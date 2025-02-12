Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ARMOUR, TAMARA OCTAVIA 
3826 PIN OAK TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BAGLEY, TRISTAN BRICE 
176 MORNING GLORY DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRAG RACING

BALL, BRITTANY TAYLOR 
7348 MOUSE CREEK RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS 
610 TIMBER RIDGE DR HIXSON, 373433853 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

BATES, CURTIS 
1507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS 
3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062617 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BERRY, AARON LEBRON 
833 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE 
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA 
HOMELESS Unknown, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BYNUM, KAYLA NICOLE 
1408 BAILEY AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CAMP, BOBBY ALLEN 
200 ROSY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASTEEL, AMBER CELESTE 
1300 SNEED ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON 
112 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

CROFT, MISTY DAWN 
706 ADAMS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DYE, JOHN ADAM 
313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE 
HOMELESS Unknown, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FREEMAN, RALPH KENNETH 
6121 SAGEFIELD DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE 
9312 WEST RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

GRAY, JORDAN MATTHEW 
1438 VANCE RD APT A5 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE 
3206 NAVAJO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES 
215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY 
58 PLAINVIEW DR ROCK ISLAND, 38531 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH

HARRISON, WILLIAM CALVIN 
3944 CHURCHHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

KING, JASON ALDER 
5320 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
EVADING ARREST

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR 
817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH 
2408 WATER HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LETSON, JAMES CHAD 
3427 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF FIREARM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF TRAMADOL FOR

LOLLIS, ODARRIUS 
1905 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

LOWRANCE, SHAUN ANTHONY 
973 SIGNAL MOUNTAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MATUL MATUL, DENYS LEVI 
7656 OCOEE STREET , 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATING DL LAW

MCCALLUM, JOHNNY JR 
620 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST WITH RISK OF DEATH OR INJURY TO OTH
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFIC
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM
RESISTING ARREST
SPEEDING

MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE 
137 HENDRICKS BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONTGOMERY, JELANI RAYSHAWN 
3985 HARBOR HILL CHATTANOOGA, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY 
5867 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NEWMAN, HAILY ELIZABETH 
155 IVY LANE TENMILE, 37880 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SETLIFFE, NAOMI ELIZABETH 
2104 BENNET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, AARON LEE 
305 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, PAULA SHANI 
4924 JEFFREY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE 
419 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112706 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITAKER, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER 
6919 SAVANNA ESTATES DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WORTMAN, KASEY DARLENE 
311 GANDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

YOUNG, JENNIFER CHRISTINE 
154 GOODSON AVE APT 1B CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY

