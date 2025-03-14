Collegedale Police And TBI Conduct Human Trafficking Operation Resulting In 2 Arrests

The Collegedale Police Department, in collaboration with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a targeted human trafficking operation on Thursday, aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals engaged in the purchase of commercial sex acts with minors. As a result, two men were arrested, charged and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.Alvaz Kaukab, of Chattanooga, was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor and one felony count of possession of a hallucinogenic drug.Justin Long, of Chatsworth, Ga., was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution.Law enforcement officers and special agents utilized advanced investigative techniques to locate and apprehend multiple suspects who sought to exploit minors.This operation is part of a continued commitment to protect the most vulnerable members of the community and ensuring that Collegedale remains a safe place for children and families, officials said.Collegedale Police Chief Jack Sapp reaffirmed the department’s unwavering dedication to combating human trafficking and protecting minors from predators.“The Collegedale Police Department will not tolerate individuals who prey on minors and attempt to exploit them through human trafficking. We are committed to working alongside our state and federal partners to bring these predators to justice,” said Chief Sapp. “Our mission is clear: to safeguard the youth of our community and send a strong message that Collegedale is not a place where criminals can operate with impunity.”Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking was present to offer their services.Information about human trafficking and the TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.The Collegedale Police Department and TBI encourage the public to report any suspicious activity related to human trafficking. Anyone with information can contact the Collegedale Police Department at 423-396-3133 or the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55TNHTH.