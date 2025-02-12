Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, TAMARA OCTAVIA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BAGLEY, TRISTAN BRICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/09/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRAG RACING BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/17/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR BATES, CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 02/04/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/06/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BERRY, AARON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/29/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/18/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/05/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CABE, RODNEY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/02/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, CAMP, BOBBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/02/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASTEEL, AMBER CELESTE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COX, DAVID ADAM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CRIMINAL SIMULATION CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/26/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, CURRIE, MONTRAVIOUS TRAVELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT) FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS FREEMAN, RALPH KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/02/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GRAY, JORDAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/23/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH KING, JASON ALDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/07/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LETSON, JAMES CHAD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF FIREARM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF TRAMADOL FOR LOLLIS, ODARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MCCALLUM, JOHNNY JR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST WITH RISK OF DEATH OR INJURY TO OTH

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFIC

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM

RESISTING ARREST

SPEEDING MONTGOMERY, JELANI RAYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SETLIFFE, NAOMI ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, PAULA SHANI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITAKER, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/07/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

