Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABDALLA,RADWAN OSMAN

1118 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



BELK,BRITTANY RENEE

102 OXFORD DRIVE CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BOWMAN,TRACY LEE

13652 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Signal Mountain PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



BROOKS,WILLIAM KENNY

7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



BUCIO-TREJO,CARLOS

3907 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BYRD,TYREKE DRESHUN

2500 FOUST ST CHATTTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chickamauga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



DAWSON,CHRISTA MARIE

9203 SMOKE WOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



EGYPT,MELVIN LEE

809 MAIN ST APT 5 KIMBALL, 37384

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



ELLISON,JOSHUA D

224 POCKET ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FOOTE,MARTY CLIFFORD

266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



FORD,CRISTY ANN

1618 MAUBRY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OFPROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDUL



FOSTER,CORY QUINTEL

3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



GONZALEZ ROBLERO,YUWUALMER

714 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GREEN,TAMMY RENA

2235 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GREEN,TAMMY RENA

2235 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO

737 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HEARN,VIRGLE LEE

211 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112769

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI



HUDSON,CHARLES ALBERT

2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO



HUDSON,CHARLES ALBERT

2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO



HUDSON,CHARLES ALBERT

2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JACKSON,KANIEYA D

2406 BRIGGS AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



JONES,TIMOTHY SHAWN

7324 SHALLOWFORD ROOM 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



JONES,TIMOTHY SHAWN

7324 SHALLOWFORD ROOM 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R



KELLOGG,CHARTAVIUS L

30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 107 CHATTTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



KEY,DANA LAMAR

1816 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

KIDNAPPING

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RESISTING ARREST

CARELESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MAYS,DAKOTA EUGENE

5423 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MEEKS,CASSIE DENISE

1002 APOXSEE CIR CROSSVILLE, 38572

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:



MEEKS,CASSIE DENISE

1002 APOXSEE CIR CROSSVILLE, 38572

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MIKUS,RANDY B

9415 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MILLER,HANS FREDERICK

7014 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOORER,ROLAND EARL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



NEAL,CHARLES DANIEL

8432 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



NICHOLS,CHRISTOPHER J

2511 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CAR JACKING



NIXON,NATASHA DANIELS

63 TALLEY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:



OTT,RYAN LEE

27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT



PRICE,ONTORIO

2408 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RAY,KYTRON CHARLES

3 SHERTAIN RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



REEDER,LAURIE ANN

229 SOUTH SEMINOLE APT A BRAINERD, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



ROACH,JIMMY LEE

63 TALLEY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION



ROLAX,LADARRIUS MEGALE

356 LINDWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



SANDELL,ANGIE

1805 MAYFLOWER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SHELTON,SAMUEL L

EAST 11TH ST 1101 PATTON TOWERS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SMITH,BRIAN DWAYNE

3703 DRAGON FLY LN LOGANVILLE, 30052

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



SMITH,STEPHEN ALEXANDER

1103 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773121

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TRUEITT,CHRISTEN MICHAELA

1048 RIVERSIDE DRIVE MACON, 31201

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS



TURNER,ETHAN BLAKE

1321 NORTHGATE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TYSON,WILLIAM CORY

3970 BRYANT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



VANDERGRIFF,THOMAS JASON

15TH RD ST SEQUATCHIE, 37327

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



VIENTOS,BRIDGETT NICOLE

1111 ELANIE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



YOUNG,JACOB DANIEL

128 SOUTH KALAMAZOO MALL KALAMAZOO, 49007

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

Here are the mug shots:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELK, BRITTANY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/30/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BOWMAN, TRACY LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EGYPT, MELVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/29/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, CRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/14/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OFPROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDUL FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED GREEN, TAMMY RENA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/21/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HEARN, VIRGLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/10/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

JACKSON, KANIEYA D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/05/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KEY, DANA LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/11/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

KIDNAPPING

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RESISTING ARREST

CARELESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY MAYS, DAKOTA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MEEKS, CASSIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIKUS, RANDY B

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/14/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLER, HANS FREDERICK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORER, ROLAND EARL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS NIXON, NATASHA DANIELS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OTT, RYAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT PRICE, ONTORIO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/27/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAY, KYTRON CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/06/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROACH, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/31/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION SANDELL, ANGIE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/22/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHELTON, SAMUEL L

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 09/05/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BRIAN DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/11/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION SMITH, STEPHEN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/13/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TRUEITT, CHRISTEN MICHAELA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/15/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS TYSON, WILLIAM CORY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) VANDERGRIFF, THOMAS JASON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/06/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE YOUNG, JACOB DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2025

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR



