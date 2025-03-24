Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested Early Monday Morning For Domestic Assault

A Chattanooga Police officer was arrested early Monday morning for domestic assault.

HCSO deputies responded at approximately 1:50 a.m. to a reported domestic assault at a residence near the 3900 block of Weathervane Loop. According to HCSO, the victim and CPD Officer JaMaael Noble were involved in a verbal argument that escalated to Noble physically striking the victim and smashing the victim’s cell phone. According to the victim, Noble left the residence in his city issued vehicle.

Noble was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center, where he was charged with domestic assault. Upon notification of his arrest, the Chattanooga Police Department took possession of his city-issued gear and patrol vehicle. An internal investigation was also opened.

He will be placed on administrative leave upon release from jail.