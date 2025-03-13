Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLSUP, ERICKA ANN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/23/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ALONZO, BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU
|
|CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/22/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, LATEROUS DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DIXSON, DAVID CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DOBBS, JOHN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FORD, MINDY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFIN, JAMES EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARRIS, RANDALL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/23/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
|
|HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
|
|HILT, RAVEN SYMONE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE REPORTS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|
|JACKSON, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- STALKING
|
|JORDAN, CURTIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ CHIVALAN, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ LOPEZ, WILMER FIDEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MALCOM, KEVIN IAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MCCLOUD, CASEY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCLEMORE, AISHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MILLSAPS, PATRICK SHANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, ANTWAUN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
|
|NICHOLS, COREY LOGAN WADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/05/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|PICKLE, THOMAS E
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAGLAND, MICHAEL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ-MORALES, ELMAR GERARDO
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RAY, ALETHEA CLAUDINE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/30/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, GABRIEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
|
|STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TURNER, REECE JABORIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|