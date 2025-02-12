Latest Headlines

Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation

  • Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Arthur Wright
Arthur Wright

Arthur Wright, who was arrested on Saturday following a foot pursuit with HCSO deputies and Soddy Daisy Police Department personnel, now faces additional charges related to an earlier pursuit that occurred on Feb. 2.

Wright has an extensive criminal history, with several felony convictions, including but not limited to aggravated burglary (7-1-1996), aggravated assault (4-16-2015), domestic assault (9-8-2020), and convicted felon in possession of a firearm (7-24-2006), stemming from incidents in both Tennessee and Alabama. Additionally, he has served time in both the Tennessee state and federal prison systems.

On Feb. 2, Wright fled on foot after the vehicle he was driving was spike-stripped during a pursuit with HCSO deputies. During the course of the pursuit, his vehicle struck a Red Bank Police Department patrol unit. Once the vehicle came to rest, he evaded capture by fleeing into the woods near the 500 block of Highway 27. During the foot pursuit, deputies recovered a firearm, a knife, and approximately $1,200 in cash that Wright had discarded in the woods. A further examination of the suspect vehicle found several other items including electronics, stolen merchandise, jack stands, and mail, the later which helped to identify him.

Wright now faces additional charges from the Manchester Police Department related to a theft at a local Walmart after the stolen items found in his vehicle were linked to him through video surveillance footage from the store.

On Saturday, Wright was involved in a foot pursuit with deputies and the Soddy Daisy Police Department, during which he attempted to evade capture by jumping into Soddy Lake. He was later apprehended by deputies as he tried to exit the lake. Following this incident, Wright was charged with possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

After an extensive investigation into the pursuit on Feb. 2, Wright now faces the following additional charges by the HCSO:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless endangerment x3
  • Theft of property
  • Evading arrest (motor vehicle)
  • Evading arrest (on foot)
  • Improper display
  • Alteration of item's permanent distinguishing numbers
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Unlawful removal of registration plates or decal
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Unlawful possession of firearm
  • Speeding
Latest Headlines
Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation
Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation
  • Breaking News
  • 2/12/2025
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
  • Government
  • 2/12/2025
Bill Jones Road Closure Announced
Bill Jones Road Closure Announced
  • Government
  • 2/12/2025
Gabby Gray Hixson's Newest Volleyball Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/12/2025
State Rep. Greg Martin Introduces Legislation To Help Offset Parenthood Expenses
  • Government
  • 2/12/2025
Walker Valley Thumps McMinn Central With Long-Ranger Barrage
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/12/2025
Breaking News
Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation
Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation
  • 2/12/2025

Arthur Wright, who was arrested on Saturday following a foot pursuit with HCSO deputies and Soddy Daisy Police Department personnel, now faces additional charges related to an earlier pursuit ... more

Tennessee Aquarium Names Andrew Wood As New President And CEO
Tennessee Aquarium Names Andrew Wood As New President And CEO
  • 2/12/2025

Members of the Tennessee Aquarium’s board of trustees have selected Andrew Wood as president and CEO, beginning on March 31. Mr. Wood, who will become the fifth person to lead the aquarium in ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/12/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMOUR, ... more

Breaking News
Jury Asked To Decide Whether Sitter Raped Patient At Erlanger In 2019
  • 2/11/2025
Signal Mountain Council To Fill Vacancy After Eddie Smith Resigns
  • 2/11/2025
Weekend Construction/Lane Closure On I-24 Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather
  • 2/11/2025
West Star Aviation Expanding With $32 Million Investment; 200 New Jobs Expected
West Star Aviation Expanding With $32 Million Investment; 200 New Jobs Expected
  • 2/11/2025
Man, 49, Killed In Head-On Collision On South Hickory Street
  • 2/11/2025
Opinion
Questioning Walnut Street Bridge Closure - And Response (2)
  • 2/12/2025
Let Congress Know
  • 2/12/2025
Just A Fair Election?
Just A Fair Election?
  • 2/12/2025
The Benefits Of Higher Education
  • 2/12/2025
Professional Educators Of Tennessee On The State Of The State
  • 2/10/2025
Sports
#5/4 Vols Fall Short, 75-64, At #15/18 Kentucky
  • 2/12/2025
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
  • 2/11/2025
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
  • 2/11/2025
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
  • 2/11/2025
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
Dan Fleser: Kim Caldwell Says Lady Vols Regressed In LSU Game
  • 2/11/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About District Redrawing, Preserved Land, Snack Food, And The Lady Vols
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About District Redrawing, Preserved Land, Snack Food, And The Lady Vols
  • 2/11/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
  • 2/12/2025
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
  • 2/11/2025
The Marsh House Has Valentine's Event Saturday
  • 2/12/2025
"It’s About People In Israel" Community Dinner Is Feb. 25
  • 2/11/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Little Theatre Presents True Story Of The Three Little Pigs
  • 2/12/2025
Country Newcomer Tucker Wetmore: His First #1 At Country Radio, More Dates Added To Sold Out Tour
Country Newcomer Tucker Wetmore: His First #1 At Country Radio, More Dates Added To Sold Out Tour
  • 2/12/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
Best Of Grizzard - Valentine's Day
  • 2/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Jericho Brass Presents Songs Of Stage And Screen Concert Feb. 21
Jericho Brass Presents Songs Of Stage And Screen Concert Feb. 21
  • 2/12/2025
Opinion
Questioning Walnut Street Bridge Closure - And Response (2)
  • 2/12/2025
Let Congress Know
  • 2/12/2025
Just A Fair Election?
Just A Fair Election?
  • 2/12/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Chattanooga Airport To Launch Inaugural Nonstop Flight To Punta Gorda Thursday
  • 2/12/2025
Local Expert Cosgrove To Present Leadership Tips For Business Lecture Series At SAU
Local Expert Cosgrove To Present Leadership Tips For Business Lecture Series At SAU
  • 2/12/2025
Goodwill To Host 2 Hiring Events In Dalton In February
Goodwill To Host 2 Hiring Events In Dalton In February
  • 2/12/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
Student Scene
Free Valentine’s Concert At Cleveland State
  • 2/11/2025
Cleveland State Hosts Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/10/2025
New Scholarships Announced At Baylor Annual Banquet
  • 2/10/2025
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 5th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run Feb. 22
  • 2/12/2025
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
  • 2/11/2025
Chattanooga Hamilton County FJC Appoints New Chairman And 2 New Board Members
  • 2/11/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/12/2025
Friends House Ministry Presents Evening Of Inspiration And Music March 8
  • 2/11/2025
Church Voter Guides Now Available Online
  • 2/10/2025
Obituaries
Michelle Ann Maples
Michelle Ann Maples
  • 2/12/2025
Linda Joyce Kramer
Linda Joyce Kramer
  • 2/12/2025
Clyde Edward Lee
Clyde Edward Lee
  • 2/12/2025
Government
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
  • 2/12/2025
New All-Way Stop Implemented At S. Lyerly Street/E. 12th Street
  • 2/12/2025
SEIU, Realtors Endorse Clark For City Council District 5
  • 2/12/2025