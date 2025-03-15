Several Area Storm Centers Set Up; Rhea County Preparing For Severe Storm





Officials noted that the latest forecast continues to call for the chance of tornadoes, but now has increased the risk of damaging winds in the 60 to 80 mph range and large hail.



Severe weather is expected to begin in western Walker County around 8 p.m. and continue until 3 a.m.



The Jasper Elementary School gym was opened for residents.



Walker County Emergency Management and Walker County CERT opened a shelter at 5:30 p.m.



One shelter was at Flat Top Church on Jones Gap Road of Flat Top Mountain. Officials said, "We will have the basement at Flat Top Church (newest building) open this afternoon around 5 p.m.. There’s a door at the back of the church that you can drive to by the side of the building if you need a flat entrance…. You can also park in the parking lot and access the basement with the stairs… this is an unfinished basement… please bring anything you may need with you… water, snacks, flashlights, pillow, blanket, cards, … true service pets only… stay safe and keep praying, The shelter will provide those in need with a safe space to wait out the storm. There will be tables, chairs and a limited number of cots available. Those planning to use this shelter should bring necessities and creature comforts with them, such as blankets, pillows, snacks, books, medicine, etc."



Another shelter was at the Collegedale Seventh day Adventist Church, 4829 College Dr. East, Collegedale. Please use the lower lot entrance to access the church starting at 5 p.m.



Walker County officials said, "Stay up to date on community alerts with our SirenGPS app. More info at: https://walkercountyga.gov/alerts/ "



Rhea County Emergency Management was actively monitoring the bands of severe weather with emergency personnel and resources on standby and ready to respond as needed, officials said.



Temporary permanent structure locations will be open for those in need.



Rhea EMA director Brad Harrison said Highway 303, which runs from Graysvilleto Highway 30 through the cove area of Rhea County had areas underwater with 400 to 500 feet of the road covered near a creek area.

Mr. Harrison said approximate ly 50 people showed up to the shelters throughout Rhea County during the inclement weather. He said, "The shelters will be open throughout the night in case anyone needs to come as we are expecting more heavy weath er approaching later this eveningsaid to make sure everyone monitors their weather radio and make sure their batteries are all charged up."



Have spare batteries and flashlights. As you go to bed make sure you have appropriate clothing on and shoes. Make sure you have a supply of your medicines, water and non-perishable goods that will last a few days if need.



Sign up for the Rhea County hyperscan which gives you real-time alerts of not only weather conditions but also road incidents in Rhea County, officials said.



For real-time updates and permanent building locations follow Rhea County Emergency Management and Rhea County Sheriff's Office on Facebook and stay tuned to local news sources.

