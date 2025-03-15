Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALFRED,DJINSLY
7255 LEE HWY APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASHLEY,WILLIAM TRACY
9353 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
BARNES,ALAN RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BAUTISTA,RICKY JACINTO
1904 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BIRDSONG,CORDELLIUS LOVETT
1007 Crutchfield St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BLACKSTONE,PATRICK EDWARD
728 JEWEL STORE RD DRESDEN, 38325
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTI
BLEDSOE,ISIAH MARQUELL
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 802 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUCHANAN,ADREONA DIONNE
2005 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
CALHOUN,COLEMAN
2715 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COMBS,KALEIGH MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CROWE,CHRISTOPHER RAY
5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DROWN,AMANDA LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DUNCAN,MICHAEL WOODROW
1106 REYNOLDS BRIDGE ROAD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GARREN,KATHY MESHELE
216 BRYAN DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GLADDEN,JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
4226 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE
HALL,ZACHARY DAVID
915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
HORNE,GARY LEE
315 WILLOW ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
JACKSON,ROLAND DARNELL
1103 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JENKINS,LADARREL DEWAYNE
5256 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:
LONG,JUSTIN MICHAEL
795 RIDGEVIEW CIRCLE CHATWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
MCPHERSON,JAMES RICHARD
101 REAVELY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MIDDLEBROOKS,MARIO JAMAEL
1816 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
OWENS,MICHAEL LADALE
1612 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PATTERSON,TALAYA DAYSHONA
7118 HAMILTON ACRES CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
POWELL,DARRELL MATTHEW
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POWELL,DARRELL MATTHEW
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PRINCE,MATTHEW DAVID
221 Miller Branch Rd Cowan, 37318
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAMIREZ,SIMON
951 RIDGEWAY AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RATLIFF,SHARRIE LANICE
3304 PINEWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
RICE,DESHAYLA LAKENBRA
1806 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RICKS,TIMOTHY TYREE
2501 Market St Chattanooga, 37408
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBERSON,CHARSSLA LYNN
4875 RANCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
ROGERS,KRISTINA DANIELLE
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 514 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RUSSELL,FRANK RONNIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STILL,XANDER THOMAS
1327 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STONE,BRIAN ALEX
5313 UPSHAW CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
STONE,RAJESH ASHOK
107 SINGAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR,TIMILA FRANCOISE
2005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063843
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TERRY,TERRANCE LEBRON
3208 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071539
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TUTTON,ROGER EUGENE
P.O.
BOX 35 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
VOLTAIRE,NIKI GIOVONNIE
208 GILLISPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WILBANKS,DUSTIN K
2017 REDBUD AVE RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
WILLIAMS,JEREMY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WOODFIN,MIRANDA KRISTINE
6320 HIXSON PK APT C105 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
YOUNG,HEATHER NICOLE
2907 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
YOUNG,HEATHER NICOLE
2907 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
