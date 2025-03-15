Lightning Strike Causes Signal Mountain House Fire

Severe thunderstorms with fierce lightning rolled through Hamilton County on Saturday morning, and one lightning strike ignited a Signal Mountain house fire.

At 10:56 am., Signal Mountain emergency personnel responded to a possible house fire located at 7 Rock Crest Drive. Within minutes, the first engine arrived on the scene confirming a house fire.

Signal Mountain Fire immediately requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Waldens Ridge Emergency Service responded to the scene and Chattanooga Fire Department and Red Bank Fire Department responded to additional emergency calls in their district.

Signal Mountain Fire Chief, Larry Sloan reported the house fire started from a lightning strike. No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Signal Mountain fire officials reported damages around $200,000.