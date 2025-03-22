Jury Selection Begins April 1 In Slaying Of Chris Wright In Front Of Patten Towers

Jury selection begins the afternoon of April 1 for the man charged with killing a prominent local businessman in front of the Patten Towers.

Darryl Roberts, 58, is charged with the homicide of Christopher Wright.

Judge Boyd Patterson is presiding over the case.

That morning, there will be testimony by an expert witness for the defense. The state is seeking to exclude that evidence.

The state announced on Friday that it was not going to introduce a statement that Roberts gave to police.

Police said Roberts fatally shot the victim following an argument in the 1000 block of Market Street. At 11:51 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call that was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim died from his injuries.

Police reviewed video of the incident and said Roberts was in a red shirt and dark-colored pants talking to another man near a stairwell at Patten Towers. They said the video showed Chris Wright walk past the two men, then turn back to talk to them. He then walked away from them about 30 feet south, then again turned toward them but did not approach them.

Roberts then walked toward Chris Wright, produced a gun, and shot him in the head at close range. The victim fell to the ground.