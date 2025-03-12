Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AULS,JOHN THOMAS
2400 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAUTISTA,ALFREDO R
3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072111
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BECK,CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BENN,CORNELIUS DEONTA
2463 NORTH BRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF ECSTASY WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACT
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE VOP
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA COCAINE VOP
BERRY,ADRIAN CHANDLER
1109 BELLE MEADE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
CARDENAS,MODESTO
2776 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
75 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
CLARK,HAROLD FRANKLIN
7508 FLORENCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DAWSON,CHRISTA MARIE
2335 JENKINS RD.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DIXON,DUSTIN RYAN
10711 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
DORAN,CELESTE ANGELICA
307 E 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT VOP
DOSS,WILLIAM JUSTIN SCOTT
HOMELESS Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FOSTER,KAWANA NICOLE
1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374092112
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
JAMES,SIQUOYAH PIERRAH
720 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KESLER,TIMOTHY ALLEN
3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
MALDONADO SANTOS,DIONICIO
4619 DELASHMITT RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCFADDEN,RUSSELL ALLEN
CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MELTON,BRIAN NATHAN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VOP
MENIFEE,WILLIE LEE
8837 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MOORER,FELICIA LASHAWE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
MURPHY,NANCY SUE
101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374051819
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NORRIS,TIMOTHY ANDREW
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
PALMER,ELLIS ALEXANDER
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
PANKAU,LARRY JOE
2234 RAINTREE WAY DALTON, 307202570
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PENSON,TRACY ANTONIOUS
7801 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM
PIKE,JIMMY WILLIAM
2200 PETERSON RD GREENBACK, 37742
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PITTMAN,CHARLES JACKSON
2605 WINTER GARDEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
RAY,JOHNNY THOMAS
13924 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ROGERS,LENEAL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROMERO,JOHN D
4722 TESSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STALYON,WILLIAM STEVE
7206 NORTH CRESTFIELD LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STRICKLAND,JONATHAN MAURICE
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAMBLE,KEVIN ANTONIO
1808 S WILLOW ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 VOP
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VAZQUIEZ,MARCO TULIO RENOJ
2008 E 22ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VELA,TRENTON ANTHONY
6018 ELMGROVE RD SPRING,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITNEY,JACOB RICHARD
127 GOODSON AVE APT 20 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|AULS, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BAUTISTA, ALFREDO R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/14/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/24/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|CARDENAS, MODESTO
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 06/15/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|CLARK, HAROLD FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, ANGELIA P
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000)
|
|FOSTER, KAWANA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
|
|JAMES, SIQUOYAH PIERRAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/09/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
|
|MALDONADO SANTOS, DIONICIO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCFADDEN, RUSSELL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/22/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MELTON, BRIAN NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VOP
|
|MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
|
|PALMER, ELLIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|PANKAU, LARRY JOE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|PIKE, JIMMY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|ROGERS, LENEAL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/09/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|TRAMBLE, KEVIN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 VOP
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|VELA, TRENTON ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALL, LAUREN JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WHITNEY, JACOB RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|