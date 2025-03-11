Latest Headlines

Zachary Smith Gets 15-Year Sentence In Convenience Store Killing

  • Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Zachary Terrell Smith
Zachary Terrell Smith

A man who numerous people witnessed gun down another man in a convenience store parking lot has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Zachary Terrell Smith, who was 33 at the time of the New Year's Day 2022 killing, was given a 15-year prison sentence. He initially was charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and gun charges.

The victim was 27-year-old Ladarius Howard in the incident at the parking lot of the Shell station on Wilcox Boulevard.

Smith, after the incident, was taken into custody at Bridgeport, Ala.

In the incident, police were notified at 5:13 p.m. that a person had been shot at the convenience store. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. He had a wound on the left side of his body.

Police found two spent .556 shell casings in the parking lot by a gas pump. 

Video was obtained of the incident showing a man identified as Smith walking up to the front door with a gun inside his jacket.

A short time later, the victim arrived on the scene in a vehicle sitting behind the driver. The man who had walked up to the door is seen getting out of a truck and walking over to the victim. He opened the door and began firing.

Police said multiple people were on the parking lot at the time of the shooting and a number of people picked Smith out of photo lineups. Police identified him as the man at the front door through use of his driver's license photo.

Latest Headlines
Councilwoman Marvene Noel Announces Runoff Campaign Launch Event At Carver Community Center
  • Government
  • 3/11/2025
Public Input Sought For Proposed Modification To Cleveland Flood Risk Management Project
  • Government
  • 3/11/2025
Zachary Smith Gets 15-Year Sentence In Convenience Store Killing
Zachary Smith Gets 15-Year Sentence In Convenience Store Killing
  • Breaking News
  • 3/11/2025
Bradley Central Is Back; Bears Secure Trip To State Tournament In Murfreesboro
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/11/2025
PHOTOS: Tyner Boys Win In State Sectional
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/11/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 3/11/2025
Breaking News
Zachary Smith Gets 15-Year Sentence In Convenience Store Killing
Zachary Smith Gets 15-Year Sentence In Convenience Store Killing
  • 3/11/2025

A man who numerous people witnessed gun down another man in a convenience store parking lot has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Zachary Terrell Smith, who was 33 at the time of the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/11/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BABBS,JULIAN ... more

Prentice Cooper State Forest Temporarily Closed After Body Found Nearby
  • 3/10/2025

Prentice Cooper State Forest was temporarily closed to the public after a man's body was found nearby. Park officials said, "To facilitate the search for a suspect in a serious crime committed ... more

Breaking News
Fleischmann Backs NOVONIX Bid For Continued City And County Support
  • 3/10/2025
Sequatchie County Man Finds Wife, 31, In Bed With 18-Year-Old, Stabs Wife, Kills Teen
  • 3/10/2025
Roberts Mill Road To Be Closed On Wednesday For Maintenance
  • 3/10/2025
Several Longtime GOP Stalwarts Came Out On Losing End At County Republican Convention
Several Longtime GOP Stalwarts Came Out On Losing End At County Republican Convention
  • 3/10/2025
Chatsworth Man, 53, Arrested In Dalton In Sexual Assault Case
  • 3/10/2025
Opinion
Final Countdown For The Department Of Education?
  • 3/11/2025
All Children Have A Right To Education - And Response
  • 3/10/2025
Top Senate Stories: Contraceptive Freedom Act Up For A Vote Today
  • 3/11/2025
Top Senate Stories: Oliver Bill Cracks Down On Unsolicited Real Estate Offers
  • 3/10/2025
Equipped For Educational Success
  • 3/10/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Trying To Recover Spark Before Big Dance Starts
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Trying To Recover Spark Before Big Dance Starts
  • 3/10/2025
Paul Payne: Despite Loss, Bonham And Huff Have Given Mocs Fans A Gift To Be Cherished
Paul Payne: Despite Loss, Bonham And Huff Have Given Mocs Fans A Gift To Be Cherished
  • 3/10/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #1/2 Vols Host West Georgia Wolves On Tuesday
  • 3/11/2025
Football Pro Day Tuesday, Tim Banks Talks Defensive Development
  • 3/11/2025
Lee Lady Flames Earn #5 Seed In NCAA Division II Tournament
  • 3/10/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Community Joins In To Support Montessori Elementary Highland Park's Fundraiser
Life With Ferris: Community Joins In To Support Montessori Elementary Highland Park's Fundraiser
  • 3/10/2025
Hunter Museum Has Terrace At Twilight: A Night In The Garden Fundraiser
  • 3/10/2025
Hixson Wildcats Fine Arts Fest Set For March 29
  • 3/10/2025
NSDAR Moccasin Bend Chapter Hosts Speaker Scott Bates On Honeybees
NSDAR Moccasin Bend Chapter Hosts Speaker Scott Bates On Honeybees
  • 3/10/2025
In-Town Gallery Presents Resin River: A Live Art Demonstration By Sarah Feustle March 15
In-Town Gallery Presents Resin River: A Live Art Demonstration By Sarah Feustle March 15
  • 3/10/2025
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Returns To Ross's Landing May 31
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Returns To Ross's Landing May 31
  • 3/11/2025
Red Bank Presents S’mores & Sounds Concert Series
Red Bank Presents S’mores & Sounds Concert Series
  • 3/10/2025
"A Dramatic Affair" Supports Youth Involvement In The Performing Arts March 27
"A Dramatic Affair" Supports Youth Involvement In The Performing Arts March 27
  • 3/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/8/2025
Opinion
Final Countdown For The Department Of Education?
  • 3/11/2025
All Children Have A Right To Education - And Response
  • 3/10/2025
Top Senate Stories: Contraceptive Freedom Act Up For A Vote Today
  • 3/11/2025
Dining
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Daniel Starkey Now Has Sole Ownership Of Attack Of The Tatsu At The Tomorrow Building
  • 3/6/2025
Cloudland At McLemore To Host Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt April 20
  • 3/10/2025
Business
Businesses Invited To Participate In East Ridge Business Expo: Connect, Network And Grow
Businesses Invited To Participate In East Ridge Business Expo: Connect, Network And Grow
  • 3/10/2025
Shaw’s Candi Hampton Receives Women MAKE Award
Shaw’s Candi Hampton Receives Women MAKE Award
  • 3/10/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Lisa McCluskey
  • 3/10/2025
Real Estate
CNE Homes To Provide A Transformative Housing Solution For Working Families
  • 3/10/2025
Robinson Team Awarded Top Group In Keller Williams Southeast Region
Robinson Team Awarded Top Group In Keller Williams Southeast Region
  • 3/10/2025
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Annual "Women Build" Bruch April 25
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Annual "Women Build" Bruch April 25
  • 3/7/2025
Student Scene
Chambliss Honors Exceptional UTC Rollins College Of Business Students
  • 3/11/2025
Douglas Street And Oak Street Intersection To Close For Fletcher Hall Expansion Project
  • 3/10/2025
CSCC Celebrates 21st Annual Happy Birthday Dr. Suess Event
CSCC Celebrates 21st Annual Happy Birthday Dr. Suess Event
  • 3/10/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Annual Chattanooga Golf Tournament To Mark A Decade Of Supporting Scholarships This May
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Annual Chattanooga Golf Tournament To Mark A Decade Of Supporting Scholarships This May
  • 3/10/2025
Volunteers In Medicine Marking Its 20th Year Of Providing Free Medical Care
Volunteers In Medicine Marking Its 20th Year Of Providing Free Medical Care
  • 3/7/2025
CHI Memorial Awards Grants To 3 Local Nonprofits
CHI Memorial Awards Grants To 3 Local Nonprofits
  • 3/6/2025
Memories
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
  • 3/6/2025
Preserve Chattanooga Announces 50th Anniversary Events
  • 2/28/2025
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
  • 2/27/2025
Outdoors
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
  • 3/10/2025
Making Waves: How 1 Trailman Is Working To Wipe Out Pollution On The Tennessee River
  • 3/10/2025
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2024 Award Recipients At 6th Annual Summit
  • 3/6/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Welch College Choir To Present Songs Of Grace And Praise In Soddy Daisy
Welch College Choir To Present Songs Of Grace And Praise In Soddy Daisy
  • 3/11/2025
Bob Tamasy: The Send-sational Aspect Of Faith
Bob Tamasy: The Send-sational Aspect Of Faith
  • 3/11/2025
The Premiers To Reunite At Red Back Hymnal Singing
The Premiers To Reunite At Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 3/7/2025
Obituaries
Gilbert Madison Roberts, III
Gilbert Madison Roberts, III
  • 3/11/2025
Verda Miracle Stone
Verda Miracle Stone
  • 3/10/2025
Joy Raphaela Hughes Grissom
Joy Raphaela Hughes Grissom
  • 3/10/2025
Government
Whitfield County Administrator Bob Sivick Honored With 2025 GCCMA Community Program Award For Fire Pathway Program
  • 3/10/2025
Traffic Light Outage At Intersection Of Amnicola Highway And Wisdom Street/Riverport Road
  • 3/10/2025
Shoplifter Caught - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/10/2025