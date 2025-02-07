Latest Headlines

Red Bank Middle School Student Arrested For Threats Of Mass Violence

  • Friday, February 7, 2025
Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit, in conjunction with Tennessee Homeland Security, arrested a Red Bank Middle School student at the student’s residence on Friday.

This investigation was initiated in response to concerning drawings made by the student, which referenced active shooter scenarios. Based on additional evidence located at the student’s residence, the student has been charged with threats of mass violence.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office takes all potential threats to public safety seriously and remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our schools and community.

The student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.

The HCSO thanked the Tennessee Homeland Security personnel, who were of great assistance in this investigation.

There is no active threat to any of the students or faculty of the school.


