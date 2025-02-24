Latest Headlines

Proposal Would Change East Brainerd Grade Configurations For Temporary Fix To Elementary Overcrowding

  • Monday, February 24, 2025

District 7 School Board member Jodi Schaffer on Monday unveiled a plan that she said would bring temporary relief to overcrowding in the East Brainerd elementary schools.

She told members of the board's Facilities Committee that Apison Elementary is at 104 percent capacity, East Brainerd at 113 percent and Westview at 128 percent. At the same time, she said East Hamilton High School is at 65 percent and East Hamilton Middle School at 77 percent.

Ms. Schaffer is proposing changing the grade configurations to K-3 in the elementaries, 4-6 in East Hamilton Middle School and 7-12 at East Hamilton High School.

She told the board, "There were 2,000 sewer lines granted this year. Already, all our elementaries are overcrowded."

Ms. Schaffer said she wanted to "get ahead of the curve" and have the sizable changes in place by this August.

A number of board members spoke in favor, calling the idea creative and innovative. Board members Jackie Thomas and Karitsa Jones said they had a number of questions while pointing to similar problems in their own schools that needed to be addressed.

Supt. Justin Robertson said the grade reconfiguration "is not new," noting he had gone to a K-3 school. He said this plan could be part of a larger discussion about redistricting and getting better use from non-capacity schools.

However, he said the idea of implementing the plan five months from now "gives me heartburn." He noted there would be significant busing and staffing moves necessary.

Ms. Schaeffer said the move needs to happen this year. She said, "We are losing families and students every day. They are going to other schools. We want to welcome them into the HamFam."

The first-term board member, who is an attorney, said she will have a child in each school under the new arrangement.

Ms. Schaeffer said there would be a community meeting to discuss the plan on March 6 at 6 p.m. at East Hamilton High School.

More to follow. . .

PHOTOS: Chattanooga Prep Hosts CSLA For 5-A Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/24/2025
Chattanooga Prep Breezes To District 5-A Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/24/2025
Covenant Women's Tennis Loses 7-0 At Berry
  • Sports
  • 2/24/2025
Refugee Resettlement Group Says Executive Order Leaves Refugees In The Lurch
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2025
Recycle Collection Delay Announced
  • Government
  • 2/24/2025
Refugee Resettlement Group Says Executive Order Leaves Refugees In The Lurch
  • 2/24/2025

A local resettlement group said the recent suspension of the Refugee Admissions Program has left those who came here to escape persecution in the lurch. Bridge Refugee Services is seeking ... more

2 Arrests Made In Connection With SWAT Stand-Off In Sale Creek On Friday
  • 2/24/2025

Personnel from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a high-risk warrant on Robert Drayton Bowen in Sale Creek, on Friday. The attempt led to an eight-hour standoff with ... more

Road Work Prompts Lane Closure On Signal Mountain Boulevard Tuesday-Thursday
  • 2/24/2025

Drivers traveling on SR 8 (Signal Mountain Boulevard) should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic, TDOT officials said. Tuesday through Thursday ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 2/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/24/2025
Unity Group Backs Anti-Displacement Procedure For New Projects; Asks City Council Return To 6 PM Meetings
  • 2/23/2025
Justin Domino Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In 2019 Drug Overdose Death
  • 2/23/2025
  • 2/23/2025
Not Local News
  • 2/24/2025
A Golden Age For Whom? - And Response
  • 2/24/2025
District 3 Needs Someone Like Jeff Davis To Represent Them
  • 2/24/2025
Senator Blackburn: Under Biden, Human Trafficking Soared; Here’s How Congress Can Stop It
  • 2/24/2025
Commissioner Highlander Supports His District
  • 2/24/2025
#2/4 Vols Cap Sweep Of Samford With 11-1 Win
  • 2/23/2025
Randy Smith: Dog Days Of Winter
  • 2/24/2025
#15/13 Lady Vols Out-Wrestle Gators In Swamp, 86-78
  • 2/23/2025
UTC Women Finish Strong In 51-46 Road Victory Over ETSU
  • 2/23/2025
Mocs Hold Off The Citadel, 76-75, At Senior Day Home Finale
  • 2/21/2025
John Shearer: Dale Murphy Praises Braves, Scouting While Here
  • 2/24/2025
Life With Ferris: The Wreath Walk At Thrive
  • 2/24/2025
2 Warthogs Move From Florida To Chattanooga Zoo
  • 2/24/2025
Chattanooga Fireman Shown In Medical Training Aboard Missile Destroyer
  • 2/24/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/24/2025
Remembering Anthony Burger - Cleveland Piano Prodigy
  • 2/23/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews David Carroll
  • 2/24/2025
Red Carpet Film Premiere Of The Solution Is June 7
  • 2/24/2025
St. Paul's Artist Series Concerts Presents Organist Ryan Chan Feb. 28
  • 2/24/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Not Local News
  • 2/24/2025
A Golden Age For Whom? - And Response
  • 2/24/2025
District 3 Needs Someone Like Jeff Davis To Represent Them
  • 2/24/2025
Dining
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 2/24/2025
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 2/20/2025
J. Gumbos And The Catering Companies Open At 5123 Hixson Pike
  • 2/20/2025
Gas Prices Drop 14.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/24/2025
QuikTrip Opens New Ooltewah Store
  • 2/22/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 2/24/2025
Framing Complete At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 2/21/2025
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
  • 2/20/2025
Ellis Gardner: Day On The Hill: Advocating For Property Owners
  • 2/21/2025
UTC's Ryan Jones Named College Division Fundraiser Of The Year
  • 2/24/2025
Bryan College To Host ACSD Southeast TN Regional Conference: Wisdom In Leadership
  • 2/24/2025
Cleveland State Announces Beta Omicron Inductees
  • 2/24/2025
Pink! Raises $1M For MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
  • 2/24/2025
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Celebrates 10 Years With Bigger Events, New Experiences
  • 2/24/2025
Signal Centers Announces New Leadership
  • 2/24/2025
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
  • 2/21/2025
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
  • 2/20/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Tree Commission Announces Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/24/2025
KTnRB Removes 200,000 Lbs. Of Trash In 2024
  • 2/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Bob Tamasy: Genuine Faith Should Be Multi-Generational
  • 2/24/2025
"Reimagining Our Faith" Is Theme Of 2025 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/21/2025
VIDEO: Chuck Wagon Gang And A Lifesaving Letter At Hullander Farm
  • 2/20/2025
Wayne Nathaniel “Danny” Clift
  • 2/24/2025
Jimmy Michael Brooks
  • 2/24/2025
William “Bill” McArthur
  • 2/24/2025
Collegedale Police Department Honors Officers At Annual Awards Banquet
  • 2/21/2025
Woman Reported Missing By Husband - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/21/2025
Officers Respond To Report Of Child Abuse - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/24/2025