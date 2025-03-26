Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABDALLA,RADWAN OSMAN
1118 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BELK,BRITTANY RENEE
102 OXFORD DRIVE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BOWMAN,TRACY LEE
13652 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
BROOKS,WILLIAM KENNY
7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
BUCIO-TREJO,CARLOS
3907 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BYRD,TYREKE DRESHUN
2500 FOUST ST CHATTTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chickamauga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DAWSON,CHRISTA MARIE
9203 SMOKE WOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EGYPT,MELVIN LEE
809 MAIN ST APT 5 KIMBALL, 37384
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ELLISON,JOSHUA D
224 POCKET ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOOTE,MARTY CLIFFORD
266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORD,CRISTY ANN
1618 MAUBRY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OFPROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDUL
FOSTER,CORY QUINTEL
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
GONZALEZ ROBLERO,YUWUALMER
714 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GREEN,TAMMY RENA
2235 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GREEN,TAMMY RENA
2235 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO
737 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HEARN,VIRGLE LEE
211 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112769
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
HUDSON,CHARLES ALBERT
2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
HUDSON,CHARLES ALBERT
2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
HUDSON,CHARLES ALBERT
2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON,KANIEYA D
2406 BRIGGS AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JONES,TIMOTHY SHAWN
7324 SHALLOWFORD ROOM 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
JONES,TIMOTHY SHAWN
7324 SHALLOWFORD ROOM 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R
KELLOGG,CHARTAVIUS L
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 107 CHATTTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KEY,DANA LAMAR
1816 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
KIDNAPPING
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST
CARELESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MAYS,DAKOTA EUGENE
5423 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MEEKS,CASSIE DENISE
1002 APOXSEE CIR CROSSVILLE, 38572
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
MEEKS,CASSIE DENISE
1002 APOXSEE CIR CROSSVILLE, 38572
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MIKUS,RANDY B
9415 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLER,HANS FREDERICK
7014 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORER,ROLAND EARL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
NEAL,CHARLES DANIEL
8432 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NICHOLS,CHRISTOPHER J
2511 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CAR JACKING
NIXON,NATASHA DANIELS
63 TALLEY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
OTT,RYAN LEE
27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT
PRICE,ONTORIO
2408 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAY,KYTRON CHARLES
3 SHERTAIN RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REEDER,LAURIE ANN
229 SOUTH SEMINOLE APT A BRAINERD, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ROACH,JIMMY LEE
63 TALLEY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
ROLAX,LADARRIUS MEGALE
356 LINDWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SANDELL,ANGIE
1805 MAYFLOWER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHELTON,SAMUEL L
EAST 11TH ST 1101 PATTON TOWERS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
69 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SMITH,BRIAN DWAYNE
3703 DRAGON FLY LN LOGANVILLE, 30052
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SMITH,STEPHEN ALEXANDER
1103 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773121
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRUEITT,CHRISTEN MICHAELA
1048 RIVERSIDE DRIVE MACON, 31201
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
TURNER,ETHAN BLAKE
1321 NORTHGATE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TYSON,WILLIAM CORY
3970 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDERGRIFF,THOMAS JASON
15TH RD ST SEQUATCHIE, 37327
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIENTOS,BRIDGETT NICOLE
1111 ELANIE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
YOUNG,JACOB DANIEL
128 SOUTH KALAMAZOO MALL KALAMAZOO, 49007
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELK, BRITTANY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BOWMAN, TRACY LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
|
|DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EGYPT, MELVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, CRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/14/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OFPROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDUL
|
|FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|GREEN, TAMMY RENA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/21/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HEARN, VIRGLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
|
|JACKSON, KANIEYA D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/05/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|KEY, DANA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- KIDNAPPING
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RESISTING ARREST
- CARELESS DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MAYS, DAKOTA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MEEKS, CASSIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIKUS, RANDY B
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/14/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, HANS FREDERICK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORER, ROLAND EARL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|NIXON, NATASHA DANIELS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OTT, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT
|
|PRICE, ONTORIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/27/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAY, KYTRON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/06/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROACH, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/31/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|SANDELL, ANGIE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHELTON, SAMUEL L
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/05/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, BRIAN DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/11/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|SMITH, STEPHEN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/13/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TRUEITT, CHRISTEN MICHAELA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/15/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- FALSE REPORTS
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|VANDERGRIFF, THOMAS JASON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|YOUNG, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- RAPE OF A CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- RAPE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- RAPE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- RAPE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- INCEST
- INCEST
- INCEST
- INCEST
- INCEST
- INCEST
- INCEST
- INCEST
- INCEST
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
|