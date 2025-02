Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BEARD, RONNIE

301 CHICKASAW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



BOWMAN, SAMUEL KELLY

155 BEAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, NEALSON KEITH

63 GWEN DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUTLER, LORA DIANE

1309 DUNCAN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374191437

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYNUM, ARLANDO SHAWNTEL

113 WILLIAMS ST BRIDGEPORT, 35740

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CAR JACKING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARTER, RICKEY EUDEN EUDON

2501 MARKET ST, APT 337 CHATTANOOGA, 374082638

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE

1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044903

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE

2335 JENKINS RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDURDEN, LAURIE GENET4704 MURRAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EVANS, EUGENE HENRY633 COUNTY ROAD 315 BRYANT, 359585331Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN299 BREELAND ST RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)FRIZZELL, MARTY CHAD9885 SMITH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFUGATE, COREY TYLER2009 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHESTER, ASHLEY NECCO2506 OVERRIDGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHIGH, TSHOMBE SON KHARI3711 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHOLLOWAY, JAMES RUSSELL4612 SKYVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYHOUSE, CONNER LAWSON4977 TULIP GROVE LN HERMITAGE, 37076Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHUMPRIES, BENJAMIN ORION104 UTAH AVE NEWARK, 43055Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, JEREMIAH THOMAS223 COUNTY ROAD 47 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTKARIMIAN, MOJTOBA E209 WILLIAMS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)KEITH, SETH BRYON357 PLEASANT VIEW DR RINGGOLD, 307364207Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKENNEDY, VINCENT5017 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KING, MARY STEPHENS518 RIVER LANDED DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMTHEFT OF FIREARMKING, SHERIKIA ANGELICAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ4237 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOWRANCE, BENJAMIN EDWARD4809 VIOLA DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCDERMOTT, STEVEN WILLIS108 ALDRIDGE LN ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankATTEMPTED MURDERAGGRAVATED ROBBERYMCLAIN, TAJAE E ELIJAH720 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORORDONEZ MALDONADO, HENRY ORLANDO4436 WILD HORSE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEAROWENS, ASHLEY SHEA4843 RANCHO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPASS, DONNIE NATHANIELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POPE, JERRY LAMAR6410 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBINSON, GYANI CHANEL1408 AUGUST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTYROGERS, RICKY SHAWNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35967Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE160 HAWKINS OAK DR APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 374102430Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE2620 BOYCE ST LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JOYCE DIANE4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163050Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE1041 RIDGETOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214053Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWADLEY, TEDARRELL2717 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062506Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESION OF METHAWEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE619 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112818Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BEARD, RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/11/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000

FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD

IDENTITY THEFT

FORGERY BOWMAN, SAMUEL KELLY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/27/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, NEALSON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/19/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTLER, LORA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/24/1968

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYNUM, ARLANDO SHAWNTEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARTER, RICKEY EUDEN EUDON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 02/03/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY CLARK, JORDAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CURTIS, ROBERT LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DURDEN, LAURIE GENET

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, EUGENE HENRY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 01/22/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA) FREEMAN, STEVEN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FRIZZELL, MARTY CHAD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FUGATE, COREY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/05/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HESTER, ASHLEY NECCO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HIGH, TSHOMBE SON KHARI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/27/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING***MUST APPEAR***

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLOWAY, JAMES RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/29/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY HUMPRIES, BENJAMIN ORION

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, JEREMIAH THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KARIMIAN, MOJTOBA E

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/01/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KEITH, SETH BRYON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KENNEDY, VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/29/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, MARY STEPHENS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/11/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM

THEFT OF FIREARM LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/22/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/08/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWRANCE, BENJAMIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCDERMOTT, STEVEN WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED MURDER

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY MCLAIN, TAJAE E ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/06/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR NEWMAN, HAILY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORDONEZ MALDONADO, HENRY ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/08/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR OWENS, ASHLEY SHEA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICHARDSON, KENNETH LYNELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RODRIGUEZ, FELIPE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/04/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ROGERS, RICKY SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/15/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JOYCE DIANE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/06/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/26/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TOON, JEFFERY RONALD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/15/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WADLEY, TEDARRELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESION OF METHA WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING