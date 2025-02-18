Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BIVINS, BLAKE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/13/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DEYOUNG, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|EPPERSON, DYLAN B
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/24/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRANT, JONATHAN CHAD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HAYNES, TRAVIS FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/12/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|KAIL, BLAKE ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KATSIANIS, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEATH, BETTY OMEISHIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LUCAS-GARCIA, PASCUAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/22/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MANNING, JOHNATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MATHEWS, ABIGAIL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/09/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|PHIPPS, SHELBY CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/02/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PONCIANO, GUILLERMO ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/19/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DUE CARE LAW
|
|ROBERTS, LAURA BELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, RODRIGO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROLON, JIMMY LEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
- EXTORTION
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
|
|RYMER, ADRIAN N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/01/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
|
|SHELTON, SAMUEL L
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/05/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMALL, SHAYNA SELENE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STUDDARD, TERESA
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 10/22/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|TRUJILLO, CHASE H
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/14/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|