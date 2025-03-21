Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, March 21, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLISON,WALTER
438 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BEAL,GEORGE LEON
2603 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BLESSING,JAMES PRESTON
5707 ALABAMA AV CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

BOSTIC,TERRANCE LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY (VOP)

BUFORD,ADRIAN LEBRON
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHAPMAN,RICKEY
2701 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062465
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Federal Marshall
Charges:
FEDERAL

CLARK,KEONTAE MAURICE
7518 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

CLINE,KIMBERLY L
6005 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COHEN,MISTY LAREE
12 ALFORD ST ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FELONY EVADING

COOLEY,JAMES MITCHELL
3302 KELLY FAIRY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESION

DAVIS,LOGAN BRADLEY
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DEGRAFTENREED,TRENTON RAY
4005 BENNET RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DEPRIMO,MARY SERINA
8016 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DILLARD,KEVIN LAMONT
1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DUBE,ALEXIS REBECCA
5588 RAY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

EBERHARDT,TERRANCE LAGAN
2631 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDALISM VOP

GARCIA,HECTOR ZARLOA
900 AIRPORT RD LOT 51 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GARDENHIRE,BRYAN JACOB
420 HOGAN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GARDENHIRE,BRYAN JACOB
420 HOGAN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GLENN,JAMONICA M
3400 LISA DR APT 17 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HAMILTON,DANIEL SCOTT
986 E REED RD LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHES,CHRISTOPHER HAROLD
128 10TH AVENUE NORTHWEST WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

JACKSON,AISHA JESHON
2011 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON,CAMERON
801 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MOULTRIE, 31768
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

JACKSON,SHANTERIA DENISE
5915 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT

JANEWAY,STACEY ANN
11307 RA GRIFFITH WAY WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGER
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JENNINGS,ALDWIN DEWAYNE
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON,DONALD ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES,THOMAS COLBY
434 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DUE REGARD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

KIDD,GREGORY SCOTT
1100 LAKESHOER DRIVE APT 1704 FORT OLRGETHROPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LAPOE,JAMES EARLE
6230 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

LAWS,JOSHUA CLECK
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LONG,JENNY LYNN
110 EAST NEWBERRY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

MACMILLIAN,SAMUEL THOMPSON
4126 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCDOWELL,APRIL LEANN
395 GULCH ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

POINTER,DOMINIC ANTONIO
3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RAGLAND,MICHAEL BRIAN
1215 CLEARBROOK CT FORT OLGETHROPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

REED,LONNIE DALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

RIVERA,JUANITA AMPARO
HOMELESS Chattanoga, 37405
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SAMARCO,JOSEPH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANDRIDGE,AVEROYAN ALDETWON
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

SANDRIDGE,AVEROYAN ALDETWON
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR

SANDRIDGE,AVEROYAN ALDETWON
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST

SIEVERS,MICHAEL JARVIS
4747 LINDSEY DRIVE MEMPHIS, 37601
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SIHARATH,GAVIN DEFOREST
7220 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

STEVENS,STEPHANIE ANN
3021 DOGWOOD VALLEY ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF SCH II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STONE,JOHN RALPH
509 MARLOW DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STRICKLAND,LAUREN ELIZABETH
1824 GREENDALE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAYLOR,RANDALL LEE
1649 LAKE DRIVE NE CENTER POINT, 35211
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WARE,DEREKIA DENAE
3524 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ANIMAL CRUELTY

WELLS,LORIE ELIZABETH
261 MYERS RD CKICKMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

