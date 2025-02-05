Woman Killed, 2 Others Injured In Ringgold House Fire Wednesday Morning

A woman lost her life early Wednesday morning after fire erupted in her home, leaving her husband and brother injured after they tried to extinguish the flames.

A neighbor called Catoosa County E-911 shortly before 4 a.m. reporting the house next door at 113 Garden Grove Lane was on fire. The first of several responding fire companies arrived on the scene reporting heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout most of the home. The homeowner was outside with visible injuries to his hands and told firefighters his wife was still inside. The woman’s brother was also outside with severe burns.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the woman, but she was found in a bedroom having succumbed to her injuries. Her brother was transported by Puckett EMS to a hospital in critical condition. The woman’s husband declined to be taken to a hospital.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the homeowner with immediate needs. The condition of the victim’s brother is currently unknown. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.



