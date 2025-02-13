Latest Headlines

Road In Polk County Washed Out; Power Outages Reported

  Thursday, February 13, 2025

TDOT announced SR 30 At Kimsey Mountain Road in Polk County is closed due to a slide. TDOT is on the scene.

This will be a long term closure. Drivers should consider an alternate route.

Power outages reported by FindEnergy.com in our area include:

Tennessee Counties:
Bradley County, Tennessee - 8,326 out of 55,701 tracked meters (14.95%) are without power in Bradley County, Tennessee. Visit link for breakdown by utility - https://findenergy.com/tn/bradley-county-electricity/power-outage/

Utilities:
Cleveland Utilities - 8,314 out of 34,552 tracked meters (24.06%) in Tennessee are without power - https://findenergy.com/providers/cleveland-utilities/power-outage/

Georgia Counties:
Catoosa County, Georgia - 1,909 out of 34,032 tracked meters (5.61%) are without power in Catoosa County, Georgia. Visit link for breakdown by utility - https://findenergy.com/ga/catoosa-county-electricity/power-outage/

Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission Discusses Importance Of Property Taxes
Pickup Truck Plows Through Planters On Frazier Avenue
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s FY2024 Financial Audit Concludes With No Findings
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission Discusses Importance Of Property Taxes
  • 2/13/2025

“We run a very tight ship. I’m proud of the way we spend money,” Brooke Pippenger, town consultant and certified municipal financial officer told the Lookout Mountain, Tn. commissioners at the ... more

Pickup Truck Plows Through Planters On Frazier Avenue
  • 2/13/2025

The planter installation on Frazier Avenue was destroyed less than 24 hours after it was installed. It was reported a company Dodge 4x4 pickup truck plowed through four concrete planters. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/13/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERCROMBIE, ... more

