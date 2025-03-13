Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, March 13, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ALLSUP, ERICKA ANN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/23/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALONZO, BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU
CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/22/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, LATEROUS DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DIXSON, DAVID CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
DOBBS, JOHN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORD, MINDY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT O. GA)
GRIFFIN, JAMES EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARRIS, RANDALL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/23/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
HILT, RAVEN SYMONE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
JACKSON, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • STALKING
JORDAN, CURTIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ CHIVALAN, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ LOPEZ, WILMER FIDEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MALCOM, KEVIN IAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MCCLOUD, CASEY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 1000
MCLEMORE, AISHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MILLSAPS, PATRICK SHANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, ANTWAUN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
NICHOLS, COREY LOGAN WADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/05/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PICKLE, THOMAS E
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAGLAND, MICHAEL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAMIREZ-MORALES, ELMAR GERARDO
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RAY, ALETHEA CLAUDINE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/30/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, GABRIEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TURNER, REECE JABORIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT




