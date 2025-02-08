Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
CROSS, RENEE JVONNE
1226 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOSTER, CAROLYN POST
143 FORT STEPHENSON PLACE LOOKOUT MOUNTAI, 37350
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FARROW, TRAVIS JOE
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GOULD, DARRYN ALISE
9619 POST OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 373638023
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
GRANIER, MALLORY JANE
102 GADD RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LEWIS, CLARA ANN
5918 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARTIN, DUSTIN REED
2111 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PALMER, REBEKAH MARIE
5227 ALWANA LANE RED BANK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
3255 LOUSE CREEK RD LYNCHBURG, 37352
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/01/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|BOLIVAR CARANAMA, CARLOS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRANHAM, PAUL DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/01/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, SEAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, BENNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DONAHUE, GERALD DEAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. COCAINE FOR RESALE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WIT
|
|DOSTER, CAROLYN POST
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 10/27/1952
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HANSEN, IZAAK JOONWOO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|HERNANDEZ, SANDRA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|JENKINS, GRANT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JONES, DANIEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LEE, DEONTAE LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LEWIS, CLARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/16/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LOFTY, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/20/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|MARSHAL, MICHAEL LEDANTE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|MINTON, PATRICIA KAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/05/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|PATE, CHRISTIAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERSON, DEIDRIC ALAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/28/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|RODRIGUEZ LABRADOR, EMERSON R
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROSAMOND, AVERY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|WOLFE, JASON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I
|