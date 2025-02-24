Proposal Would Change East Brainerd Grade Configurations For Temporary Fix To Elementary Overcrowding

District 7 School Board member Jodi Schaffer on Monday unveiled a plan that she said would bring temporary relief to overcrowding in the East Brainerd elementary schools.

She told members of the board's Facilities Committee that Apison Elementary is at 104 percent capacity, East Brainerd at 113 percent and Westview at 128 percent. At the same time, she said East Hamilton High School is at 65 percent and East Hamilton Middle School at 77 percent.

Ms. Schaffer is proposing changing the grade configurations to K-3 in the elementaries, 4-6 in East Hamilton Middle School and 7-12 at East Hamilton High School.

She told the board, "There were 2,000 sewer lines granted this year. Already, all our elementaries are overcrowded."

Ms. Schaffer said she wanted to "get ahead of the curve" and have the sizable changes in place by this August.

A number of board members spoke in favor, calling the idea creative and innovative. Board members Jackie Thomas and Karitsa Jones said they had a number of questions while pointing to similar problems in their own schools that needed to be addressed.

Supt. Justin Robertson said the grade reconfiguration "is not new," noting he had gone to a K-3 school. He said this plan could be part of a larger discussion about redistricting and getting better use from non-capacity schools.

However, he said the idea of implementing the plan five months from now "gives me heartburn." He noted there would be significant busing and staffing moves necessary.

Ms. Schaeffer said the move needs to happen this year. She said, "We are losing families and students every day. They are going to other schools. We want to welcome them into the HamFam."

The first-term board member, who is an attorney, said she will have a child in each school under the new arrangement.

Ms. Schaeffer said there would be a community meeting to discuss the plan on March 6 at 6 p.m. at East Hamilton High School.

More to follow. . .