Jennifer Pukenas Leaves County Mayor Office; Mary Francis Hoots To Step Into New Role

The office of County Mayor Weston Wamp said one longtime staff member las left the office and another is changing roles.



Chief of Staff Claire McVay said, “Mary Francis Hoots will be stepping into a different role in the County Mayor’s office following the departure of Jennifer Pukenas, who recently left Chattanooga after 10 years of outstanding service to the county.



"More details will be announced when the County Mayor’s office has identified a new Director of Communications.”



That is the role currently held by Ms. Hoots.



It will not involve adding another position to the office, it was stated.