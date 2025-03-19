Latest Headlines

County Commission Votes To Have WWTA Regulate Decentralized Sewage Systems

  • Wednesday, March 19, 2025

The County Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to have the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) to regulate and operate decentralized sewage systems.

The vote came after three commissioners - David Sharpe, Greg Beck and Warren Mackey -were in favor of a motion to defer the vote until May 14 to allow the WWTA board more time to refine its regulations on the decentralized units.

More local developers are turning to the systems since much of the rural part of the county is not yet reached by sewage lines.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley, who had a long plumbing career, had pushed for the resolution, saying he was concerned that the new systems could fail and the WWTA would then have to take them over.

He said the systems should be operated by the county's sewer authority (WWTA) rather than corporations he said that may only operate here temporarily.

WWTA Executive Director Mike Patrick said he supported the Shipley resolution.

Commissioner Chip Baker said the Spangler Farm project on Walden's Ridge "is out of control." He said that project that is using a decentralized system "is trying to put 205 houses on rock."

He said he is "for development, but they have to be developed right."

Commissioner Baker expressed concern about a bill he said is advancing in the state Legislature that would allow projects with decentralized systems to be exempt from control by the local sewer authority.

Latest Headlines
Suit Asking $200,000 Is Filed In Old Dayton Pike Wreck In Which 2 Were Killed
  • Breaking News
  • 3/19/2025
Son Assaults His Mother - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/19/2025
Jennifer Pukenas Leaves County Mayor Office; Mary Francis Hoots To Step Into New Role
Jennifer Pukenas Leaves County Mayor Office; Mary Francis Hoots To Step Into New Role
  • Breaking News
  • 3/19/2025
Parents Of Jason Chen Agree To Settlement In Lawsuit Brought By Jasmine Pace Family
  • Breaking News
  • 3/19/2025
Former Lady Vols Coach, Assistant Mocs Coach Kellie Harper Named Missouri Coach
Former Lady Vols Coach, Assistant Mocs Coach Kellie Harper Named Missouri Coach
  • Sports
  • 3/19/2025
County Commission Votes To Have WWTA Regulate Decentralized Sewage Systems
  • Breaking News
  • 3/19/2025
Breaking News
Suit Asking $200,000 Is Filed In Old Dayton Pike Wreck In Which 2 Were Killed
  • 3/19/2025

The family of one of two young men killed in a wreck in which another buddy was driving has filed a Circuit Court lawsuit. Joni McGee, administratrix of the estate of Dylan McGee, is asking ... more

Jennifer Pukenas Leaves County Mayor Office; Mary Francis Hoots To Step Into New Role
Jennifer Pukenas Leaves County Mayor Office; Mary Francis Hoots To Step Into New Role
  • 3/19/2025

The office of County Mayor Weston Wamp said one longtime staff member las left the office and another is changing roles. Chief of Staff Claire McVay said, “Mary Francis Hoots will be stepping ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/19/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BACON,PHILLIP ... more

Breaking News
Whitwell Man Arrested, Charged In Homicide Investigation
  • 3/18/2025
General Assembly Approves Wine, Liquor Sales At New Lookouts, Smokies Stadiums
  • 3/18/2025
Former Chattanooga Prep Basketball Coach Gets Jail Sentence, Diversion In Assault Case
Former Chattanooga Prep Basketball Coach Gets Jail Sentence, Diversion In Assault Case
  • 3/18/2025
Collegedale Commission Approves Automated License Plate Reader
  • 3/18/2025
Airport To Start In Fall On "Twin" Parking Garage
  • 3/18/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Crime Rates - Increasing Or Decreasing?
  • 3/19/2025
Senator Blackburn: If You Visit America And Support Terrorism, You Will Be Deported
Senator Blackburn: If You Visit America And Support Terrorism, You Will Be Deported
  • 3/18/2025
Top Senate Stories: Proposed State Board Could Force Memphis-Shelby Co. Into Adverse Tax Deals
  • 3/19/2025
California Leads The Way
California Leads The Way
  • 3/18/2025
Remember National Agriculture Day
  • 3/18/2025
Sports
Former Lady Vols Coach, Assistant Mocs Coach Kellie Harper Named Missouri Coach
Former Lady Vols Coach, Assistant Mocs Coach Kellie Harper Named Missouri Coach
  • 3/19/2025
Mocs Advance In NIT After Triple Overtime Thriller At MTSU
Mocs Advance In NIT After Triple Overtime Thriller At MTSU
  • 3/19/2025
ETSU Uses Long Ball To Stun Top-Ranked Vols, 7-6
  • 3/18/2025
Chattanooga FC Hosts Corpus Christi In U.S. Open Cup National Tournament
  • 3/18/2025
UT, UTC Basketball, Baseball, Softball On TV
  • 4/7/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Thomas/Hunter Coke Bottling Story A Tale Of Innovation, Altruism, Homes and Companionship
John Shearer: Thomas/Hunter Coke Bottling Story A Tale Of Innovation, Altruism, Homes and Companionship
  • 3/19/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
  • 3/19/2025
Make Music Day Returns To Chattanooga In 2025
  • 3/18/2025
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Has New Installation At Suwanee, Ga.
Chattanooga Sculptor Jim Collins Has New Installation At Suwanee, Ga.
  • 3/19/2025
Creative Discovery Museum Celebrates Spring At Holi: Festival Of Colors
  • 3/18/2025
Entertainment
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Mark Thornton And The Sidekicks
  • 3/18/2025
Dalton State College Presents Classic Christie Mystery, 'The Mousetrap'
  • 3/18/2025
Lee’s Humberd To Present Faculty Recital Monday
Lee’s Humberd To Present Faculty Recital Monday
  • 3/19/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Voices Unbound, A Classical Signing Recital Will Be Sunday
  • 3/18/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Crime Rates - Increasing Or Decreasing?
  • 3/19/2025
Senator Blackburn: If You Visit America And Support Terrorism, You Will Be Deported
Senator Blackburn: If You Visit America And Support Terrorism, You Will Be Deported
  • 3/18/2025
Top Senate Stories: Proposed State Board Could Force Memphis-Shelby Co. Into Adverse Tax Deals
  • 3/19/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
Future Capital And Hantz Group Announce Partnership
  • 3/18/2025
Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd To Host Schneider Trucking Hiring Event
Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd To Host Schneider Trucking Hiring Event
  • 3/18/2025
Gas Prices Drop 7.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/17/2025
Real Estate
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Host XII Annual Latin American And Iberian Studies Conference
Lee University To Host XII Annual Latin American And Iberian Studies Conference
  • 3/19/2025
CSCC Announces Entrepreneurship Event; Pitch Competition Finalists
  • 3/18/2025
Lee To Host Panel On Christian Perspectives On Great Power Politics
Lee To Host Panel On Christian Perspectives On Great Power Politics
  • 3/19/2025
Living Well
Heart For Haiti Benefit Set For April 10
Heart For Haiti Benefit Set For April 10
  • 3/18/2025
Applications Now Being Accepted For Future Docs Program
  • 3/17/2025
Possibilities Luncheon Raises Over $230,000 For Patient Scholarship Fund
Possibilities Luncheon Raises Over $230,000 For Patient Scholarship Fund
  • 3/17/2025
Memories
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
"Rhea County Spartans" Progam Is March 23
  • 3/12/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Earns 2024 Tree City USA Recognition From Arbor Day Foundation
  • 3/19/2025
WaterWays, Hamilton County Parks & Partners Celebrate World Water Day With Litter Boom Installation On Citico Creek
  • 3/18/2025
TVA Campgrounds, Dam Visitor Centers Opening For 2025 Season
  • 3/14/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
  • 3/17/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Peace In A World Of High Anxiety
Bob Tamasy: Finding Peace In A World Of High Anxiety
  • 3/17/2025
CBMC Connect3 Teams Ignite Workplace Revival
  • 3/17/2025
Obituaries
William Lee Taylor III
William Lee Taylor III
  • 3/19/2025
Shirley Horton
Shirley Horton
  • 3/19/2025
Ralph Delmont "Del" Eaves III
Ralph Delmont "Del" Eaves III
  • 3/19/2025
Government
Safe Haven Baby Box Receives 1st Infant
  • 3/19/2025
Local Democrats Invited To Rhea County Democratic Party Reorganization Convention; New Leaders To Be Elected
  • 3/19/2025
Son Assaults His Mother - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/19/2025