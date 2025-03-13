Sunday Is The Last Day To Enjoy The Walnut Street Bridge; 18-Month Renovation Starting

Sunday is the last day to enjoy the popular Walnut Street Bridge.

Work starts Monday on an 18-month renovation of the bridge, and it will be completely closed to all pedestrian traffic, except for select athletic events listed in the official renovation schedule.

City officials said, "To maintain connectivity between downtown and the North Shore, detours will be available via the Veteran’s Bridge and the Market Street Bridge.

The Veteran’s Bridge detour, with its wider walkways, will feature artwork by artist Ebony Bolt, enriching the pedestrian experience along the route. The artwork is currently being installed and will be ready to explore this weekend. Additional artwork will enhance the Veteran's Bridge route along Riverside Drive this summer.

"Additionally, the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority will launch a free Northshore Express ervice to further improve access."

Officials said the renovation project "will address key structural, electrical, and deck deficiencies while introducing modern enhancements to preserve the bridge’s beauty and functionality. The upgrades will include refurbishing the main water line, installing state-of-the-art LED lighting, upgrading the electrical system with new cables, and replacing the existing decking with durable and elegant Alaskan Yellow Cedar, selected for its natural resistance to decay."

For the latest project updates and real-time alerts about detours and closures, the City of Chattanooga encourages residents and visitors to:

Visit walnutstreetbridge.com and sign up for text updates. The website also addresses frequently asked questions surrounding the project.

Download the “Walnut Street Bridge” mobile app, available now on the Apple App Store and coming soon to Google Play.



