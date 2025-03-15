Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALFRED, DJINSLY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/15/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION BARNES, ALAN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 06/16/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BLACKSTONE, PATRICK EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/23/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTI BUCHANAN, ADREONA DIONNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO CALHOUN, COLEMAN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/19/1961

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CROWE, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DROWN, AMANDA LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DUNCAN, MICHAEL WOODROW

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 09/15/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GARREN, KATHY MESHELE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/15/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

GLADDEN, JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/11/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH

POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE HORNE, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, ROLAND DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLEBROOKS, MARIO JAMAEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/26/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RAMIREZ, SIMON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/08/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/22/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RICE, DESHAYLA LAKENBRA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/12/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/22/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O ROGERS, KRISTINA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT STILL, XANDER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, BRIAN ALEX

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/26/1971

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, RAJESH ASHOK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TAYLOR, TIMILA FRANCOISE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION TUTTON, ROGER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/15/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE WOODFIN, MIRANDA KRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE) YOUNG, HEATHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BOX 35 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:58 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINORRAPESTATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURERAPESTATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURERAPESTATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGUREAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYINCESTINCESTINCESTSEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURESEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGUREVOLTAIRE,NIKI GIOVONNIE208 GILLISPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:WILBANKS,DUSTIN K2017 REDBUD AVE RINGGOLD, 30741Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYWILLIAMS,JEREMY DEWAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTWOODFIN,MIRANDA KRISTINE6320 HIXSON PK APT C105 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)YOUNG,HEATHER NICOLE2907 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTYOUNG,HEATHER NICOLE2907 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



