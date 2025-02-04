Linde, Inc. To Expand And Invest $70 Million In Bradley County, Creating 18 Jobs

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Linde, Inc. officials announced today the company will build, own and operate a new facility for the supply of industrial gases along the I-75 corridor near Charleston.The company will invest more than $70 million in Bradley County and create 18 new jobs, most of which will be in logistics. The project comprises a new air separation unit that will produce liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon serving various industries in the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville areas of Tennessee, as well as in northern Alabama and Georgia."Since 2020, TNECD has supported 10 economic development projects in Bradley County, resulting in more than 2,000 job commitments and approximately $790 million in capital investments," officials said.“Tennessee is shaped by the brands that choose to call the Volunteer State home, and I thank Linde for its continued investment and commitment to creating high quality jobs for the families across Southeast Tennessee," said Governor Lee.“During the recruitment process, it’s important that our potential companies are not only the right fit for Tennessee but also for our communities.Linde is a company that has continued to place its trust in Charleston and Bradley County, which underscores this region’s leadership and diligent efforts to attract and land economic investment," said Comm. McWhorter.“East Tennessee’s I-75 corridor is experiencing incredible growth across multiple end markets. This investment will add to our already robust production and supply network, to meet the rapidly growing industrial gas needs of customers in the region," said Todd Lawson, east region vice president, Linde, Inc.“The Chamber and business community would like to extend a warm welcome to Linde and the team members responsible for implementing this important project. As we learned in recent years, an accessible and localized supply chain is critical to keeping our region’s industries operating. We look forward to assisting the team as they settle into the community and for many years to come," said Doug Berry, vice president of economic development, Cleveland-Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.“Bradley County is pleased to welcome Linde’s second operation to our community. The Air Separation Plant being constructed in the Hiwassee River Industrial Park will improve existing industry access to critical feedstocks commonly used in the food and beverage sector, healthcare, general manufacturing and chemical industries while also enhancing our ongoing efforts to attract more advanced manufacturing operations in fields such as defense, semiconductor and battery production. I, alongside the rest of our community’s leadership, greatly appreciate the company, its investment in our community and the new job opportunities for our citizens," said Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis.“TVA and Volunteer Energy Cooperative congratulate Linde on its decision to establish operations in Bradley County. Helping support companies creating jobs and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Cleveland Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission and celebrate this announcement together," said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development.“This investment in Linde is a crucial step in fostering economic growth and creating jobs in our region. As demand for industrial gases continues to grow across Tennessee and the South, this expansion will enable Linde to better meet customer needs and drive innovation within our state. I am truly grateful to the local officials and all those who played a role in bringing this project to fruition," said Senator Adam Lowe.“Tennessee’s pro-business policies and robust workforce continue to attract quality businesses, and I thank Linde for expanding in Bradley County. This significant project will have an immense impact on local residents and boost our growing economy. I congratulate the current employees on their success, and I wish the company well as it begins work on its new facility," said. Representative Dan Howell.