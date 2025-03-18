Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,GENE HUBERT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

AKINS,JAVAUGHN ARCHELYUS
7166 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ALFARO,JOHN DANIEL
3204 GLEASON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AYALA,ARNOLD DANILO
5079 APPOLOOSAWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

BOWEN,ASHLEY ARMENTA
706 COALVILLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401

BOYD,MEGEN DIANE
215 MOORE ROAD FLATROCK,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BOYD,MEGEN DIANE
215 MOORE ROAD FLATROCK,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRADY,RANDALL DAVID
1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BRADY,RANDALL DAVID
1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROWN SR,TERRANCE TRAMAINE
1643 OCEE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BROWN,BREANNA ELISE
3614 CHUMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CHANEY,RICHARD DOUGLAS
5740 OLD DAYTON CHATTANOOGA, 37327
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES

CONTRERAS,RODRIGUEZ MIGUEL
801 MOORE RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DANIELS,MICHAEL LEBRON
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DAVIS,LAURA SEXTON
3294 MARTIN RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

DORSEY,MARY ELIZABETH
811 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

EARVIN,STEPHANIE JAUMISE
1643 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

FLOYD,LARRY RAY
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (FORT O GA)

GILBERT,THOMAS RALPH
19 SEQUATCHIE RIVER RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GODINEZ VELASQUEZ,ABIDULIO
1036 ROSSVILLE, 00000
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

GRAYSON,TINYKA MICHELLE
2413 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043806
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GRIGUTS,SERGE JOHN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS,FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
6907 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HAYES,MARK MICHAEL
1011 GADD RD APT 0608 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

HOLLAND,LAMORO LABRON
757 HENDERSON DR BRAINERD, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON,CHARLES WALTER
2003 RAWLED ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

JOHNSON,ANDRIAN DECARLOS
238 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

JUDE,DREAMA SHEERE
6821 GREENWAY PRICE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KAY,EMILY LAUREN
4309 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAND,ROGER L
6309 YARDLEY CT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MANNING,KRISTENE MARIE
5214 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37353
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MANUEL,ALICE
2207 MAE DELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ORMSBY,DALE JAMES
1369 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 373434375
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PENSON,TRACY ANTONIOUS
7801 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RAINES,STORMIE DONYELLE
205 LEE ST TALLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

RAMIREZ GUERRERO,BARBARA JEAN
202 CELESTIC LAND TUNNELVILLE, 37355
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RAMIREZ GUERRERO,BARBARA JEAN
202 CELESTIC LAND TUNNELVILLE, 37355
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RAMIREZ GUERRERO,BARBARA JEAN
202 CELESTIC LAND TUNNELVILLE, 37355
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SMART,ANDREA YVONNE
2001 CLEVELAND AVE CLEVELAND, 37404
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH,BILLY E
6830 MARTHA AVENUE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH,MICHAEL WAYNE
5119 ATHEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH,NATASHA DAWN
615 MOHAWK ST APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TANNER,JOY NICOLE
2801 BURKLEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THOMAS,QUARTEZ MANUAL LAMONT
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT1314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VINSON,SHANNON DEMETRI
216 LAWS AVE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

WELCHANCE,STACEY DANIELLE
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

WHITE,JOSHUA AARON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WHITE,RESHOD DOMINIQUE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112116
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP ASSAULT
VOP ASSAULT

WHITE,RESHOD DOMINIQUE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112116
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE

WILLIAMS,TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
7769 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, GENE HUBERT
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/18/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
AKINS, JAVAUGHN ARCHELYUS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ALFARO, JOHN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AYALA, ARNOLD DANILO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/30/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
BOYD, MEGEN DIANE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWN, BREANNA ELISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONTRERAS, RODRIGUEZ MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/19/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
    OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, LAURA SEXTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/18/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/23/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DORSEY, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
DOUGLAS, MARVIN EARL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DULANEY, MARCUS AARON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLOYD, LARRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 01/13/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT O GA)
GILBERT, THOMAS RALPH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/24/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAYSON, TINYKA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, MARK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, CHARLES WALTER
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, SHANNON DENIESE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/21/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JUDE, DREAMA SHEERE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MANNING, KRISTENE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MANUEL, ALICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVING
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
RAMIREZ GUERRERO, BARBARA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RUANO, JORGE A
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/21/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
SMART, ANDREA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, NATASHA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, PHILLIP DALE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/12/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STRICKLAND, CHARLES JR
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
WHITE, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY





