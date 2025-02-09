Heavy Rains Through The Coming Week Could Bring Chattanooga "Significant Flooding Event"

The National Weather Service is warning that the Chattanooga area could get up to eight inches of rain in the coming week and experience "a significant flooding event."

The local forecast calls for rain starting Monday night and continuing through next Sunday, with a break on Friday.

The NWS said: "A wet pattern with multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected this week. Flooding issues are becoming increasingly likely. Total weekly rainfall between 4 to 7 inches is expected across the majority of the area. Isolated amounts over 8 inches are possible.



"The potential exists for a significant flooding event through next weekend. Stream and river flooding, flooded roadways, as well as mud and rock slides are all possible. Please stay tuned to the latest forecast as rainfall amounts will continue to be adjusted through the upcoming week.

"Additionally, high winds are possible on Saturday and Sunday across the East TN, southwest VA, and NC mountains. If we receive the stronger winds this could exacerbate

issues due to saturated grounds, leading to higher probabilities of downed trees and power outages."