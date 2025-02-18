Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BIVINS, BLAKE ALEXANDER

1020 PARRISH ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37923

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL

2115 OAK ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



DEYOUNG, MARK ALAN

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



EPPERSON, DYLAN B

213 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HARASSMENT



GRANT, JONATHAN CHAD

985 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HAYNES, TRAVIS FRANKLIN

2413 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

2300 WILSON ST, APT 5M Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN

6004 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST



KAIL, BLAKE ANDREW

2619 BOYCE ST# 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KATSIANIS, MATTHEW

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEATH, BETTY OMEISHIA

4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LUCAS-GARCIA, PASCUAL

3121 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MANNING, JOHNATHAN LEE

187 KELSEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



MATHEWS, ABIGAIL MARIE

73 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MCCULLOUGH, KALIYAH

2545 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE

3927 ARKWRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



PHIPPS, SHELBY CHRISTIAN

730 FRICKEN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PONCIANO, GUILLERMO ANTONIO

,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUE CARE LAW



ROBERTS, LAURA BELL

3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



RODRIGUEZ, RODRIGO

8306 OGDEN ROAD DAYTON, 373214624

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ROLON, JIMMY LEON

1224 GADD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHELTON, SAMUEL L

LATTIMORE 1 EAST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SMALL, SHAYNA SELENE

9 DREW LANE LAFAYETTE, 30707

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



STUDDARD, TERESA

7255 LEE HIGHWAY APT 220 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED



THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

Homeless Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



TRINIDAD ALONZO, HUMBERTO

711 AVENUE CHATTNOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



TRUJILLO, CHASE H

3819 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

BIVINS, BLAKE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/13/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/29/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DEYOUNG, MARK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 12/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE EPPERSON, DYLAN B

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/24/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT GRANT, JONATHAN CHAD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAYNES, TRAVIS FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/12/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST KAIL, BLAKE ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KATSIANIS, MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEATH, BETTY OMEISHIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LUCAS-GARCIA, PASCUAL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/22/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MANNING, JOHNATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MATHEWS, ABIGAIL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MCCULLOUGH, KALIYAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/10/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/09/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER PHIPPS, SHELBY CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/02/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PONCIANO, GUILLERMO ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/19/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUE CARE LAW ROBERTS, LAURA BELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RODRIGUEZ, RODRIGO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/07/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROLON, JIMMY LEON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

EXTORTION

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS RYMER, ADRIAN N

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/01/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI SHELTON, SAMUEL L

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 09/05/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMALL, SHAYNA SELENE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STUDDARD, TERESA

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 10/22/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS TRUJILLO, CHASE H

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/14/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



