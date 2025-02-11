West Star Aviation Expanding With $32 Million Investment; 200 New Jobs Expected

West Star Aviation, LLC officials announced on Tuesday that the company will expand manufacturing at its Chattanooga operations. The announcement was made along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Through the project, West Star Aviation will create 200 new jobs and invest nearly $32 million in Hamilton County.

West Star Aviation has been operating in Chattanooga for the last decade. Today’s announcement marks the company’s third expansion in Tennessee.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 17 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in more than 2,500 job commitments and approximately $725 million in capital investments.

Governor Lee said, “West Star Aviation’s expansion will create 200 new high-quality jobs for the families across Southeast Tennessee while strengthening our state’s position in the aerospace industry. Chattanooga has a surplus of skilled workers that will be the ideal fit for these new jobs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will create for years to come.”

Commissioner McWhorter said, “Tennessee is shaped by the brands that call the Volunteer State home, and West Star Aviation is one of our state’s outstanding partners. I thank this company for its continued investment in Chattanooga and Tennessee and look forward to seeing the success that follows today’s announcement.”

Allen McReynolds, president and COO, West Star Aviation said, “This additional investment in our Chattanooga location underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and the market. By optimizing our current footprint, we’re enhancing our ability to accommodate the shift towards larger aircraft, ensuring we remain well-positioned to deliver exceptional service and solutions. We are excited about the growth opportunities this expansion brings and deeply appreciate the partnership and support of the state and local agencies who have worked with us to make this project a reality.”

Adam Myers, vice president of economic and talent development, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce said, “We are excited that West Star Aviation has chosen to continue expanding their operations locally and bring new high wage jobs to Chattanooga. With this investment, West Star Aviation has proven that they believe in the future of this community and will continue to grow with us.”

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said, “West Star Aviation's newest expansion is a testament to Chattanooga’s skilled workforce and growing reputation as a hub for aviation excellence. This growth also highlights the value of our airport as an economic development engine for our city and region. Chattanooga's future has never been brighter.”

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “West Star Aviation’s expansion is yet another example of Chattanooga’s prominence in the transportation industry. West Star Aviation’s continued commitment to creating career opportunities for Brainerd High School students demonstrates the kind of partnership that will strengthen our community.”

John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development said, “TVA and EPB congratulate West Star Aviation on its decision to expand operations in Hamilton County. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to growth in the region. We are proud to partner with the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies like West Star Aviation that create quality jobs and investment in the Valley, and we celebrate this announcement together.”

Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson) said, “West Star Aviation is a large economic driver in the Chattanooga region. I am proud to announce this expansion will create 200 new jobs and invest over $32 million in Hamilton County. West Star has shown its dedicated commitment to the Chattanooga region, as they have been operating here for the last decade. Thank you to ECD and all the local officials for their great work on this.”

Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) said, “I’m very excited about the continued expansion of West Star Aviation. Since the company first expanded into Chattanooga about a decade ago, it has proven itself to be a great addition to our airport, our workforce and our economy. This is great news, and I hope they continue to grow here in Chattanooga.”