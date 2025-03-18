Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, GENE HUBERT
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/18/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|AKINS, JAVAUGHN ARCHELYUS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ALFARO, JOHN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AYALA, ARNOLD DANILO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/30/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
|
|BOYD, MEGEN DIANE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BROWN, BREANNA ELISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONTRERAS, RODRIGUEZ MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUNNINGHAM, THOMAS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/19/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, LAURA SEXTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/18/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/23/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DORSEY, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|DOUGLAS, MARVIN EARL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DULANEY, MARCUS AARON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLOYD, LARRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 01/13/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GILBERT, THOMAS RALPH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/24/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAYSON, TINYKA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, MARK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JACKSON, CHARLES WALTER
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, SHANNON DENIESE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/21/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JUDE, DREAMA SHEERE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MANNING, KRISTENE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MANUEL, ALICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVING
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
|
|RAMIREZ GUERRERO, BARBARA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RUANO, JORGE A
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/21/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|SMART, ANDREA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, NATASHA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, PHILLIP DALE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/12/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|STRICKLAND, CHARLES JR
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|WHITE, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2025
Charge(s):
|