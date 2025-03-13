Latest Headlines

Sunday Is The Last Day To Enjoy The Walnut Street Bridge; 18-Month Renovation Starting

  • Thursday, March 13, 2025

Sunday is the last day to enjoy the popular Walnut Street Bridge.

Work starts Monday on an 18-month renovation of the bridge, and it will be completely closed to all pedestrian traffic, except for select athletic events listed in the official renovation schedule.

City officials said, "To maintain connectivity between downtown and the North Shore, detours will be available via the Veteran’s Bridge and the Market Street Bridge.

The Veteran’s Bridge detour, with its wider walkways, will feature artwork by artist Ebony Bolt, enriching the pedestrian experience along the route. The artwork is currently being installed and will be ready to explore this weekend. Additional artwork will enhance the Veteran's Bridge route along Riverside Drive this summer.

"Additionally, the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority will launch a free Northshore Express ervice to further improve access."

Officials said the renovation project "will address key structural, electrical, and deck deficiencies while introducing modern enhancements to preserve the bridge’s beauty and functionality. The upgrades will include refurbishing the main water line, installing state-of-the-art LED lighting, upgrading the electrical system with new cables, and replacing the existing decking with durable and elegant Alaskan Yellow Cedar, selected for its natural resistance to decay."

For the latest project updates and real-time alerts about detours and closures, the City of Chattanooga encourages residents and visitors to:

Visit walnutstreetbridge.com and sign up for text updates. The website also addresses frequently asked questions surrounding the project.

Download the “Walnut Street Bridge” mobile app, available now on the Apple App Store and coming soon to Google Play.


Jason Laatsch Goes From Lee Assistant To Head Coach Of Bryan Men's Basketball
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2025
Dan Fleser: Ziegler, Mashack Have Similar Goal
  • 3/13/2025
Jason Laatsch Goes From Lee Assistant To Head Coach Of Bryan Men's Basketball
  • 3/13/2025
Mocs Moving Past SoCon Disappointment In Preparing For NIT Berth
  • 3/13/2025
Three Wrestling Mocs Set To Compete In NCAA Championships
Stars At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 3/13/2025
Farm Days At McDonald Farm Is March 20
  • 3/13/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Missing Argument
  • 3/13/2025
Tiffany Hadish's "Funny And Fearless" Tour Comes To Chattanooga
  • 3/13/2025
String Theory Season To Conclude With Jung, Kataoka And Rosenbaum
  • 3/13/2025
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
  • 3/12/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Mitch Cochran From Cleveland Named Food City Store Manager Of The Year
  • 3/13/2025
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
  • 3/13/2025
Baylor's Elizabeth Silva Wins State Poetry Out Loud Competition
  • 3/13/2025
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
  • 3/13/2025
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
  • 3/13/2025
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
PHOTOS: Springtime At Soddy Gulf
  • 3/12/2025
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
  • 3/13/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Announces 80th Annual Men's Day March 23
  • 3/13/2025
Women's Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Is March 23
  • 3/11/2025
Danny Wade Durham
  • 3/13/2025
Lewis Allen French
  • 3/13/2025
Robert Earl Bledsoe, Jr.
  • 3/13/2025
