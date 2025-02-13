Latest Headlines

People And Animals Being Rescued At Flooded Homeless Encampment

  • Thursday, February 13, 2025

Water rescues were underway in a flooded creek near the intersection of Quinn Adams Street and East 42nd Street. Several people and multiple animals were trapped by rising waters in a large homeless encampment Thursday around 12 p.m.

Chattanooga Fire responded with its Swiftwater Rescue Team. Firefighters have been in the flood waters for hours searching individual camps and bringing people and their pets out on boats.

Many agencies are assisting the CFD in this operation including Hamilton County EMS, CPD, McKamey Animal Center, the Hamilton County Health Department and officials with the city’s Office of Homeless & Supportive Housing.

For safety reasons, the CFD will be denying any further entry back into this floodplain area because water levels will continue to rise with approaching rainfall.

CFD units on scene are Squad 1, Engine 1, Engine 14, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, Special Operations, Drone Unit and command staff.

Latest Headlines
Report Of Suspicious Person Leads To Stolen Car And Drug Charges
  • Government
  • 2/13/2025
Chattanooga Preparatory School Teacher Arrested On Multiple Charges
Chattanooga Preparatory School Teacher Arrested On Multiple Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2025
People And Animals Being Rescued At Flooded Homeless Encampment
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2025
Grand Jury No Bills, True Bills, And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 2/13/2025
Vehicle Strikes Deer - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/13/2025
Catoosa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested For Failing To Perform Duties
Catoosa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested For Failing To Perform Duties
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2025
Breaking News
Chattanooga Preparatory School Teacher Arrested On Multiple Charges
Chattanooga Preparatory School Teacher Arrested On Multiple Charges
  • 2/13/2025

A Chattanooga Preparatory School teacher has been arrested on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation and kidnapping. Kenya White was arrested on Wednesday on 14 different charges. more

Catoosa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested For Failing To Perform Duties
Catoosa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested For Failing To Perform Duties
  • 2/13/2025

Tthe Catoosa County Sheriff's Office received a complaint on Feb. 4, regarding Lieutenant Keith Cantrell, who was alleged to have received compensation for working an extra job as a Deputy Sheriff ... more

Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission Discusses Importance Of Property Taxes
  • 2/13/2025

“We run a very tight ship. I’m proud of the way we spend money,” Brooke Pippenger, town consultant and certified municipal financial officer told the Lookout Mountain, Tn. commissioners at the ... more

Breaking News
Pickup Truck Plows Through Planters On Frazier Avenue
  • 2/13/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/13/2025
Woman Tells Jury She Was Raped By Sitter At Erlanger Hospital In 2019
  • 2/12/2025
Design Changes Made To 8-Story Drury Hotel Planned At Sportsbarn Site
  • 2/12/2025
Signal Mountain Council To Fill Vacancy After Eddie Smith Resigns
  • 2/12/2025
Opinion
Keep Our School Facilities Clean - And Response
  • 2/13/2025
Get Out And Vote
  • 2/13/2025
Let Chattanooga Grow - And Response
  • 2/13/2025
Chattanooga Times Free Press Is Going Crazy
  • 2/13/2025
Berz For District 6
  • 2/13/2025
Sports
Mocs’ Defense Shuts Down Samford In Critical Road Win, 82-68
Mocs’ Defense Shuts Down Samford In Critical Road Win, 82-68
  • 2/12/2025
#5/4 Vols Fall Short, 75-64, At #15/18 Kentucky
  • 2/12/2025
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
Mocs Put Winning Streak On Line In Visit To SoCon Co-Leader Samford
  • 2/11/2025
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
Randy Smith: Things To Bet On In The Super Bowl
  • 2/11/2025
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
UTC Men’s Golf Storms Back For Win In Texas
  • 2/11/2025
Happenings
"It’s About People In Israel" Community Dinner Is Feb. 25
  • 2/11/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
  • 2/12/2025
The Marsh House Has Valentine's Event Saturday
  • 2/12/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 2/13/2025
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2025 Grants For Individual Artists
  • 2/11/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Curveball April 11-13
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Curveball April 11-13
  • 2/13/2025
Chattanooga Little Theatre Presents True Story Of The Three Little Pigs
  • 2/12/2025
Country Newcomer Tucker Wetmore: His First #1 At Country Radio, More Dates Added To Sold Out Tour
Country Newcomer Tucker Wetmore: His First #1 At Country Radio, More Dates Added To Sold Out Tour
  • 2/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Jericho Brass Presents Songs Of Stage And Screen Concert Feb. 21
Jericho Brass Presents Songs Of Stage And Screen Concert Feb. 21
  • 2/12/2025
Opinion
Keep Our School Facilities Clean - And Response
  • 2/13/2025
Get Out And Vote
  • 2/13/2025
Let Chattanooga Grow - And Response
  • 2/13/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
TVA Works Toward Building An American-Made Energy Future
  • 2/13/2025
Chattanooga Airport To Launch Inaugural Nonstop Flight To Punta Gorda Thursday
  • 2/12/2025
Local Expert Cosgrove To Present Leadership Tips For Business Lecture Series At SAU
Local Expert Cosgrove To Present Leadership Tips For Business Lecture Series At SAU
  • 2/12/2025
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Cleveland Welcomes David Gray As New CEO
Habitat For Humanity Of Cleveland Welcomes David Gray As New CEO
  • 2/13/2025
Ellis Gardner: Greater Chattanooga Realtors January Market Report
  • 2/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 6-12
  • 2/13/2025
Student Scene
Free Valentine’s Concert At Cleveland State
  • 2/11/2025
Cleveland State Hosts Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/10/2025
New Scholarships Announced At Baylor Annual Banquet
  • 2/10/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Radiation Oncology Introduces New Eye Cancer Treatment To Tennessee
  • 2/13/2025
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 5th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run Feb. 22
  • 2/12/2025
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals
  • 2/11/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Taking TIme To Consider What Love's Really All About
Bob Tamasy: Taking TIme To Consider What Love's Really All About
  • 2/13/2025
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Black History Month
  • 2/13/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/12/2025
Obituaries
Matthew B. Hudson
  • 2/13/2025
Kathleen "Kathy" Bolinger
Kathleen "Kathy" Bolinger
  • 2/13/2025
Brenda Faulkner-Sosebee
Brenda Faulkner-Sosebee
  • 2/13/2025
Government
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
ArtsBuild Launches Arts Voter Guide For 2025 Chattanooga City Elections
  • 2/12/2025
Report Of Suspicious Person Leads To Stolen Car And Drug Charges
  • 2/13/2025
Vehicle Strikes Deer - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/13/2025