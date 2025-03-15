Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, March 15, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:

ALFRED, DJINSLY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/15/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
BARNES, ALAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 06/16/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BLACKSTONE, PATRICK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTI
BUCHANAN, ADREONA DIONNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
CALHOUN, COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/19/1961
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CROWE, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DROWN, AMANDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DUNCAN, MICHAEL WOODROW
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/15/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GARREN, KATHY MESHELE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GLADDEN, JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE
HORNE, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, ROLAND DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLEBROOKS, MARIO JAMAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAMIREZ, SIMON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/22/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICE, DESHAYLA LAKENBRA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
ROGERS, KRISTINA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STILL, XANDER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/26/1971
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, RAJESH ASHOK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, TIMILA FRANCOISE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TUTTON, ROGER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/15/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
  • RAPE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • RAPE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • RAPE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • INCEST
  • INCEST
  • INCEST
  • SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
WOODFIN, MIRANDA KRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
YOUNG, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT




 

