remains were collected for further analysis.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office along with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue with the investigation, and are working diligently to identify the remains and determine the circumstances surrounding this discovery, it was stated.

Sheriff Casey Cox said, "We understand that this news is unsettling for the community, but we are committed to identifying the remains and conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.” 

Additional updates will be forthcoming as more information becomes available, he said.


Latest Headlines
Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2025
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Highlighted For 100% Voting Attendance In 2024
  • Government
  • 2/11/2025
Mayor Kelly Touts Public Safety; Says Downtown Parking, Homelessness Still Major Problems
Mayor Kelly Touts Public Safety; Says Downtown Parking, Homelessness Still Major Problems
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Under Flood Watch Through Thursday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2025
2 Members Of Same Highland Park Family Face Similar Child Sex Charges
2 Members Of Same Highland Park Family Face Similar Child Sex Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2025
Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Near Crossville
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2025
Breaking News
Weekend Construction/Lane Closure On I-24 Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather
  • 2/11/2025

Construction planned for this weekend that would have shut down a lane on I-24 has been scheduled due to the inclement weather forecast. Construction will resume nightly on Monday. Earlier, ... more

Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
  • 2/11/2025

A Criminal Court jury has returned a verdict of voluntary manslaughter against Marvin Jermane Davis in a fatal shooting from Jan. 3, 2020. The jury also found Davis guilty of being a felon ... more

Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Near Crossville
  • 2/11/2025

Skeletal remains have been found in a wooded area near Crossville. At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/11/2025
Lee Budget Includes $25 Million For Farmland Conservation Fund, $52 Million For 5 New State Parks
  • 2/10/2025
Craig Liner Still Under No Bond For Wife's Murder; Hearing Set Feb. 21
  • 2/10/2025
200 Market Street Developers Change Plans On Tall Building; Planning Commission Recommends Denial
200 Market Street Developers Change Plans On Tall Building; Planning Commission Recommends Denial
  • 2/10/2025
2 Killed In Head-On Collision On Rossville Boulevard
  • 2/10/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Senator Watson, Focus On Your Constituents, Not Immigrants
  • 2/10/2025
Strong Community And Labor Standards Needed In PILOT Program Resolution
  • 2/10/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
  • 2/11/2025
Hoops Central: #5/4 Tennessee At #15/18 Kentucky
Hoops Central: #5/4 Tennessee At #15/18 Kentucky
  • 2/11/2025
#6/4 LSU Edges #19/17 Lady Vols In Baton Rouge, 82-77
  • 2/10/2025
Chattanooga Golfers 4th At Bentwater Intercollegiate
  • 2/10/2025
Chattanooga Softball Drops 5-4 Game To Stetson At Frank Griffin Classic
  • 2/9/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About District Redrawing, Preserved Land, Snack Food, And The Lady Vols
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About District Redrawing, Preserved Land, Snack Food, And The Lady Vols
  • 2/11/2025
Life With Ferris: The Hummus Bowl
Life With Ferris: The Hummus Bowl
  • 2/10/2025
DAR America 250! Has Marker Dedication Wednesday
DAR America 250! Has Marker Dedication Wednesday
  • 2/10/2025
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
  • 2/11/2025
The Claud And Zenada Fuller Collection Of American Military Shoulder Arms Program Is Feb. 16
  • 2/11/2025
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
  • 2/10/2025
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
  • 2/10/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
U.S. Air Force Band Of Mid-America Has Liberty For All Concert Friday
U.S. Air Force Band Of Mid-America Has Liberty For All Concert Friday
  • 2/11/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Dean Gentry Named Manager Of Hamilton Funeral Home
Dean Gentry Named Manager Of Hamilton Funeral Home
  • 2/11/2025
Gas Prices Fall 10.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/10/2025
2,000 Bikes And Still Rolling
  • 2/7/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland State Hosts Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/10/2025
New Scholarships Announced At Baylor Annual Banquet
  • 2/10/2025
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
  • 2/7/2025
Living Well
CRHC Hosts Annual Point-In-Time Count For People Experiencing Homelessness
  • 2/7/2025
Nurse Practitioner Michelle Hamilton Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
Nurse Practitioner Michelle Hamilton Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Spring City
  • 2/10/2025
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Partners With Southern Soul Yoga For Wellness Weekend
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Partners With Southern Soul Yoga For Wellness Weekend
  • 2/10/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Church Voter Guides Now Available Online
  • 2/10/2025
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
  • 2/10/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Black History Celebration
  • 2/5/2025
Obituaries
Robert “Bob” Charles Stakely
Robert “Bob” Charles Stakely
  • 2/11/2025
Linda Ann Eaves Thomas
Linda Ann Eaves Thomas
  • 2/11/2025
Carolyn Ann Hurst Rolen
Carolyn Ann Hurst Rolen
  • 2/11/2025
Government
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Highlighted For 100% Voting Attendance In 2024
  • 2/11/2025
Suspect Arrested For Burglarizing Nine Vehicles - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/11/2025
Car Seen On Video For Multiple Burglaries - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/11/2025