Parents Of Jason Chen Agree To Settlement In Lawsuit Brought By Jasmine Pace Family

The parents of Jason Chen, who was found guilty in the gruesome murder of Jasmine Pace, have reached a settlement in a lawsuit brought by the Pace family.

Terms of the settlement against Min Yong Chen and Shu Fang Chen were not released.

The family had sought $17 million in compensatory and punitive damages in a Circuit Court lawsuit.

The body of Ms. Pace was found stuffed in a suitcase along Suck Creek Road. She had been stabbed over 60 times.

Attorney Ben McGowan, who filed the suit in behalf of the Pace family, said, "The case was settled as to the parents, but we are still pursuing the claims against Jason Chen. The court has entered a stay until all criminal matters are resolved and final as to him."

He said that includes all appeals of his conviction.

Jason Chen's civil lawyer has withdrawn from representing him.