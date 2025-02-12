Man Faces Additional Charges After Sheriff's Office Investigation

Arthur Wright, who was arrested on Saturday following a foot pursuit with HCSO deputies and Soddy Daisy Police Department personnel, now faces additional charges related to an earlier pursuit that occurred on Feb. 2.

Wright has an extensive criminal history, with several felony convictions, including but not limited to aggravated burglary (7-1-1996), aggravated assault (4-16-2015), domestic assault (9-8-2020), and convicted felon in possession of a firearm (7-24-2006), stemming from incidents in both Tennessee and Alabama. Additionally, he has served time in both the Tennessee state and federal prison systems.

On Feb. 2, Wright fled on foot after the vehicle he was driving was spike-stripped during a pursuit with HCSO deputies. During the course of the pursuit, his vehicle struck a Red Bank Police Department patrol unit. Once the vehicle came to rest, he evaded capture by fleeing into the woods near the 500 block of Highway 27. During the foot pursuit, deputies recovered a firearm, a knife, and approximately $1,200 in cash that Wright had discarded in the woods. A further examination of the suspect vehicle found several other items including electronics, stolen merchandise, jack stands, and mail, the later which helped to identify him.

Wright now faces additional charges from the Manchester Police Department related to a theft at a local Walmart after the stolen items found in his vehicle were linked to him through video surveillance footage from the store.

On Saturday, Wright was involved in a foot pursuit with deputies and the Soddy Daisy Police Department, during which he attempted to evade capture by jumping into Soddy Lake. He was later apprehended by deputies as he tried to exit the lake. Following this incident, Wright was charged with possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

After an extensive investigation into the pursuit on Feb. 2, Wright now faces the following additional charges by the HCSO: