Suit Asking $200,000 Is Filed In Old Dayton Pike Wreck In Which 2 Were Killed

The family of one of two young men killed in a wreck in which another buddy was driving has filed a Circuit Court lawsuit.

Joni McGee, administratrix of the estate of Dylan McGee, is asking $200,000 in damages.

Hunter Burchard also died in the wreck last March 24.

Jefferson Gage Wooden, 22, of Dayton, was charged with vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, two counts of assault by intoxication, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI and two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Officials earlier did not release information about the wreck in which a truck reportedly landed on its top at 12300 Old Dayton Pike. Both of the men who died were 25. The indictments list a third victim, Timothy Kane Watson.

The complaint, filed by attorney Gerard Siciliano, says Wooden was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on Old Dayton Pike when he swerved off the roadway and crashed into an embankment.

The suit says the driver was intoxicated.

