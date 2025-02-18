Latest Headlines

Man, 39, Killed In Wreck On Ashland Terrace Monday Afternoon

  • Tuesday, February 18, 2025
A man, 39, was killed in a wreck Monday afternoon on Ashland Terrace.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:23 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 700 block of Ashland Terrace. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a three-vehicle crash involving a 2015 Jeep Rubicon, 2021 Nissan Armada, and 2013 Honda Civic.

The officers also found the driver of the Nissan, a 39-year-old man, deceased. The drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the Jeep Rubicon was traveling east on Ashland Terrace and for unknown reasons crossed into oncoming traffic striking the Armada head-on.
The driver of the Honda Civic was not able to stop in time to avoid the crash and also struck the Nissan.

Charges are pending.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

