Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, TAMARA OCTAVIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BAGLEY, TRISTAN BRICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/17/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|BATES, CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 02/04/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|BERRY, AARON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/29/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/18/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CABE, RODNEY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|CAMP, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CASTEEL, AMBER CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COX, DAVID ADAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|CURRIE, MONTRAVIOUS TRAVELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
|
|FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|FREEMAN, RALPH KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/02/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|GRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, JORDAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/23/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDEMAN, KRISTOPHER WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
|
|KING, JASON ALDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/07/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LETSON, JAMES CHAD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF FIREARM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF TRAMADOL FOR
|
|LOLLIS, ODARRIUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCALLUM, JOHNNY JR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST WITH RISK OF DEATH OR INJURY TO OTH
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFIC
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VANDALISM
- RESISTING ARREST
- SPEEDING
|
|MONTGOMERY, JELANI RAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SETLIFFE, NAOMI ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, PAULA SHANI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITAKER, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|