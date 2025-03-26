Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABDALLA,RADWAN OSMAN
1118 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

BELK,BRITTANY RENEE
102 OXFORD DRIVE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BOWMAN,TRACY LEE
13652 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

BROOKS,WILLIAM KENNY
7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

BUCIO-TREJO,CARLOS
3907 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BYRD,TYREKE DRESHUN
2500 FOUST ST CHATTTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chickamauga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DAWSON,CHRISTA MARIE
9203 SMOKE WOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

EGYPT,MELVIN LEE
809 MAIN ST APT 5 KIMBALL, 37384
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

ELLISON,JOSHUA D
224 POCKET ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOOTE,MARTY CLIFFORD
266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

FORD,CRISTY ANN
1618 MAUBRY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OFPROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDUL

FOSTER,CORY QUINTEL
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

GONZALEZ ROBLERO,YUWUALMER
714 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GREEN,TAMMY RENA
2235 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GREEN,TAMMY RENA
2235 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO
737 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HEARN,VIRGLE LEE
211 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112769
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

HUDSON,CHARLES ALBERT
2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

HUDSON,CHARLES ALBERT
2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

HUDSON,CHARLES ALBERT
2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON,KANIEYA D
2406 BRIGGS AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JONES,TIMOTHY SHAWN
7324 SHALLOWFORD ROOM 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JONES,TIMOTHY SHAWN
7324 SHALLOWFORD ROOM 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R

KELLOGG,CHARTAVIUS L
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 107 CHATTTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KEY,DANA LAMAR
1816 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
KIDNAPPING
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST
CARELESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MAYS,DAKOTA EUGENE
5423 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MEEKS,CASSIE DENISE
1002 APOXSEE CIR CROSSVILLE, 38572
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

MEEKS,CASSIE DENISE
1002 APOXSEE CIR CROSSVILLE, 38572
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MIKUS,RANDY B
9415 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILLER,HANS FREDERICK
7014 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORER,ROLAND EARL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

NEAL,CHARLES DANIEL
8432 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NICHOLS,CHRISTOPHER J
2511 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CAR JACKING

NIXON,NATASHA DANIELS
63 TALLEY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

OTT,RYAN LEE
27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT

PRICE,ONTORIO
2408 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAY,KYTRON CHARLES
3 SHERTAIN RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

REEDER,LAURIE ANN
229 SOUTH SEMINOLE APT A BRAINERD, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

ROACH,JIMMY LEE
63 TALLEY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

ROLAX,LADARRIUS MEGALE
356 LINDWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SANDELL,ANGIE
1805 MAYFLOWER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHELTON,SAMUEL L
EAST 11TH ST 1101 PATTON TOWERS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
69 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SMITH,BRIAN DWAYNE
3703 DRAGON FLY LN LOGANVILLE, 30052
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SMITH,STEPHEN ALEXANDER
1103 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773121
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TRUEITT,CHRISTEN MICHAELA
1048 RIVERSIDE DRIVE MACON, 31201
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS

TURNER,ETHAN BLAKE
1321 NORTHGATE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TYSON,WILLIAM CORY
3970 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VANDERGRIFF,THOMAS JASON
15TH RD ST SEQUATCHIE, 37327
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIENTOS,BRIDGETT NICOLE
1111 ELANIE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

YOUNG,JACOB DANIEL
128 SOUTH KALAMAZOO MALL KALAMAZOO, 49007
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

