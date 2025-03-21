Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALLISON,WALTER

438 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



BEAL,GEORGE LEON

2603 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



BLESSING,JAMES PRESTON

5707 ALABAMA AV CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



BOSTIC,TERRANCE LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY (VOP)



BUFORD,ADRIAN LEBRON

2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHAPMAN,RICKEY

2701 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062465

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Federal Marshall

Charges:

FEDERAL



CLARK,KEONTAE MAURICE

7518 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



CLINE,KIMBERLY L

6005 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



COHEN,MISTY LAREE

12 ALFORD ST ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FELONY EVADING



COOLEY,JAMES MITCHELL

3302 KELLY FAIRY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESION



DAVIS,LOGAN BRADLEY

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DEGRAFTENREED,TRENTON RAY

4005 BENNET RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DEPRIMO,MARY SERINA

8016 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DILLARD,KEVIN LAMONT

1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



DUBE,ALEXIS REBECCA

5588 RAY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE



EBERHARDT,TERRANCE LAGAN

2631 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDALISM VOP



GARCIA,HECTOR ZARLOA

900 AIRPORT RD LOT 51 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GARDENHIRE,BRYAN JACOB

420 HOGAN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GARDENHIRE,BRYAN JACOB

420 HOGAN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)SIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGLENN,JAMONICA M3400 LISA DR APT 17 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYGOMEZ,ADYLENY1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HAMILTON,DANIEL SCOTT986 E REED RD LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTHUGHES,CHRISTOPHER HAROLD128 10TH AVENUE NORTHWEST WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ASSAULTJACKSON,AISHA JESHON2011 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJACKSON,CAMERON801 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MOULTRIE, 31768Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYJACKSON,SHANTERIA DENISE5915 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:EVADING ARRESTASSAULTJANEWAY,STACEY ANN11307 RA GRIFFITH WAY WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERDRUG PARAPHERNALIAJENNINGS,ALDWIN DEWAYNE1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON,DONALD ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:59 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYJONES,THOMAS COLBY434 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDUE REGARDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWKIDD,GREGORY SCOTT1100 LAKESHOER DRIVE APT 1704 FORT OLRGETHROPE, 30742Age at Arrest:53 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LAPOE,JAMES EARLE6230 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:67 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNLAWS,JOSHUA CLECK727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYLONG,JENNY LYNN110 EAST NEWBERRY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:MACMILLIAN,SAMUEL THOMPSON4126 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTMCDOWELL,APRIL LEANN395 GULCH ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POINTER,DOMINIC ANTONIO3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL LITTERINGTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRAGLAND,MICHAEL BRIAN1215 CLEARBROOK CT FORT OLGETHROPE, 30742Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)REED,LONNIE DALEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:RIVERA,JUANITA AMPAROHOMELESS Chattanoga, 37405Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SAMARCO,JOSEPHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:51 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYSANDRIDGE,AVEROYAN ALDETWON404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSSANDRIDGE,AVEROYAN ALDETWON404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FORSANDRIDGE,AVEROYAN ALDETWON404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:EVADING ARRESTSIEVERS,MICHAEL JARVIS4747 LINDSEY DRIVE MEMPHIS, 37601Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:SPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESIHARATH,GAVIN DEFOREST7220 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCTSTEVENS,STEPHANIE ANN3021 DOGWOOD VALLEY ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:POSSESSION OF SCH II (FENTANYL)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTONE,JOHN RALPH509 MARLOW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:61 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTRICKLAND,LAUREN ELIZABETH1824 GREENDALE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAYLOR,RANDALL LEE1649 LAKE DRIVE NE CENTER POINT, 35211Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARWARE,DEREKIA DENAE3524 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DRIVING ON SUSPENDEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYANIMAL CRUELTYWELLS,LORIE ELIZABETH261 MYERS RD CKICKMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, WALTER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/29/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BEAL, GEORGE LEON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BLESSING, JAMES PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSTIC, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/24/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY (VOP) BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHAPMAN, RICKEY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FEDERAL CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/22/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) CLINE, KIMBERLY L

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/03/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COHEN, MISTY LAREE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/06/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING

COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESION DEGRAFTENREED, TRENTON RAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/30/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DEKINE, KIARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DEPRIMO, MARY SERINA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUBE, ALEXIS REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/22/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE GARCIA, HECTOR ZARLOA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/15/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GLENN, JAMONICA M

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/21/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS)

THEFT OF SHOPLIFING (UNDER 1K DOLLARS) GOMEZ, ADYLENY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, DANIEL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/28/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/09/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JACKSON, AISHA JESHON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JACKSON, CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/25/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY JACKSON, SHANTERIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/15/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT JANEWAY, STACEY ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGER

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/12/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, THOMAS COLBY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DUE REGARD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW LAPOE, JAMES EARLE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 11/24/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN LAWS, JOSHUA CLECK

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/03/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MACK, BAIYA KASHEA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/06/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $6,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 MACMILLIAN, SAMUEL THOMPSON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCDOWELL, APRIL LEANN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/22/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCLAURIN, KENDALL ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MOORE, TIMOTHY MARION

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAGLAND, MICHAEL BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/04/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) REED, LONNIE DALE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/18/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/24/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SAMARCO, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/28/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIEVERS, MICHAEL JARVIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/25/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT STEVENS, STEPHANIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/24/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCH II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TAYLOR, RANDALL LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/26/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI WARE, DEREKIA DENAE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/24/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ANIMAL CRUELTY WELLS, LORIE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WOFFORD, GEORGE ERIC

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WRIGHT, TYLER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/16/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



