Latest Headlines

CARTA's $58 Million Capital Budget Is Only 25% Funded

  • Friday, March 21, 2025
  • Hannah Campbell

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority board of directors on Thursday voted to approve preliminary capital and operating budgets for fiscal year 2026.

CARTA asks for $1.2 million from Hamilton County this year after County Mayor Weston Wamp left nothing for CARTA in last year’s budget. The money would subsidize Care-A-Van paratransit service in Red Bank and East Ridge, who are asked for another $150,000 together, and fund pilot service in the unincorporated county, plus fund some capital projects.

The $58-million capital budget is only 25-percent funded. CARTA President and CEO Charles Frazier will aggressively pursue up to $45 million in “critical” federal and state grants to begin replacing CARTA’s aging fleet. Most Care-A-Van and Carta Go vehicles are past their useful life, he said.

CARTA asks for $10.5 million from the city of Chattanooga, specifying $2.9 million toward unfunded capital projects.

Mr. Frazier said there will be no cuts in service and no fare increases on fixed routes, but fares for the Incline Railway, Care-A-Van and Carta GO are set for significant increases.

CARTA loses more than half of expiring American Rescue Plan Act funding this year – $1.1 million – and seeks to make up the difference with a 33-percent increase in requests from local municipalities, a 32-percent increase in parking meter revenues, and a 21-percent increase in fares, among other small increases.

“This is probably the best possible outcome,” said board Chair Johan de Nysschen.

Board member Bill Nye abstained from the vote after disagreeing with a $3-Incline ticket increase. Ticket prices increased from $15 to $20 in July 2024, and he said the public won’t be that empathetic to CARTA’s funding woes.

“I don’t want to price us out of business,” he said, but Mr. Frazier said CARTA worked with Incline concessionaire See Rock City to set a reasonable increase.

Board member LeAndrea Sanderfur argued against fare hikes for Care-A-Van, which would range from $0.50 to $1.50.

“The range is very concerning to me whether you are ADA or not,” she said.

Mr. Frazier said the increase is within guidance from the National Council on Disability but hinted that the increase would be gentle if local municipalities come through with funding.

All fare increases would be subject to Title VI impact studies and community forums.

The operating budget is $32.7 million, 9.6 percent higher than last year’s operating budget. It focuses on rising health care and insurance costs, plus cost-of-living increases, and adding new key positions.

“Budgets reflect priorities,” Mr. Frazier said.

CARTA is working aggressively this year to fix its foundation, a victim of “chronic underfunding,” while it builds a region-wide comprehensive mobility plan and chooses a spot for a new downtown bus station.

Kimley-Horn engineering, planning and design consultant and the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency are using three transit studies made from 2017 to 2023 to build the plan, which should be complete in the next nine months, Mr. Frazier said.

The CARTA board will vote to approve a final budget in June.


Latest Headlines
Sheriff Austin Garrett Meets With FBI Director Kash Patel In Nashville
  • Government
  • 3/21/2025
Graysville, Tn. Man Arrested, Charged In Child Sexual Abuse Material Investigation
  • Breaking News
  • 3/21/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Government
  • 3/21/2025
2 TVA Workers Rescued Friday Morning After Man Basket Malfunction
  • Breaking News
  • 3/21/2025
Chattanooga Women Hosts Alabama A&M In WNIT Opener Saturday
  • Sports
  • 3/21/2025
Mocs Softball Hosts UNC Greenboro For Weekend Series
  • Sports
  • 3/21/2025
Breaking News
Graysville, Tn. Man Arrested, Charged In Child Sexual Abuse Material Investigation
  • 3/21/2025

An investigation involving special agents from the TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/21/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLISON,WALTER ... more

Chamber Hosting County Commission On Growth Planning
  • 3/20/2025

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meeting of the County Commission on Monday "regarding long-term development and growth planning." It will be at 4 p.m. at the Chamber offices at 811 Broad ... more

Breaking News
Legislation Introduced For Fair Funding Of K-12 Girls' Sports In Tennessee
  • 3/20/2025
Weekend Lane Closures On I-75 Begin Friday
  • 3/20/2025
10th District Judicial Drug Task Force Releases 2024 Stats
  • 3/20/2025
Red Bank Commissioners Take Tasks To Fulfill Set Community Goals
  • 3/20/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/20/2025
Opinion
Dismantling The U.S. Department Of Education Threatens Future Generations
  • 3/20/2025
Christians Must Take Action - And Response
  • 3/21/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 21
  • 3/21/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 21
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 21
  • 3/21/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/21/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Mocs Fans Should Make Plans To ‘Pack The Mac” On Saturday
Paul Payne: Mocs Fans Should Make Plans To ‘Pack The Mac” On Saturday
  • 3/21/2025
From The Netherlands To Chattanooga, UTC’s Diouf Displays Promise His Freshman Year
From The Netherlands To Chattanooga, UTC’s Diouf Displays Promise His Freshman Year
  • 3/20/2025
Hoops Central: NCAA First Round: No. 5 Seed Lady Vols vs. No. 12 Seed South Florida
  • 3/21/2025
Chattanooga Women Hosts Alabama A&M In WNIT Opener Saturday
  • 3/21/2025
Vols Defeat Wofford, 77-62, In NCAA Tournament Opener
Vols Defeat Wofford, 77-62, In NCAA Tournament Opener
  • 3/21/2025
Happenings
Jim Greeson Releases New Book Documenting His Favorite Road Trips
Jim Greeson Releases New Book Documenting His Favorite Road Trips
  • 3/21/2025
The Human Bean Teams Up With FOT4P For Fundraiser And Adoption Event April 1
  • 3/20/2025
Chattanooga State's Writers@Work Program Welcomes Award-Winning Author Lorrie Moore
Chattanooga State's Writers@Work Program Welcomes Award-Winning Author Lorrie Moore
  • 3/20/2025
Sculpture Fields Seeks Ambassadors
  • 3/20/2025
Jerry Summers: Some Things Don’t Change
  • 3/19/2025
Entertainment
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
  • 3/21/2025
Chattanooga Music Club Has Free Recital And Tea For Scholarship Winners
Chattanooga Music Club Has Free Recital And Tea For Scholarship Winners
  • 3/21/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents “All Aboard” Concert
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents “All Aboard” Concert
  • 3/21/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Sanctus House Wraps Up Filming In Chattanooga Area
Sanctus House Wraps Up Filming In Chattanooga Area
  • 3/20/2025
Opinion
Dismantling The U.S. Department Of Education Threatens Future Generations
  • 3/20/2025
Christians Must Take Action - And Response
  • 3/21/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 21
  • 3/21/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
New Food City Build Replacing Current Store On Highway 58
  • 3/21/2025
Unemployment Rises In Most Georgia Regional Commissions To Start 2025
  • 3/20/2025
Shaw Industries Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer Kellie Ballew Recognized As 2024 IWBI Trailblazer Award Recipient
Shaw Industries Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer Kellie Ballew Recognized As 2024 IWBI Trailblazer Award Recipient
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2025
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Student Scene
Automotive Program At Southern Adventist University Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To Community
Automotive Program At Southern Adventist University Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To Community
  • 3/21/2025
St. Andrew's-Sewanee's WMTN-LP 93.1, 103.1 Named Best Foreign Language Show
St. Andrew's-Sewanee's WMTN-LP 93.1, 103.1 Named Best Foreign Language Show
  • 3/21/2025
BASF Chattanooga Now Accepting Applications For 2025 TECH Academy
  • 3/21/2025
Living Well
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Annual Spring Banquet
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Annual Spring Banquet
  • 3/21/2025
Parkridge Medical Center Earns Patient Safety Excellence Award From Healthgrades
  • 3/20/2025
Blood Assurance Declares Emergency Need For Donors
  • 3/20/2025
Memories
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
"Rhea County Spartans" Progam Is March 23
  • 3/12/2025
Outdoors
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Kicks Off Friday
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Kicks Off Friday
  • 3/21/2025
Bicycle Club Sows Seeds For New Riders
  • 3/21/2025
Chattanooga Earns 2024 Tree City USA Recognition From Arbor Day Foundation
  • 3/19/2025
Travel
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Too Much Emphasis On Outward Appearances?
Bob Tamasy: Too Much Emphasis On Outward Appearances?
  • 3/20/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problems" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/20/2025
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
  • 3/20/2025
Obituaries
Mark Gray Cambron II
Mark Gray Cambron II
  • 3/21/2025
Jimmie Lou Craw
Jimmie Lou Craw
  • 3/21/2025
Samuel "Sammy" Anderson Dorsey
Samuel "Sammy" Anderson Dorsey
  • 3/21/2025
Government
Sheriff Austin Garrett Meets With FBI Director Kash Patel In Nashville
Sheriff Austin Garrett Meets With FBI Director Kash Patel In Nashville
  • 3/21/2025
New All-Way Stops Implemented On 14th Street
  • 3/21/2025
Car Stolen From Dealership - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/21/2025