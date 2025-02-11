Latest Headlines

West Star Aviation Expanding With $32 Million Investment; 200 New Jobs Expected

  • Tuesday, February 11, 2025

West Star Aviation, LLC officials announced on Tuesday that the company will expand manufacturing at its Chattanooga operations. The announcement was made along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Through the project, West Star Aviation will create 200 new jobs and invest nearly $32 million in Hamilton County.

West Star Aviation has been operating in Chattanooga for the last decade. Today’s announcement marks the company’s third expansion in Tennessee.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 17 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in more than 2,500 job commitments and approximately $725 million in capital investments.

Governor Lee said, “West Star Aviation’s expansion will create 200 new high-quality jobs for the families across Southeast Tennessee while strengthening our state’s position in the aerospace industry. Chattanooga has a surplus of skilled workers that will be the ideal fit for these new jobs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will create for years to come.”

Commissioner McWhorter said, Tennessee is shaped by the brands that call the Volunteer State home, and West Star Aviation is one of our state’s outstanding partners. I thank this company for its continued investment in Chattanooga and Tennessee and look forward to seeing the success that follows today’s announcement.”

Allen McReynolds, president and COO, West Star Aviation said, “This additional investment in our Chattanooga location underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and the market. By optimizing our current footprint, we’re enhancing our ability to accommodate the shift towards larger aircraft, ensuring we remain well-positioned to deliver exceptional service and solutions. We are excited about the growth opportunities this expansion brings and deeply appreciate the partnership and support of the state and local agencies who have worked with us to make this project a reality.”

Adam Myers, vice president of economic and talent development, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce said, “We are excited that West Star Aviation has chosen to continue expanding their operations locally and bring new high wage jobs to Chattanooga. With this investment, West Star Aviation has proven that they believe in the future of this community and will continue to grow with us.”

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said, “West Star Aviation's newest expansion is a testament to Chattanooga’s skilled workforce and growing reputation as a hub for aviation excellence. This growth also highlights the value of our airport as an economic development engine for our city and region. Chattanooga's future has never been brighter.”

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “West Star Aviation’s expansion is yet another example of Chattanooga’s prominence in the transportation industry. West Star Aviation’s continued commitment to creating career opportunities for Brainerd High School students demonstrates the kind of partnership that will strengthen our community.”

John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development said, “TVA and EPB congratulate West Star Aviation on its decision to expand operations in Hamilton County. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to growth in the region. We are proud to partner with the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies like West Star Aviation that create quality jobs and investment in the Valley, and we celebrate this announcement together.” 

Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson) said, “West Star Aviation is a large economic driver in the Chattanooga region. I am proud to announce this expansion will create 200 new jobs and invest over $32 million in Hamilton County. West Star has shown its dedicated commitment to the Chattanooga region, as they have been operating here for the last decade. Thank you to ECD and all the local officials for their great work on this.”

Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) said, “I’m very excited about the continued expansion of West Star Aviation. Since the company first expanded into Chattanooga about a decade ago, it has proven itself to be a great addition to our airport, our workforce and our economy. This is great news, and I hope they continue to grow here in Chattanooga.”

 

 

Latest Headlines
Deininger Scores 27 In Covenant's 97-85 Win Over Piedmont
  • Sports
  • 2/11/2025
Piedmont Women Win Big At Covenant, 90-57
  • Sports
  • 2/11/2025
UTC Golf Wins Bentwater Intercollegiate
  • Sports
  • 2/11/2025
Cleveland State Basketball Set To Host Motlow State Wednesday
  • Sports
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Basketball Travels To Samford Wednesday
  • Sports
  • 2/11/2025
Mayor Kelly Thanks Rhea Firefighters For Their Help At Time Of Capt. Turley Funeral
  • Government
  • 2/11/2025
Breaking News
Jury Asked To Decide Whether Sitter Raped Patient At Erlanger In 2019
  • 2/11/2025

A Criminal Court jury has been asked to decide whether or not a sitter at Erlanger Hospital raped the woman he was suppose to watch over. Henri Lerone Winston is on trial in the courtroom ... more

Signal Mountain Council To Fill Vacancy After Eddie Smith Resigns
  • 2/11/2025

Signal Mountain’s council meeting began with the announcement that recently elected council member Eddie Smith has resigned due to unforeseen circumstances, said Mayor Elizabeth Baker. The city ... more

Weekend Construction/Lane Closure On I-24 Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather
  • 2/11/2025

Construction planned for this weekend that would have shut down a lane on I-24 has been scheduled due to the inclement weather forecast. Construction will resume nightly on Monday. Earlier, ... more

Breaking News
Man, 49, Killed In Head-On Collision On South Hickory Street
  • 2/11/2025
Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying
  • 2/11/2025
Mayor Kelly Touts Public Safety; Says Downtown Parking, Homelessness Still Major Problems
Mayor Kelly Touts Public Safety; Says Downtown Parking, Homelessness Still Major Problems
  • 2/11/2025
Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Near Crossville
  • 2/11/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/11/2025
Opinion
Strong Community And Labor Standards Needed In PILOT Program Resolution
  • 2/10/2025
How Tennessee’s Vote For School Choice Saved More Than $1 Billion In Public School Funding
  • 2/11/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Senator Watson, Focus On Your Constituents, Not Immigrants
  • 2/10/2025
Unhoused Does Not Equal Invisible
  • 2/10/2025
Sports
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
  • 2/11/2025
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
  • 2/11/2025
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
  • 2/11/2025
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
  • 2/11/2025
Hoops Central: #5/4 Tennessee At #15/18 Kentucky
Hoops Central: #5/4 Tennessee At #15/18 Kentucky
  • 2/11/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About District Redrawing, Preserved Land, Snack Food, And The Lady Vols
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About District Redrawing, Preserved Land, Snack Food, And The Lady Vols
  • 2/11/2025
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
  • 2/11/2025
Collegedale Airport To Host “Movie Night”
  • 2/11/2025
"It’s About People In Israel" Community Dinner Is Feb. 25
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
  • 2/11/2025
Entertainment
U.S. Air Force Band Of Mid-America Has Liberty For All Concert Friday
U.S. Air Force Band Of Mid-America Has Liberty For All Concert Friday
  • 2/11/2025
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bright Star” Feb. 25-March 1
  • 2/10/2025
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
American Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Launches New Music Series "Appalachian Sounds"
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
PAL Announces 2025 Grants & Scholarships Now Available
PAL Announces 2025 Grants & Scholarships Now Available
  • 2/10/2025
Opinion
Strong Community And Labor Standards Needed In PILOT Program Resolution
  • 2/10/2025
How Tennessee’s Vote For School Choice Saved More Than $1 Billion In Public School Funding
  • 2/11/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Swinerton To Renovate Chattanooga Call Center For T-Mobile
Swinerton To Renovate Chattanooga Call Center For T-Mobile
  • 2/11/2025
Dean Gentry Named Manager Of Hamilton Funeral Home
Dean Gentry Named Manager Of Hamilton Funeral Home
  • 2/11/2025
Ashley Raymond Named To Wealth Management Pacesetters Club
Ashley Raymond Named To Wealth Management Pacesetters Club
  • 2/11/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
Student Scene
Free Valentine’s Concert At Cleveland State
  • 2/11/2025
Cleveland State Hosts Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/10/2025
New Scholarships Announced At Baylor Annual Banquet
  • 2/10/2025
Living Well
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Hamilton County FJC Appoints New Chairman And 2 New Board Members
  • 2/11/2025
Gallup Named New Hamilton Medical Center Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Gallup Named New Hamilton Medical Center Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
  • 2/11/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Friends House Ministry Presents Evening Of Inspiration And Music March 8
  • 2/11/2025
Church Voter Guides Now Available Online
  • 2/10/2025
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
Bob Tamasy: Joy Emerges From The Refinery Of Adversity
  • 2/10/2025
Obituaries
Jane Williams Stoerker
Jane Williams Stoerker
  • 2/11/2025
Cheryl Marcum Moore
Cheryl Marcum Moore
  • 2/11/2025
Michelle Sturtz Smith
Michelle Sturtz Smith
  • 2/11/2025
Government
Senator Bill Hagerty Announces Re-Election For United States Senate
  • 2/11/2025
Mayor Kelly Thanks Rhea Firefighters For Their Help At Time Of Capt. Turley Funeral
  • 2/11/2025
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Highlighted For 100% Voting Attendance In 2024
  • 2/11/2025