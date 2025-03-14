2 Men Caught In Child Sex Sting

An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Collegedale Police Department, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp has led to the arrest of two individuals.

On Thursday, as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Collegedale area, officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result, two men were arrested, charged and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Alvaz Kaukab, 32, Chattanooga, is charged with one count of solicitation of a minor and one count of possession of Schedule 1 drugs with intent to sell. Bond was set at $5,000.

Justin Long, 26, of Chatsworth, Ga., was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution. Bond was set at $7,000.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking was present to offer services.