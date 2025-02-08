Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

9517 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM



BOLIVAR CARANAMA, CARLOS DANIEL

312 MCBRIEN RD APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRANHAM, PAUL DOUGLAS

930 SHADY LANE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, SEAN

0030 SAMANTHA LN VALRICO, 33594

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CARTER, BENNY LEE

119 ACADEMY ST FORSYTHE, 30129

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CROSS, RENEE JVONNE

1226 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOSTER, CAROLYN POST

143 FORT STEPHENSON PLACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAI, 37350

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FARROW, TRAVIS JOE

4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FERGUSON, GLEN MARLIN

197 DURHAM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOULD, DARRYN ALISE

9619 POST OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 373638023

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



GRANIER, MALLORY JANE

102 GADD RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HANSEN, IZAAK JOONWOO

8835 REDBUD LANE LENEXA, 66220

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

1362 PASSENGER STREET APT 1023 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



HERNANDEZ, SANDRA

4027 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER

719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



JENKINS, GRANT

1835 AUBURNDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN



JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE

4116 QUINN ADAMS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE

604 WEST 13TH STREET CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LEE, DEONTAE LATRELL

7487 AUSTIN DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LEWIS, CLARA ANN

5918 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LOFTY, RONALD LEE

2000 E 23RD ST APT 273 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN

410 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



MARSHAL, MICHAEL LEDANTE

1 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



MARTIN, DUSTIN REED

2111 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MINTON, PATRICIA KAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INDECENCY



MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN

3957 ATLANTA DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEPALMER, REBEKAH MARIE5227 ALWANA LANE RED BANK, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATE, CHRISTIAN ANDREW119 CHERRY HILL CIRCLE CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPAYNE, JAMES RICHARD4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374212444Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAY, STEVEN DEWAYNE3255 LOUSE CREEK RD LYNCHBURG, 37352Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERSON, DEIDRIC ALAN217B CLIFTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNRODRIGUEZ LABRADOR, EMERSON R3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD #143 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYROSAMOND, AVERY NICHOLAS1855 JOSEPH TERRANCE DRIVE HIXSON, 373431573Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGWOLFE, JASON LEBRON3614 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM

Here are the mug shots:



ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/01/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM BOLIVAR CARANAMA, CARLOS DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANHAM, PAUL DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/01/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, SEAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CARTER, BENNY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DONAHUE, GERALD DEAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/07/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. COCAINE FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WIT DOSTER, CAROLYN POST

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 10/27/1952

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HANSEN, IZAAK JOONWOO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/29/2004

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/24/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HERNANDEZ, SANDRA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JENKINS, GRANT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, DANIEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/25/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LEE, DEONTAE LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/06/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LEWIS, CLARA ANN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/16/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOFTY, RONALD LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 05/20/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/10/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MARSHAL, MICHAEL LEDANTE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/21/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY MINTON, PATRICIA KAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/15/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INDECENCY MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/05/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE PATE, CHRISTIAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBERSON, DEIDRIC ALAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/28/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN RODRIGUEZ LABRADOR, EMERSON R

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROSAMOND, AVERY NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

WOLFE, JASON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/04/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I



