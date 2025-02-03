Latest Headlines

Juvenile Crashes Into East Ridge Police And Fire Service Center

  • Monday, February 3, 2025

A teen driving in East Ridge had a doozy for his first wreck - he ran into the East Ridge Police and Fire Service Center.

At 4:19 p.m. on Monday, a red pickup left Ringgold Road for an unknown reason and struck the building.

The driver was removed from the vehicle by emergency services and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

The building suffered significant damage, but no city employees were injured. 

Police said the driver has been identified as a juvenile. 

East Ridge Police Department traffic investigators are investigating the circumstances of the crash. 

