Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BORJA, SANAIA NECOLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/08/2007

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE BURTS, RICOSTA SANCHEZ

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/23/1998

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE COMBS, CONNIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 09/30/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY DAYANI, AFRAZ IMTIYAZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HUNT, OCIE JAMALL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/13/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JOHNSON, DAMARION M

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE JONES, ANTWONE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/27/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, MAURICE LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

MATTHEWS, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF DRUG PARA

POSS METHAMPHETAMINE

POSS FENTANYL

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, JUNIOR MARDOQUEO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OWENS, JAYCA WHITNEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/31/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEPPARD, ASHLEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE QUINONES, BELINDA EYLISE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SARTAIN, AUSTIN CLAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/12/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION TAMILIO, MARIA LELA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TURNER, TREMAINE CORTES

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/31/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WELLS, LAKEYA AUDRENA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILEY, VENEZIA NIKOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WILLIAMS, JUASIA JUCALA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/19/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



