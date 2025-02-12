Latest Headlines

Woman Tells Jury She Was Raped By Sitter At Erlanger Hospital In 2019

  • Wednesday, February 12, 2025

A Criminal Court jury has been asked to decide whether or not a sitter at Erlanger Hospital raped the woman he was suppose to watch over.

Henri Lerone Winston is on trial in the courtroom of Judge Amanda Dunn.

Winston was 59 when he was indicted on rape charges.

In an opening statement, prosecutor Nicole Evans acknowledged that the alleged victim "was not living her best life" at the time of the incident on Oct. 19, 2019.

She said that day she had taken fentanyl, then heroin, and then "a bunch of her Mom's pills."

She was checked into Erlanger with a certificate of need - meaning she was suicidal and needed someone with her at all times. The prosecutor said she was having withdrawal symptoms.

The prosecutor said Winston "took advantage of her" by performing a sex act on her.

Prosecutor Evans said the woman was given a sexual exam, and Winston's DNA was found in her private area.

Attorney Josh Weiss told the jury, "This is not a rape case. It's a false accusation case."

He said the woman was hallucinating and delusional.

The attorney said the woman wanted to take a shower so Winston helped her in and handed her a towel.

Of the rape allegation he said, "People were walking in and out. It doesn't make any sense."

He said the alleged victim told someone who arrived in the room after her shower, "His DNA's all over me."

Attorney Weiss said, "This case is not about consent. It's about it not happening."

The patient said Winston initially talked with her, saying he had a wife and family.

She said he suggested that she take a shower and he helped her in and out of the shower. She said after he had helped her back into bed he leaned down and kissed her on the lips. She said he then went under her gown and performed a sex act on her.

Latest Headlines
Woman Tells Jury She Was Raped By Sitter At Erlanger Hospital In 2019
  • Breaking News
  • 2/12/2025
PHOTOS: Oak Ridge Boys At Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/12/2025
PHOTOS: Oak Ridge girls at Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/12/2025
Cleveland State Wins 51-49 Over Motlow State
  • Sports
  • 2/12/2025
UTC's Wear, Whitaker Named SoCon Golfers Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/12/2025
Lee's Lannom, Waite Named Athlete Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/12/2025
Breaking News
Woman Tells Jury She Was Raped By Sitter At Erlanger Hospital In 2019
  • 2/12/2025

A Criminal Court jury has been asked to decide whether or not a sitter at Erlanger Hospital raped the woman he was suppose to watch over. Henri Lerone Winston is on trial in the courtroom ... more

Signal Mountain Council To Fill Vacancy After Eddie Smith Resigns
  • 2/12/2025

Signal Mountain’s council meeting began with the announcement that recently elected council member Eddie Smith has resigned due to unforeseen circumstances, said Mayor Elizabeth Baker. The city ... more

Governor Lee Signs Education Freedom Act
Governor Lee Signs Education Freedom Act
  • 2/12/2025

Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday signed the Education Freedom Act , which he described as "landmark legislation that establishes Tennessee’s first-ever universal school choice program." He was ... more

Breaking News
Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation
Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation
  • 2/12/2025
Tennessee Aquarium Names Andrew Wood As New President And CEO
Tennessee Aquarium Names Andrew Wood As New President And CEO
  • 2/12/2025
Classes Canceled At Soddy Daisy Middle School Due To Downed Power Lines; Buses Get Stuck
  • 2/12/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/12/2025
Weekend Construction/Lane Closure On I-24 Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather
  • 2/11/2025
Opinion
Questioning Walnut Street Bridge Closure - And Response (2)
  • 2/12/2025
Let Congress Know
  • 2/12/2025
Just A Fair Election?
Just A Fair Election?
  • 2/12/2025
The Benefits Of Higher Education
  • 2/12/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Sports
#5/4 Vols Fall Short, 75-64, At #15/18 Kentucky
  • 2/12/2025
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
  • 2/11/2025
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
  • 2/11/2025
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
  • 2/11/2025
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
  • 2/11/2025
Happenings
"It’s About People In Israel" Community Dinner Is Feb. 25
  • 2/11/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
  • 2/12/2025
The Marsh House Has Valentine's Event Saturday
  • 2/12/2025
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Work Featured At The Augusta GA Sculpture Trail
  • 2/11/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Little Theatre Presents True Story Of The Three Little Pigs
  • 2/12/2025
Country Newcomer Tucker Wetmore: His First #1 At Country Radio, More Dates Added To Sold Out Tour
Country Newcomer Tucker Wetmore: His First #1 At Country Radio, More Dates Added To Sold Out Tour
  • 2/12/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Jericho Brass Presents Songs Of Stage And Screen Concert Feb. 21
Jericho Brass Presents Songs Of Stage And Screen Concert Feb. 21
  • 2/12/2025
Opinion
Questioning Walnut Street Bridge Closure - And Response (2)
  • 2/12/2025
Let Congress Know
  • 2/12/2025
Just A Fair Election?
Just A Fair Election?
  • 2/12/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Chattanooga Airport To Launch Inaugural Nonstop Flight To Punta Gorda Thursday
  • 2/12/2025
Local Expert Cosgrove To Present Leadership Tips For Business Lecture Series At SAU
Local Expert Cosgrove To Present Leadership Tips For Business Lecture Series At SAU
  • 2/12/2025
Goodwill To Host 2 Hiring Events In Dalton In February
Goodwill To Host 2 Hiring Events In Dalton In February
  • 2/12/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
Student Scene
Free Valentine’s Concert At Cleveland State
  • 2/11/2025
Cleveland State Hosts Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/10/2025
New Scholarships Announced At Baylor Annual Banquet
  • 2/10/2025
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 5th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run Feb. 22
  • 2/12/2025
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Hamilton County FJC Appoints New Chairman And 2 New Board Members
  • 2/11/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/12/2025
Friends House Ministry Presents Evening Of Inspiration And Music March 8
  • 2/11/2025
Church Voter Guides Now Available Online
  • 2/10/2025
Obituaries
Pamela Arleen Wade Kenner
Pamela Arleen Wade Kenner
  • 2/12/2025
Michelle Ann Maples
Michelle Ann Maples
  • 2/12/2025
Linda Joyce Kramer
Linda Joyce Kramer
  • 2/12/2025
Government
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
  • 2/12/2025
New All-Way Stop Implemented At S. Lyerly Street/E. 12th Street
  • 2/12/2025
SEIU, Realtors Endorse Clark For City Council District 5
  • 2/12/2025