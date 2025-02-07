Latest Headlines

DA Wamp Backs Death Penalty For Those Convicted Of Rape Of A Child; Says More Cases Being Tried

  • Friday, February 7, 2025
  • Hannah Campbell

District Attorney Coty Wamp on Thursday told members of the Rotary Club that she supports a challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court in favor of the death penalty for aggravated child rape, which is the rape of a child 8 years old or younger.

She said the backing of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti would help ensure success.

“We will take this all the way up to the Supreme Court again if we have to,” she said. “There is no punishment that is harsh enough.”

In 2008 the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an older ruling that the death penalty cannot be used in sexual battery cases, but Governor Bill Lee signed a bill allowing capital punishment for aggravated child rape, which became state law in July 2024.

DA Wamp said a new partnership with the Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys program will bolster prosecution of child pornography cases in local federal courts, and she has already restored a dedicated child sexual abuse prosecutor position in District 11.

DA Wamp said crime and overdose fatalities in Chattanooga have decreased in the last year. But she said more juveniles are being tried as adults – young people are more violent than the year before – and criminal court is seeing about half as many cases as it should, meaning too many plea deals are keeping violent criminals on the streets.

After trying only nine cases in 2019 and a “dead period” during the pandemic years, 2024 saw 20 cases tried. But 2025 has already seen four cases, signifying a hard stance on the most violent criminals: gang leaders, sex offenders and drug dealers, she said.

“We are on track to do just about 30 this year,” DA Wamp said.

She paused to add that gang violence in Chattanooga is real.

“Anybody that tells you any different is not telling the truth,” she said.

Deaths from fentanyl, heroine and meth were 162 in 2024, down from 195 in 2023.

“That kind of decrease is substantial,” she said. “There is some light at the end of the tunnel.”

But juvenile court transferred 18 to be tried as adults in 2024, up from 14 in 2023.

“At some point the District Attorney’s office is going to say enough is enough,” she said.

Deterrence is the county’s best strategy against young criminals, she said, and later named Partnership for Families, Children and Adults, which provides emergency, stability and self-sufficiency services, as the most powerful organization in keeping young people from violent crime.

DA  Wamp said speaking for silent victims is the best part of her job. She said that from the beginning of her career she has made a point to break from tradition and add a layer of memorial to set court proceedings.

“You do get the opportunity to speak for the victims, often,” DA Wamp said.

Most recent would be preserving the memory of Jasmine Pace, whose murderer, Jason Chen, was convicted of first-degree murder Jan. 20 this year and sentenced to life in prison.

“I got to know Jasmine through her friends, through her family,” DA Wamp said.

“Justice was served in that case, and I am extra grateful,” she said, but “the victims will always matter more.” Ms. Pace was a victim of domestic violence, she said, a subject “we don’t often talk about.”

“It was a tough case for this community,” she said.

DA Wamp noted that her father, former U.S. Congressman Zach Wamp, was away serving as an emcee at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., but honored her mother, Kim Wamp, as a special guest.

Latest Headlines
Hoops Central: #4 Tennessee At Oklahoma
Hoops Central: #4 Tennessee At Oklahoma
  • Sports
  • 2/7/2025
More Than 1,400 Daily Real ID Appointments Added As May 7 Implementation Deadline Approaches
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2025
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Made All The Right Moves At The End For Big UConn Win
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Made All The Right Moves At The End For Big UConn Win
  • Sports
  • 2/7/2025
TVA Employees Returning To The Office
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2025
DA Wamp Backs Death Penalty For Those Convicted Of Rape Of A Child; Says More Cases Being Tried
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2025
Realtor, Former Teacher Jim Thompson Pushing For Another History Museum
Realtor, Former Teacher Jim Thompson Pushing For Another History Museum
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2025
Breaking News
Realtor, Former Teacher Jim Thompson Pushing For Another History Museum
Realtor, Former Teacher Jim Thompson Pushing For Another History Museum
  • 2/7/2025

Jim Thompson has long been interested in history. But it was not just because he grew up around Chattanooga learning of its rich native American, Civil War, railroad, and industrial significance ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closure On I-24
  • 2/6/2025

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) ... more

Breaking News
Dayton, Rhea County Still Debating Proposed Convention Center
Dayton, Rhea County Still Debating Proposed Convention Center
  • 2/6/2025
State Comptroller No Longer To Seek Bill Requiring More Frequent Reappraisals
  • 2/6/2025
Road Work Set On Both Sides Of Stringer's Ridge Tunnel
  • 2/6/2025
Woman Who Wrecked 4-Wheeler And Injured Children Must Do 120 Hours Public Service
  • 2/6/2025
Woman Pleads Guilty In 2019 Shooting Incident
  • 2/6/2025
Opinion
Legislature Is Benefiting Those With Too Much, Forgetting Those With Too Little
  • 2/6/2025
Give Residents A Vote On County Mayor Term Limit
  • 2/6/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update Feb. 7
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 7
  • 2/7/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Made All The Right Moves At The End For Big UConn Win
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Made All The Right Moves At The End For Big UConn Win
  • 2/7/2025
Hoops Central: #4 Tennessee At Oklahoma
Hoops Central: #4 Tennessee At Oklahoma
  • 2/7/2025
Lady Vols Knock Off #6 UConn, 80-76
  • 2/6/2025
Randy Smith: Vols Set To Open Defense Of National Title
Randy Smith: Vols Set To Open Defense Of National Title
  • 2/7/2025
UTC Women Fall Short at UNC Greensboro 58-50
  • 2/6/2025
Happenings
Judge Patterson Outlines Veterans Treatment Court In Pachyderm Club Talk
Judge Patterson Outlines Veterans Treatment Court In Pachyderm Club Talk
  • 2/5/2025
Advantage Funeral Home Receives Veterans Award
Advantage Funeral Home Receives Veterans Award
  • 2/7/2025
Jerry Summers: Thurgood Marshall And Maurice Weaver
Jerry Summers: Thurgood Marshall And Maurice Weaver
  • 2/7/2025
Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer Makes Splash On Tennessee's Art Scene
  • 2/7/2025
City Of Red Bank Announces Calendar Of Events For January To June
  • 2/7/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/7/2025
Honors Choral Festival For High Schoolers Wraps Up With Sacred Concert
Honors Choral Festival For High Schoolers Wraps Up With Sacred Concert
  • 2/7/2025
Covenant College Theatre Department Presents "She Loves Me"
  • 2/4/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
“Love Songs” Free Community Concert Set For Feb. 9
  • 2/4/2025
Opinion
Legislature Is Benefiting Those With Too Much, Forgetting Those With Too Little
  • 2/6/2025
Give Residents A Vote On County Mayor Term Limit
  • 2/6/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update Feb. 7
  • 2/7/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
2,000 Bikes And Still Rolling
  • 2/7/2025
Chambliss Announces Steve Barham As New President And Managing Shareholder
Chambliss Announces Steve Barham As New President And Managing Shareholder
  • 2/6/2025
Betsy Bird Elected President Of The Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
Betsy Bird Elected President Of The Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
AGC East Tennessee Welcomes New Board Members, Recognizes Excellence At Annual Meeting
  • 2/5/2025
Student Scene
Community Pitch Competition At Cleveland State
  • 2/6/2025
GNTC’s Sargento Is State EAGLE Award Regional Finalist
GNTC’s Sargento Is State EAGLE Award Regional Finalist
  • 2/6/2025
Hutchins Academy Senior Secures $129K Scholarship Sweep
Hutchins Academy Senior Secures $129K Scholarship Sweep
  • 2/6/2025
Living Well
CHI Memorial Honors Ed Tempel With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Ed Tempel With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 2/5/2025
Tickets Available For Love Without Reason’s “Father Daughter Dance” Feb. 8
Tickets Available For Love Without Reason’s “Father Daughter Dance” Feb. 8
  • 2/6/2025
Hamilton County Commission Deeds Land To Chattanooga Room In The Inn
  • 2/5/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
  • 2/6/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Black History Celebration
  • 2/5/2025
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
  • 2/3/2025
Obituaries
Emma Cox-Jones
Emma Cox-Jones
  • 2/7/2025
James Stewart Floyd
James Stewart Floyd
  • 2/7/2025
Hugh "Butch" Wallace Mulkey Jr.
Hugh "Butch" Wallace Mulkey Jr.
  • 2/7/2025