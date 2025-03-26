3 Taken To Hospital After Dodge Ram Runs Into Fire Truck Wednesday

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck on Wednesday.



Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators were dispatched around noon to the intersection of Highway 58 at Career Lane for a two-vehicle crash involving minor injuries.





The preliminary investigation indicates that a firetruck had entered the intersection of Career Lane at Highway 58 while responding to a residential fire. While it was in the intersection, a northbound Dodge Ram collided into the front/driver’s side of the firetruck.





Both occupants of the firetruck and the driver of the Dodge Ram were transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation.



