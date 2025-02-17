Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALBERTINI, CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/12/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHRISMAN, JUSTIN ROSS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHRISTOPHER, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/22/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COLLINS, SEAN FRED

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/28/1995

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COLQUITT, ANGELA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/16/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, VYSHONN PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KEVIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/27/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DWIGHT, REGINALD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JENKINS, SHERRY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOUBERT, JILLIAN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT KEMOKAI, IRVINE MASSAA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY KIRBY, LARRY LEROY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MALDONADO-HERNANDEZ, NICOL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/26/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MCGOWAN, COLIN DEAL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NGUYEN, DIEM T

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/15/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RUBIO, ISAAC ZACCHEUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/14/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

DUI RUTH, BOBBY DON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLAUGHTER, SPENCER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SOULE, BRIAN R

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/03/1958

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TOMAS SIMON, ANER OLIVER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TROMBLEY, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE TUCKER, KEVIN LADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/24/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT UNDER $500

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/05/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) YOUNG, FOXY LACORA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/07/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)









