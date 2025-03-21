Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLISON, WALTER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/29/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BEAL, GEORGE LEON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BLESSING, JAMES PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOSTIC, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/24/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY (VOP)
|
|BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHAPMAN, RICKEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|CLINE, KIMBERLY L
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|COHEN, MISTY LAREE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/06/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESION
|
|DEGRAFTENREED, TRENTON RAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/30/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DEKINE, KIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DEPRIMO, MARY SERINA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DUBE, ALEXIS REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/22/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|GARCIA, HECTOR ZARLOA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GLENN, JAMONICA M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)
- THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)
- THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)
- THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)
- THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)
|
|GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMILTON, DANIEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/09/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, AISHA JESHON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JACKSON, CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|JACKSON, SHANTERIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/15/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JANEWAY, STACEY ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGER
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/12/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, THOMAS COLBY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DUE REGARD
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
|
|LAPOE, JAMES EARLE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/24/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|LAWS, JOSHUA CLECK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MACK, BAIYA KASHEA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $6,000.00
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|MACMILLIAN, SAMUEL THOMPSON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCDOWELL, APRIL LEANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCLAURIN, KENDALL ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, TIMOTHY MARION
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAGLAND, MICHAEL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SAMARCO, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIEVERS, MICHAEL JARVIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
|
|STEVENS, STEPHANIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/24/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCH II (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
|
|WARE, DEREKIA DENAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/24/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- ANIMAL CRUELTY
|
|WELLS, LORIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WOFFORD, GEORGE ERIC
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WRIGHT, TYLER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/16/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025
Charge(s):
|