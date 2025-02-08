Latest Headlines

City Starting Multiple Paving Projects

  • Saturday, February 8, 2025

The city of Chattanooga Department of Public Works announced the start of the 2025 Paving and Resurfacing Season. Weather permitting, city and contract crews will resurface the following locations for next week. All are within Council District 1:

Abelia Lane from Dayton Blvd to Bohr Drive

Borh Drive from Dayton Blvd to Crestview Drive

Wilder Road from Grubb Road to Wilder Valley Lane

Branch Drive from Sandswitch Road to the cul-de-sac

Branchwood Circle between the two Branch Drive access points

Single lane closures will be required with two-way traffic being maintained by flagging.

Driveways and intersections may briefly close while crews mill and resurface past these points. All work is weather permitting and subject to change without notice. 

SCHEDULED CONSTRUCTION

800 Block of Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street in the 800 block will be closed Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a crane lift. Local traffic accessing the parking garage will still be permitted. Detours will be posted.

345 Broad Street - Southbound Lanes

The southbound lanes of Broad Street in the 300 block will be closed Monday, February 10th and Tuesday, February 11th from 9 AM until Noon each day for a crane lift. Detours will be posted. Closure is subject to weather conditions. 

Frazier Ave / Veterans Bridge

Finishing touches for the Frazer Ave repaving/restriping and the new multi-use path across Veterans Bridge are taking place before the Walnut Street Bridge renovation. City crews and contractors will be conducting work at the following locations and times: 

City Wide Services - Starting Monday, Feb. 10, for an estimated 2-3 weeks - Installation of barriers protecting multi-use path on Veterans Bridge and Frazier Ave. Weather permitting, city crews will begin around Tampa Street and Tremont Street, continuing onto Veterans Bridge. Right lane closure on Barton Ave southbound between Frazier Ave and 4th Street will be required.  Please use caution while crews are on site. 

The Barn Nursery - Starting Monday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Feb. 17, contract crews from The Barn Nursery will install planters and other decorative pieces on Frazier Avenue between Market Street and Tampa Street starting from Market Street.  This will require the closure of the new multi-use path and the occasional street parking spaces. No lane closures are expected, however, should the situation arise, brief lane closures may occur. Please use caution while crews are on site. 

4249 Hooker Road - Rescheduled

Hooker Road north of Central Ave will be closed 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays from Monday, Feb. 17, until Tuesday, March 11. Detours will be posted.  

 

View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.
New Head Coach Aaron Bryant Earns First Baseball Win At Cleveland State
  • Sports
  • 2/8/2025
Baylor Prevails Over Hamilton Heights In Overtime
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2025
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, February 7
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/7/2025
UTC Wrestling Blanks Davidson 41-0
  • Sports
  • 2/7/2025
