  • Monday, March 24, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BORJA, SANAIA NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/08/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
BURTS, RICOSTA SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/30/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DAYANI, AFRAZ IMTIYAZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HUNT, OCIE JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, DAMARION M
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JONES, ANTWONE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/27/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES, MAURICE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
MATTHEWS, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF DRUG PARA
  • POSS METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSS FENTANYL
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, JUNIOR MARDOQUEO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
OWENS, JAYCA WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEPPARD, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
QUINONES, BELINDA EYLISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SARTAIN, AUSTIN CLAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMILIO, MARIA LELA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TURNER, TREMAINE CORTES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/31/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WELLS, LAKEYA AUDRENA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILEY, VENEZIA NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILLIAMS, JUASIA JUCALA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/19/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



