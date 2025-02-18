Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BIVINS, BLAKE ALEXANDER 
1020 PARRISH ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37923 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL 
2115 OAK ST Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DEYOUNG, MARK ALAN 
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EPPERSON, DYLAN B 
213 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT

GRANT, JONATHAN CHAD 
985 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAYNES, TRAVIS FRANKLIN 
2413 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA 
2300 WILSON ST, APT 5M Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN 
6004 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST

KAIL, BLAKE ANDREW 
2619 BOYCE ST# 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KATSIANIS, MATTHEW 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEATH, BETTY OMEISHIA 
4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LUCAS-GARCIA, PASCUAL 
3121 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MANNING, JOHNATHAN LEE 
187 KELSEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

MATHEWS, ABIGAIL MARIE 
73 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCULLOUGH, KALIYAH 
2545 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE 
3927 ARKWRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PHIPPS, SHELBY CHRISTIAN 
730 FRICKEN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PONCIANO, GUILLERMO ANTONIO 

Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUE CARE LAW

ROBERTS, LAURA BELL 
3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

RODRIGUEZ, RODRIGO 
8306 OGDEN ROAD DAYTON, 373214624 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROLON, JIMMY LEON 
1224 GADD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, SAMUEL L 
LATTIMORE 1 EAST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMALL, SHAYNA SELENE 
9 DREW LANE LAFAYETTE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STUDDARD, TERESA 
7255 LEE HIGHWAY APT 220 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TRINIDAD ALONZO, HUMBERTO 
711 AVENUE CHATTNOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TRUJILLO, CHASE H 
3819 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

