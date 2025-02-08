Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, February 8, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL 
9517 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

BOLIVAR CARANAMA, CARLOS DANIEL 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANHAM, PAUL DOUGLAS 
930 SHADY LANE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN, SEAN 
0030 SAMANTHA LN VALRICO, 33594 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CARTER, BENNY LEE 
119 ACADEMY ST FORSYTHE, 30129 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CROSS, RENEE JVONNE 
1226 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOSTER, CAROLYN POST 
143 FORT STEPHENSON PLACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAI, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FARROW, TRAVIS JOE 
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FERGUSON, GLEN MARLIN 
197 DURHAM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOULD, DARRYN ALISE 
9619 POST OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 373638023 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

GRANIER, MALLORY JANE 
102 GADD RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HANSEN, IZAAK JOONWOO 
8835 REDBUD LANE LENEXA, 66220 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
1362 PASSENGER STREET APT 1023 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HERNANDEZ, SANDRA 
4027 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER 
719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JENKINS, GRANT 
1835 AUBURNDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE 
4116 QUINN ADAMS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE 
604 WEST 13TH STREET CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEE, DEONTAE LATRELL 
7487 AUSTIN DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEWIS, CLARA ANN 
5918 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOFTY, RONALD LEE 
2000 E 23RD ST APT 273 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN 
410 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MARSHAL, MICHAEL LEDANTE 
1 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

MARTIN, DUSTIN REED 
2111 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MINTON, PATRICIA KAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INDECENCY

MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN 
3957 ATLANTA DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN 
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

PALMER, REBEKAH MARIE 
5227 ALWANA LANE RED BANK, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATE, CHRISTIAN ANDREW 
119 CHERRY HILL CIRCLE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD 
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY 
6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374212444 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAY, STEVEN DEWAYNE 
3255 LOUSE CREEK RD LYNCHBURG, 37352 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERSON, DEIDRIC ALAN 
217B CLIFTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

RODRIGUEZ LABRADOR, EMERSON R 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD #143 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROSAMOND, AVERY NICHOLAS 
1855 JOSEPH TERRANCE DRIVE HIXSON, 373431573 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

WOLFE, JASON LEBRON 
3614 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM

