General Assembly Approves Wine, Liquor Sales At New Lookouts, Smokies Stadiums

Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Patrons will be able to purchase wine and spirits at the new Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts stadiums after legislation was approved by the Tennessee General Assembly.

State Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville, led passage to House Bill 823 on Monday, which authorizes the stadiums to sell wine and liquor. For beer sales, the stadiums will need to obtain a permit from their jurisdiction’s beer board.

“House Bill 823 ensures Tennessee’s newest stadiums will be able to offer wine and spirits, bringing them in line with the state’s other major sport venues,” Rep. Lafferty said.  “This bill enhances the fan experience while also creating opportunities for more quality jobs at the stadiums.”

The Knoxville Smokies are set to play their first game inside the Covenant Health Park in downtown Knoxville on April 15. This move comes after the team spent 20 years in Kodak, Tn. The stadium is also expected to host One Knoxville SC games, concerts and festivals.

The Chattanooga Lookouts will move to a new stadium across town in the South Broad district. Similarly, this stadium is also multi-purpose and expected to host a variety of events. Crews broke ground in July 2024, and expect to be operational by early 2026.

Following community requests, the bill sets the Chattanooga stadium’s wine and liquor license expiration date for March 1, 2030, and requires local law enforcement to submit an annual report to the General Assembly by Jan. 1, covering any public safety issues like public intoxication, vandalism or drunk driving.

House Bill 823 now heads to Governor Lee’s desk and the act will take effect immediately upon his signature.

Police Help With Fentanyl Overdose - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/18/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025
  • Government
  • 3/18/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025
Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025

  • 3/18/2025

The Collegedale Police Department received approval from the commissioners to install and operate an additional Automated License Plate Reader camera at the intersection on the state right-of-way ... more

  • 3/18/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,GENE ... more

Breaking News
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
Opinion
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
Sports
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
Happenings
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/17/2025
Entertainment
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/24/2025
  • 3/18/2025
Opinion
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
Dining
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/13/2025
  • 3/13/2025
Business
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
Real Estate
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/13/2025
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
Living Well
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
Memories
  • 3/14/2025
  • 3/12/2025
  • 3/12/2025
Outdoors
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/14/2025
  • 3/14/2025
Travel
  • 3/10/2025
  • 3/4/2025
  • 3/3/2025
Church
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/17/2025
Obituaries
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
Government
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025
  • 3/18/2025