Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

AULS, JOHN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/14/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/24/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE CARDENAS, MODESTO

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 06/15/1949

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA) CLARK, HAROLD FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VOP EVANS, ANGELIA P

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000) FOSTER, KAWANA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

JAMES, SIQUOYAH PIERRAH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/09/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM MALDONADO SANTOS, DIONICIO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/19/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCFADDEN, RUSSELL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/22/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MELTON, BRIAN NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/11/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VOP MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA PALMER, ELLIS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D PANKAU, LARRY JOE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/01/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA) PIKE, JIMMY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/05/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/07/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA) ROGERS, LENEAL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE TRAMBLE, KEVIN ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 VOP

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/22/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR VELA, TRENTON ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/22/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALL, LAUREN JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/23/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHITNEY, JACOB RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



