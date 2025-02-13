Catoosa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested For Failing To Perform Duties

Tthe Catoosa County Sheriff's Office received a complaint on Feb. 4, regarding Lieutenant Keith Cantrell, who was alleged to have received compensation for working an extra job as a Deputy Sheriff but failed to perform the assigned duties.

In response, an immediate internal investigation was launched by the agency. As part of standard protocol, Lieutenant Cantrell was placed on administrative leave without pay on Feb. 4, pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Feb. 5, statements were collected from involved parties, and video evidence was secured. Because the case involved criminal actions, Sheriff Gary Sisk asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to take over the investigation.

Upon completion of the GBI investigation, it was determined that Lieutenant Cantrell's actions violated his Oath of Office and other criminal laws. Based on the findings, Lieutenant Cantrell's employment with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office was terminated, effective immediately.

Additionally, Mr. Cantrell was arrested by the GBI and is facing criminal charges related to the findings of the investigation.

Sheriff Sisk said, "We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and hold all employees to the highest standards of integrity and accountability. This decision reflects our commitment to transparency and ensuring that the public has confidence in the professionalism and ethical conduct of our officers. "