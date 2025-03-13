Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLSUP,ERICKA ANN

105 WINDERMERE LN NE CLEVELAND, 373235491

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ALONZO,BRYAN

4012 EALY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BOYD,EBONY

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 80 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROCK,CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

1816 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU



CARTER,JAMES CARLOS

CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COPE,RYAN, CARTER

1723 HARLE AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37310

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



CRANFIELD,KELVIN LEE

13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CRUTCHER,LARRY DEREK

830 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIS,LATEROUS DESHUN

2603 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DIXSON,DAVID CORNELIUS

6003 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT



DOBBS,JOHN WILEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EDWARDS,VALERIE VERLISA

7707 LEE HWY, APT 110 Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



FORD,MINDY MARIE

6809 FRECH QUARTER COURT Hixon, 37343

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (FORT O.

GA)GALLOWAY,SHELLY CHERIESSE1154 RIDGE CUT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARGRIFFIN,JAMES EVERETT2630 WESTHAVEN DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHARRIS,RANDALL ALLEN1412 BONNALIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:64 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, SUSPENDEDHAWKINS,BRANDON DESHAUN277 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULTHILT,RAVEN SYMONE7005 Sentinel Ln Harrison, 37341Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETHEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFALSE REPORTSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONJACKSON,EDWARD LEE1521 THRASHER AVE HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest:62 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FALSE IMPRISONMENTSTALKINGJORDAN,CURTIS JEROME4613 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374163414Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:JOYNER,JAMARIE ADELL17 Scruggs St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTKERR,JAMES MICHAEL914 E. ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:60 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOPEZ CHIVALAN,ELIAS3835 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:LOPEZ LOPEZ,WILMER FIDEL2200 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:Signal Mountain PDCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLORENZO LOPEZ,FRANCISCO1817 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMALCOM,KEVIN IAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:57 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500CRIMINAL LITTERINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONMCCLOUD,CASEY RYAN164 HOWARD DRIVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:THEFT OVER 1000MCLEMORE,AISHA2249 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMILLSAPS,PATRICK SHANE200 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:MIRANDA CARDONA,KEVIN ARTEMIO1205 KELLY EAST RIDGE, 37404Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMOORE,ANTWAUN LEBRON4403 ASPEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ASSAULTVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEMULKEY,NANCY BETH70 TENANT LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest:60 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:THEFT OVER $1KNEGRON,VICTORIA HALIE112 RANDI CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED RAPEROBBERYNICHOLS,COREY LOGAN WADE21 GEORGIAN CT HOMELESS RIGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:RESISTING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPICKLE,THOMAS E611 WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARAGLAND,MICHAEL BRIAN1215 CLEARBROOK CT FORT OLGETHROPE, 30742Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARRAGLAND,MICHAEL BRIAN1215 CLEARBROOK CT FORT OLGETHROPE, 30742Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:BURGLARYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSTHEFT OF PROPERTYRAINES,CARLA DEEANN421 CREST DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:RAMIREZ-MORALES,ELMAR GERARDO4219 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERAY,ALETHEA CLAUDINE605 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest:53 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREYNOLDS,SHEENA ALYSE176 WENDY LEE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ROBINSON,ROXANNE M7301 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSMITH,GABRIEL DEWAYNE3501 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTAMPER,CODY DEWAUN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHSTAMPER,CODY DEWAUN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTARLING,FRANKIE LEBRON727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest:53 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTARLING,FRANKIE LEBRON727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest:53 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IITRIPP,THOMAS JAMES2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434513Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETURNER,REECE JABORIS2300 WILSON ST APT 6H CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS,JOSEPH ALONZO6312 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS,KEVIN OSHAE215 BROOK HOLLOW HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTYODER,STEPHANIE SUE133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMANU,DELIVERING,SALE POSSESSION OF METH

