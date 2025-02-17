Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALBERTINI, CAMERON 
1230 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE 
5751 UPTAIN RD ST102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BANKS, RYAN HOWARD 
6253 RIVER STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO 
2808 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT 
1267 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHRISMAN, JUSTIN ROSS 
3951 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHRISTOPHER, JONATHON PAUL 

Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COLLINS, SEAN FRED 
CHATTANOOGA COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COLQUITT, ANGELA DAWN 
200 LITTLE GUDGER ROAD MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, VYSHONN PHILLIP 
100 CHOTA CIR LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KEVIN JAMES 
8020 DAVIS WOLFE LN.

OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DWIGHT, REGINALD 
1725 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, KAALIN M 
6889 ANNA VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAYNES, CANDACE LYNN 
1911 SOURWOOD DR DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JENKINS, SHERRY JEAN 
439 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 373739504 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOUBERT, JILLIAN MICHELLE 
1316 DARLENE CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

KEMOKAI, IRVINE MASSAA 
5392 BURRUS LANE SW MABLETON, 30126 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

KIRBY, LARRY LEROY 
26 HIGH POINTE DR WHITE, 30184 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MALDONADO-HERNANDEZ, NICOL 
6155 DAYTON BLVD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCGOWAN, COLIN DEAL 
500 FARRAGUT AVE KNOXVILLE, 37919 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILLSAPS, SHANNA BRIANNE 
345 HARRISON STREET APT C6 PARIS, 38242 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEAL, CHARLES ALLEN 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

NGUYEN, DIEM T 
5777 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RUBIO, ISAAC ZACCHEUS 
6820 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37112 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI

RUTH, BOBBY DON 
5777 Taggart Dr Chattanooga, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SARGEANT, GARY FRANKLIN 
89 COUNTY RD 4238 ARLEY, 35541 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SLAUGHTER, SPENCER THOMAS 
5311 LYNNLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SOULE, BRIAN R 
282 VARNER DRIVE S.W. MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TOMAS SIMON, ANER OLIVER 
1705 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TROMBLEY, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR 
2731 INDIAN PIPE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TUCKER, KEVIN LADARIUS 
1001 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIRGILIO RENE, AMBROCIO 
5310 MEDOW BROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN 
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

YOUNG, FOXY LACORA 
915 S SEMINOLE DR APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

