Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALBERTINI, CAMERON
1230 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE
5751 UPTAIN RD ST102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BANKS, RYAN HOWARD
6253 RIVER STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO
2808 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
1267 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHRISMAN, JUSTIN ROSS
3951 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHRISTOPHER, JONATHON PAUL
,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COLLINS, SEAN FRED
CHATTANOOGA COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COLQUITT, ANGELA DAWN
200 LITTLE GUDGER ROAD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIEL, VYSHONN PHILLIP
100 CHOTA CIR LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, KEVIN JAMES
8020 DAVIS WOLFE LN.
OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DWIGHT, REGINALD
1725 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, KAALIN M
6889 ANNA VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAYNES, CANDACE LYNN
1911 SOURWOOD DR DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JENKINS, SHERRY JEAN
439 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 373739504
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOUBERT, JILLIAN MICHELLE
1316 DARLENE CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
KEMOKAI, IRVINE MASSAA
5392 BURRUS LANE SW MABLETON, 30126
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
KIRBY, LARRY LEROY
26 HIGH POINTE DR WHITE, 30184
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MALDONADO-HERNANDEZ, NICOL
6155 DAYTON BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCGOWAN, COLIN DEAL
500 FARRAGUT AVE KNOXVILLE, 37919
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILLSAPS, SHANNA BRIANNE
345 HARRISON STREET APT C6 PARIS, 38242
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEAL, CHARLES ALLEN
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
NGUYEN, DIEM T
5777 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUBIO, ISAAC ZACCHEUS
6820 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37112
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
RUTH, BOBBY DON
5777 Taggart Dr Chattanooga, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SARGEANT, GARY FRANKLIN
89 COUNTY RD 4238 ARLEY, 35541
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SLAUGHTER, SPENCER THOMAS
5311 LYNNLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SOULE, BRIAN R
282 VARNER DRIVE S.W. MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TOMAS SIMON, ANER OLIVER
1705 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TROMBLEY, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR
2731 INDIAN PIPE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TUCKER, KEVIN LADARIUS
1001 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIRGILIO RENE, AMBROCIO
5310 MEDOW BROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
YOUNG, FOXY LACORA
915 S SEMINOLE DR APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALBERTINI, CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CHRISMAN, JUSTIN ROSS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHRISTOPHER, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/22/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COLLINS, SEAN FRED
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/28/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COLQUITT, ANGELA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIEL, VYSHONN PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, KEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DWIGHT, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JENKINS, SHERRY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOUBERT, JILLIAN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|KEMOKAI, IRVINE MASSAA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KIRBY, LARRY LEROY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MALDONADO-HERNANDEZ, NICOL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MCGOWAN, COLIN DEAL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NGUYEN, DIEM T
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/15/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RUBIO, ISAAC ZACCHEUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RUTH, BOBBY DON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SLAUGHTER, SPENCER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SOULE, BRIAN R
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/03/1958
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TOMAS SIMON, ANER OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TROMBLEY, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|TUCKER, KEVIN LADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/24/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- THEFT UNDER $500
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/05/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|YOUNG, FOXY LACORA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/07/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|