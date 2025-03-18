Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADAMS,GENE HUBERT

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



AKINS,JAVAUGHN ARCHELYUS

7166 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ALFARO,JOHN DANIEL

3204 GLEASON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



AYALA,ARNOLD DANILO

5079 APPOLOOSAWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



BOWEN,ASHLEY ARMENTA

706 COALVILLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401



BOYD,MEGEN DIANE

215 MOORE ROAD FLATROCK,

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOYD,MEGEN DIANE

215 MOORE ROAD FLATROCK,

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRADY,RANDALL DAVID

1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BRADY,RANDALL DAVID

1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROWN SR,TERRANCE TRAMAINE

1643 OCEE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BROWN,BREANNA ELISE

3614 CHUMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



CHANEY,RICHARD DOUGLAS

5740 OLD DAYTON CHATTANOOGA, 37327

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF SERVICES



CONTRERAS,RODRIGUEZ MIGUEL

801 MOORE RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DANIELS,MICHAEL LEBRON

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DAVIS,LAURA SEXTON

3294 MARTIN RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT



DORSEY,MARY ELIZABETH

811 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE



EARVIN,STEPHANIE JAUMISE

1643 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



FLOYD,LARRY RAY

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (FORT O GA)



GILBERT,THOMAS RALPH

19 SEQUATCHIE RIVER RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



GODINEZ VELASQUEZ,ABIDULIO

1036 ROSSVILLE, 00000

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY



GRAYSON,TINYKA MICHELLE

2413 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043806

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GRIGUTS,SERGE JOHN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARRIS,FRANCHESCA KAITLIN

6907 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HAYES,MARK MICHAEL

1011 GADD RD APT 0608 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



HOLLAND,LAMORO LABRON

757 HENDERSON DR BRAINERD, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JACKSON,CHARLES WALTER

2003 RAWLED ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



JOHNSON,ANDRIAN DECARLOS

238 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM



JUDE,DREAMA SHEERE

6821 GREENWAY PRICE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KAY,EMILY LAUREN

4309 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LAND,ROGER L

6309 YARDLEY CT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MANNING,KRISTENE MARIE

5214 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37353

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MANUEL,ALICE

2207 MAE DELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ORMSBY,DALE JAMES

1369 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 373434375

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PENSON,TRACY ANTONIOUS

7801 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



RAINES,STORMIE DONYELLE

205 LEE ST TALLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH



RAMIREZ GUERRERO,BARBARA JEAN

202 CELESTIC LAND TUNNELVILLE, 37355

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RAMIREZ GUERRERO,BARBARA JEAN

202 CELESTIC LAND TUNNELVILLE, 37355

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RAMIREZ GUERRERO,BARBARA JEAN

202 CELESTIC LAND TUNNELVILLE, 37355

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



SMART,ANDREA YVONNE

2001 CLEVELAND AVE CLEVELAND, 37404

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMITH,BILLY E

6830 MARTHA AVENUE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH,MICHAEL WAYNE

5119 ATHEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH,NATASHA DAWN

615 MOHAWK ST APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TANNER,JOY NICOLE

2801 BURKLEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



THOMAS,QUARTEZ MANUAL LAMONT

7710 E BRAINERD RD APT1314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



VINSON,SHANNON DEMETRI

216 LAWS AVE CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



WELCHANCE,STACEY DANIELLE

1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



WHITE,JOSHUA AARON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



WHITE,RESHOD DOMINIQUE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112116

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VOP ASSAULT

VOP ASSAULT



WHITE,RESHOD DOMINIQUE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112116

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

INDECENT EXPOSURE



WILLIAMS,TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

7769 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

