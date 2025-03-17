Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News

  • Monday, March 17, 2025
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and X and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on X.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.
Latest Headlines
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 3/17/2025
Closed Sign Goes Up On Popular Walnut Street "Walking Bridge"
Closed Sign Goes Up On Popular Walnut Street "Walking Bridge"
  • Breaking News
  • 3/17/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 3/17/2025
Intoxicated Individual Reportedly Fires Gun - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/17/2025
South Terrace Road From South Lovell Avenue To McBrien Road To Be Closed Wednesday Night
  • Government
  • 3/17/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For March 10-16
  • Government
  • 3/17/2025
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 3/17/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/17/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUSTIN ... more

Man, 44, Shot And Killed On Youngstown Road On Saturday
  • 3/16/2025

A man was shot and killed Saturday on Youngstown Road. Chattanooga Police responded at 6:15 p.m. to a person shot call in the 3700 block of Youngstown Road. When officers arrived on scene ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2025
East Ridge Dog Park Staying Put For Now As Debate On Site Continues
  • 3/15/2025
Several Area Storm Centers Set Up; Rhea County Preparing For Severe Storm
  • 3/15/2025
Lightning Strike Causes Signal Mountain House Fire
Lightning Strike Causes Signal Mountain House Fire
  • 3/15/2025
Shipley Resolution Would Have WWTA Operate Decentralized Sewage Systems
  • 3/15/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Prep Deserves A 2nd Chance
  • 3/13/2025
Systemic Failure At Chattanooga Prep
  • 3/13/2025
Thank You District 6, Runoff Election Is April 8
  • 3/14/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 14
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 14
  • 3/14/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 14
  • 3/14/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: For Mid-Majors Like UTC, Selection Sunday Is Becoming March Sadness
Mark Wiedmer: For Mid-Majors Like UTC, Selection Sunday Is Becoming March Sadness
  • 3/16/2025
Mocs To Face MTSU In NIT Tournament
  • 3/16/2025
#1/2 Vols Battle Back To Finish Off Sweep Of #6/7 Gators
  • 3/16/2025
Mocs Tennis Lose 4-3 At Mercer
  • 3/16/2025
#8/6 Vols Fall To #4 Florida, 86-77, In SEC Tournament Final
  • 3/16/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: GCLM Presents Le Printemps, A Garden Club Of America Flower Show
Life With Ferris: GCLM Presents Le Printemps, A Garden Club Of America Flower Show
  • 3/17/2025
John Shearer: Alan Pressley Enjoys Encouraging People With Shadowboxes
John Shearer: Alan Pressley Enjoys Encouraging People With Shadowboxes
  • 3/15/2025
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local And Regional Artists, Works
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local And Regional Artists, Works
  • 3/14/2025
McLemore Resort To Host Evening With New York Times Best-Selling Author, Tom Coyne April 24
McLemore Resort To Host Evening With New York Times Best-Selling Author, Tom Coyne April 24
  • 3/17/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/17/2025
Entertainment
James Rogers Opened Dollywood 2025 Friday
James Rogers Opened Dollywood 2025 Friday
  • 3/15/2025
VIDEO: Cleveland, Tn.'s Tom Rowland's Inspiring Story
  • 3/17/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Voice Of The Chattanooga Mocs Jim "JR" Reynolds
  • 3/17/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/15/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Prep Deserves A 2nd Chance
  • 3/13/2025
Systemic Failure At Chattanooga Prep
  • 3/13/2025
Thank You District 6, Runoff Election Is April 8
  • 3/14/2025
Dining
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Business
Gas Prices Drop 7.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/17/2025
82 Tennessee Counties Start 2025 With Unemployment Rates Below 5%
  • 3/13/2025
Tennessee Chamber To Host Manufacturing Forum On Strengthening State’s Economy
Tennessee Chamber To Host Manufacturing Forum On Strengthening State’s Economy
  • 3/14/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
3 Teachers Of The Year Honored
3 Teachers Of The Year Honored
  • 3/14/2025
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
  • 3/13/2025
Archaeologist Scott Stripling To Speak For Hasel Lectureship At SAU
Archaeologist Scott Stripling To Speak For Hasel Lectureship At SAU
  • 3/13/2025
Living Well
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
  • 3/13/2025
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
  • 3/13/2025
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
  • 3/12/2025
Memories
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
"Rhea County Spartans" Progam Is March 23
  • 3/12/2025
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Outdoors
TVA Campgrounds, Dam Visitor Centers Opening For 2025 Season
  • 3/14/2025
Tennessee Celebrates Dedication Of 16th State Forest
  • 3/14/2025
Native Plant Nursery Opening Rescheduled
  • 3/14/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
  • 3/17/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Peace In A World Of High Anxiety
Bob Tamasy: Finding Peace In A World Of High Anxiety
  • 3/17/2025
"Moving Past Fear - To Healing” Topic At First Church Of Christ, Scientist March 22
  • 3/14/2025
Obituaries
William “Danny” Prentice Colter
William “Danny” Prentice Colter
  • 3/16/2025
Kimberly Diane Glenn Dill
Kimberly Diane Glenn Dill
  • 3/16/2025
Martha Cole Eaves
Martha Cole Eaves
  • 3/16/2025
Government
Elections Board Changes Its Monthly Meeting Location
  • 3/14/2025
Elderly Resident Scammed Out Of $200,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/14/2025
Intoxicated Individual Reportedly Fires Gun - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/17/2025