Road In Polk County Washed Out; Power Outages Reported

TDOT announced SR 30 At Kimsey Mountain Road in Polk County is closed due to a slide. TDOT is on the scene.



This will be a long term closure. Drivers should consider an alternate route.

Power outages reported by FindEnergy.com in our area include:

Tennessee Counties:

Bradley County, Tennessee - 8,326 out of 55,701 tracked meters (14.95%) are without power in Bradley County, Tennessee. Visit link for breakdown by utility - https://findenergy.com/tn/ bradley-county-electricity/ power-outage/



Utilities:

Cleveland Utilities - 8,314 out of 34,552 tracked meters (24.06%) in Tennessee are without power - https://findenergy.com/ providers/cleveland-utilities/ power-outage/