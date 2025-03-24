Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARTTELT,BROGAN BRADLEY
5508 RAE JAMES ST WESTON, 54476
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BORJA,SANAIA NECOLE
3201 HILLWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BOSTON,RALPH ALEXANDER
314 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
BUCKASTOW,LLOYD D
4221 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BURTS,RICOSTA SANCHEZ
112 CAMPBELL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
COMBS,CONNIE JEAN
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DAYANI,AFRAZ IMTIYAZ
5980 LAKE RESORT TERRACE APT Q116 CHATTANOOGA, 42715
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GASPAR DIEGO,DIEGO
304 HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOGAN,ROBERT RYAN
4260 PINE VALE RD GAINESVILLE, 30507
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUNT,OCIE JAMALL
620 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON,DAMARION M
7011 SOUTH HYLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JOHNSON,DAMARION M
7011 SOUTH HYLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONES,ANTWONE LEBRON
25 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES,MAURICE LAMONT
4702 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
KILGORE,MARCUS LANDON
3912 DIXIE CIRCLE LUPTON, 37351
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM (F)
BURGLARY
LANGLEY,CALEB EDWARD
178 HURST MILL RD N BREMEN, 30110
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
LANGLEY,CALEB EDWARD
178 HURST MILL RD N BREMEN, 30110
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LANGLEY,CALEB EDWARD
178 HURST MILL RD N BREMEN, 30110
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MATTHEWS,JESSICA LYNN
10300 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MEADOWS,JACOB BENJAMIN
702 QUARTER MASTER RD JBER, 99505
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
MEDLEY,MELANIE KAY
425 CHEROKEE BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSS OF DRUG PARA
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE
POSS FENTANYL
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
MENDEZ VELASQUEZ,JUNIOR MARDOQ
2025 BELVOIR BAINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MUTUBWA,GLOIRE
3410 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
OWENS,JAYCA WHITNEY
1608 CARISLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
PEPPARD,ASHLEY LYNN
324 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
QUINONES,BELINDA EYLISE
7173 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SARTAIN,AUSTIN CLAY
117 SUNNY DALE C/HOMELESS SPRINGTOWN, 76082
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SAXTON DUPREE,VINCENT WAYNE
2207 E 26TH ST CT APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
SHEPPARD,MATTHEW CARL
1845 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SMITH,SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
AMILIO,MARIA LELA
1724 POLK FORD RD STANFIELD, 28163
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS,VICTORIA BRITTANY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TURNER,TREMAINE CORTES
3964 WEB OAK CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WELLS,LAKEYA AUDRENA
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILEY,VENEZIA NIKOLE
5701 KNOTTY PINE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILLIAMS,JUASIA JUCALA
1902 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
WRIGHT,ALKAJAH JERNA
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BORJA, SANAIA NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/08/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURTS, RICOSTA SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/30/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|DAYANI, AFRAZ IMTIYAZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HUNT, OCIE JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, DAMARION M
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JONES, ANTWONE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/27/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, MAURICE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|MATTHEWS, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF DRUG PARA
- POSS METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSS FENTANYL
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY
|
|MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, JUNIOR MARDOQUEO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|OWENS, JAYCA WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEPPARD, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|QUINONES, BELINDA EYLISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SARTAIN, AUSTIN CLAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|TAMILIO, MARIA LELA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, TREMAINE CORTES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/31/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WELLS, LAKEYA AUDRENA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILEY, VENEZIA NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WILLIAMS, JUASIA JUCALA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/19/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|