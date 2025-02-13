Road In Polk County Washed Out; Power Outages Reported

TDOT announced SR 30 At Kimsey Mountain Road in Polk County is closed due to a slide. TDOT is on the scene.
This will be a long term closure. Drivers should consider an alternate route.
Power outages reported by FindEnergy.com in our area include:
Tennessee Counties:
Bradley County, Tennessee - 8,326 out of 55,701 tracked meters (14.95%) are without power in Bradley County, Tennessee. Visit link for breakdown by utility - https://findenergy.com/tn/bradley-county-electricity/power-outage/
Utilities:
Cleveland Utilities - 8,314 out of 34,552 tracked meters (24.06%) in Tennessee are without power - https://findenergy.com/providers/cleveland-utilities/power-outage/
Georgia Counties:
Catoosa County, Georgia - 1,909 out of 34,032 tracked meters (5.61%) are without power in Catoosa County, Georgia. Visit link for breakdown by utility - https://findenergy.com/ga/catoosa-county-electricity/power-outage/