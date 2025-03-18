General Assembly Approves Wine, Liquor Sales At New Lookouts, Smokies Stadiums

Patrons will be able to purchase wine and spirits at the new Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts stadiums after legislation was approved by the Tennessee General Assembly.

State Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville, led passage to House Bill 823 on Monday, which authorizes the stadiums to sell wine and liquor. For beer sales, the stadiums will need to obtain a permit from their jurisdiction’s beer board.

“House Bill 823 ensures Tennessee’s newest stadiums will be able to offer wine and spirits, bringing them in line with the state’s other major sport venues,” Rep. Lafferty said. “This bill enhances the fan experience while also creating opportunities for more quality jobs at the stadiums.”

The Knoxville Smokies are set to play their first game inside the Covenant Health Park in downtown Knoxville on April 15. This move comes after the team spent 20 years in Kodak, Tn. The stadium is also expected to host One Knoxville SC games, concerts and festivals.

The Chattanooga Lookouts will move to a new stadium across town in the South Broad district. Similarly, this stadium is also multi-purpose and expected to host a variety of events. Crews broke ground in July 2024, and expect to be operational by early 2026.

Following community requests, the bill sets the Chattanooga stadium’s wine and liquor license expiration date for March 1, 2030, and requires local law enforcement to submit an annual report to the General Assembly by Jan. 1, covering any public safety issues like public intoxication, vandalism or drunk driving.

House Bill 823 now heads to Governor Lee’s desk and the act will take effect immediately upon his signature.