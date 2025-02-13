People And Animals Being Rescued At Flooded Homeless Encampment

photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department Previous Next

Water rescues were underway in a flooded creek near the intersection of Quinn Adams Street and East 42nd Street. Several people and multiple animals were trapped by rising waters in a large homeless encampment Thursday around 12 p.m.

Chattanooga Fire responded with its Swiftwater Rescue Team. Firefighters have been in the flood waters for hours searching individual camps and bringing people and their pets out on boats.

Many agencies are assisting the CFD in this operation including Hamilton County EMS, CPD, McKamey Animal Center, the Hamilton County Health Department and officials with the city’s Office of Homeless & Supportive Housing.

For safety reasons, the CFD will be denying any further entry back into this floodplain area because water levels will continue to rise with approaching rainfall.



CFD units on scene are Squad 1, Engine 1, Engine 14, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, Special Operations, Drone Unit and command staff.